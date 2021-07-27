St Modwen Properties : . Modwen appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Tue 27 July 2021

St. Modwen is delighted to announce the appointment of Rachel Kentleton to the Board as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 6 August 2021.

Rachel was most recently Group Finance Director at PayPoint plc. Prior to this, she has held various senior positions in Finance, Investor Relations and Strategy including Group Director for Strategy and Implementation at easyJet plc. Rachel has also held a number of non-executive positions including her current roles as Chair of the Audit Committee at Trustpilot Group plc and Chair of the Audit Committee at Persimmon plc.

Rachel will succeed Rob Hudson, who will step down from the Board and his employment with St. Modwen will end on 30 July 2021. St. Modwen announced on 18 February 2021 that Rob Hudson had informed the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

I am delighted to announce that Rachel is joining St. Modwen as our new Chief Financial Officer. Her breadth of experience and impressive track record will provide strong commercial and financial leadership to deliver and build on our ambitions. On behalf of the Board and all of my colleagues, I welcome Rachel to the business and look forward to working with her.'

Sarwjit Sambhi, Chief Executive Officer for St. Modwen

I am delighted to be joining St. Modwen at such an exciting time and look forward to working with Sarwjit and the team to help ensure the success of the next stage of St. Modwen's development.'

Rachel Kentleton, Future Chief Financial Officer for St. Modwen

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Lisa Minns, General Counsel and Company Secretary.