St Modwen Properties : . Modwen Homes to launch new Worceer development

Tue 1 December 2020

St. Modwen Homes will unveil its brand-new development, Pear Tree Fields, on Saturday 5th December. Pear Tree Fields will comprise a stunning collection of 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom properties, in the peaceful yet well-connected location of Worcester.

With a semi-rural location and excellent transport links from the nearby Worcestershire Parkway Station, Pear Tree Fields is the perfect place for first-time buyers, growing families and commuters alike.

Residents will have an abundance of open green spaces to explore, with the picturesque Malvern Hills and the Severn Bridge within close reach of the development. Located just 3 miles from Worcester City Centre, homeowners can also take advantage of the excellent schools, shopping and leisure centres right on their doorstep at Pear Tree Fields.

Property seekers are urged to check out the housebuilder's bespoke packages for Key Workers, the 5% deposit scheme and Stamp Duty Holiday extension when searching for their new dream home.

With so many things to do and see in the local area, Worcester is a great place to settle.

We're expecting a great deal of interest in this development, so it's essential that anyone interested in these new homes gets in contact with our Sales team to book a virtual or in-person appointment before the launch on 5th December.'

Jo Winston, Sales & Marketing Director at St. Modwen Homes

For more information about the Pear Tree Fields development, please contact the Sales Consultants on 0330 058 6800. They can offer face-to-face appointments at the Weogoran Park Sales Office, also in Worcester, or book you in for a virtual appointment. Alternatively, please visit www.stmodwenhomes.co.uk