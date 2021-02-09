Log in
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
St Modwen Properties : National Apprenticeship Week 2021

02/09/2021 | 07:13am EST
National Apprenticeship Week 2021

Mon 8 February 2021

This week we are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, showcasing our very own St. Modwen talent, supporting those who are starting their apprenticeship journeys, and working with our partners to champion on-the-job learning.

Launching our Sales Apprenticeship St. Modwen Homes' first Sales Apprenticeship onboarding session

We kicked off the week with a major announcement - the introduction of our first sales apprenticeship in St. Modwen Homes.

Designed to enhance the skills of our sales consultants and elevate our award-winning customer service, the apprenticeship provides St. Modwen Homes' site-based, digital and trainee sales consultants with the opportunity to develop their skills while securing an industry-recognised qualification.

The group's first on-boarding session also took place this week, helping them to get started with their practical and theory-based training, based around topics such as customer engagement, markets and competition, and digital sales technology.

St. Modwen Homes launches Sales Executive Apprenticeship ➔

Meet our apprentices

We asked apprentices from across St. Modwen to share their apprenticeship experiences.

Tom Hooper, Trainee Site Manager in St. Modwen Homes, tells us why the hands-on training of an apprenticeship was right for him.

Kirsty Murray, Apprentice Site Manager, explains the benefits of doing an apprenticeship and learning from industry experts both on-the-job and in college.

Jenna Deehan, Assistant Quantity Surveyor, shares her apprenticeship experience and the career prospects that lie ahead.

Times Radio

For those up early enough on Monday morning, you might have heard one of our fantastic apprentices, Jenna Deehan on Times Radio. Together with Becky Cund FCIPD, Head of HR Operations and Sustainable People Projects, they talked passionately about earning while you learn, bridging the skills gap, and how apprenticeships contribute to a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Listen back, here:

Find out more about our Education and Future Skills ambitions, here ➔

