St Modwen Properties : . Modwen hires Nicki Whittaker from Prologis for senior cuomer and mark...

Fri 10 December 2021

St. Modwen, a leading UK logistics developer and manager, announces the appointment of Nicki Whittaker into the role of Senior Director for Customer & Markets. The newly created role further underpins St. Modwen's commitment to providing its customers with high-quality logistics buildings and customer experience and will strengthen both business development and ongoing relationship management.

Nicki will join the company by March 2022 and becomes a member of the St. Modwen Logistics senior management team. Nicki joins from Prologis UK where she was instrumental in implementing the company's customer insight and research programme overseeing digital transformations and optimising stakeholder engagement and customer touchpoints.

Nicki brings over 25 years' experience across a diverse range of sectors, most recently as Director of Marketing & Communications at Prologis UK where she was a member of the Prologis UK Executive Committee.

The senior appointment builds a period of continued growth, including the recent £180m portfolio acquisition from Argo Real Estate. It also follows the recent delivery of 900,000 sq ft of logistics space across five UK logistics parks, and the successful planning gains for more than one million sq ft of space, capitalising on a c. 19m sq ft landbank to deliver big box and urban logistics warehouses.

Nicki is highly experienced in understanding customers and using insights to grow relationships. This will be integral to our continued success as we harness the momentum in our business and look to grow further in 2022 and beyond."

Polly Troughton, Managing Director at St. Modwen Logistics