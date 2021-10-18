Log in
    SMP   GB0007291015

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
  Report
St Modwen Properties : . Modwen opens its doors to inspire careers in conruction

10/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Modwen opens its doors to inspire careers in construction

Mon 18 October 2021

St. Modwen has welcomed individuals to head behind the hoarding for an insight into life working in construction as part of the nationwide Open Doors initiative.

The week long event, organised by Build UK, has been created to showcase the diverse and exciting careers available in construction, with an overall aim to address the industries skills shortage and inspire the next generation of the industry.

Four of St. Modwen Homes' sites at Bramshall Meadows, Branston Leas, Kingsgrove and Locking Parklands took part in the programme. A number of St. Modwen's education and future skills partner organisations made the most of the experience, including Burton and South Derbyshire College, Weston College, King Alfred's School and Stoke City Council who brought cohorts of participants to get a first-hand glimpse into what a career in the industry has to offer.

Inspiring construction's next generation

The events attracted a diverse mix of attendees including students, care leavers and construction lecturers who were all able to benefit from the programme exclusively. Feedback from students indicated that they left feeling inspired and keen to pursue a career in construction, while lecturers were able to further their knowledge of site operations and expand this aspect of their teaching.

I thought it was really helpful and it has made me think about what I want to do in the future, all the staff were really welcoming and they interacted with us well. I am now thinking of applying to get into a trade next year. I am really glad I went."

Abi, Open Doors event attendee

It was a pleasure to be part of such an important Open Doors event which helped give our younger generation an insight to the house building industry. I was encouraged to see the enthusiasm it created within the groups of participants and hopefully we have convinced some to choose and follow a career within the sector."

Ray Lenton, Project Manager, St. Modwen Homes

One of St. Modwen's key ambitions each year is to host educational visits across all St. Modwen Homes sites. Events such as Open Doors further enables us to achieve this, with St. Modwen's overall Education & Future Skills ambition to have 1-in-10 of employees on early careers programmes and to positively impact 20,000 young people by 2025.

Find out more about Open Doors here.

Discover St. Modwen's Education and Future Skills ambitions here.

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2020 -122 M -167 M -167 M
Net Debt 2020 296 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,63x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 1 251 M 1 734 M 1 719 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 81,7%
Managers and Directors
Sarwjit Sambhi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Porter Director
Adam Khisro Mir Shah Director
Peter Christopher Krause Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC39.75%1 734
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.00%37 999
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.25%28 969
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 392
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.77%25 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.61%24 342