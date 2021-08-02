St Modwen Properties : Work begins on new Herbert's Yard events venue in Longbridge town centre

Mon 2 August 2021

Construction is underway at a new independent events venue and community facility, which will provide a permanent home for Digbeth Dining Club, one of Birmingham's favourite food institutions, in Longbridge.

The new venue, located opposite the recently extended green heart in Austin Park, will feature events space with seating for up to 200 people offering attractive indoor and outdoor space for a wide range of community and corporate uses, and will be operated by Digbeth Dining Club.

The scheme has been designed to incorporate several environmentally friendly features, including a timber frame made of sustainably and locally sourced wood and a wildflower meadow. Developers St. Modwen also have plans to repurpose lights once used at the MG Rover site as an ongoing part of its regeneration project to celebrate Longbridge's rich heritage.

Herbert's Yard will operate as a café and deli between 11am and 2pm daily, while a selection of independent food operators will be serving up a vast array of cuisine from Thursdays to Sundays. The venue will host frequent events and space will be available for local community groups and charities to use at discounted rates.

The calendar of monthly events will include farmers markets, craft workshops and seasonal celebrations such as Oktoberfest within the heart of Longbridge town centre.

Construction is expected to take place throughout the summer, with the first events being held later this year.

Herbert's Yard will become a real centrepiece for Longbridge town centre and will provide something different for the local community, so we're delighted to now be starting on site to bring the venue to life.

We've already had a hugely positive reaction to our plans when we announced Digbeth Dining Club would be operating the site, and we're looking forward to working closely with them to ensure Herbert's Yard provides the events and facilities which will benefit the entire community.

Having a space like this is crucial to the success of the town, we fully believe that this will become a great asset for the community and encourage more and more people to visit Longbridge.'

Elliot Sellars, Development Director at St. Modwen

We've been discussing and planning opening a space in Longbridge with St. Modwen for quite some time now, so it really is exciting to see the build begin! We're confident that Herbert's Yard is going to be a really special space for the area and for the wider community.'

Jack Brabant, Director of Digbeth Dining Club

To find out more about Herbert's Yard, follow its social media channels via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.