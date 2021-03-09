St Modwen Properties : . Modwen Homes adds off-grid power and EV chargers to reduce carbon emiss...

Tue 9 March 2021

St. Modwen Homes has introduced 'solatainer' off-grid power supplies and electric vehicle (EV) charging points to help meet net zero carbon ambitions and reduce dependence on diesel generators.

The container-based solar system has been implemented on new construction sites which have yet to be connected to the National Grid. Drawing on renewable energy from the sun, the system harnesses and stores cleaner electricity to power site compounds and offices.

New EV charging points for employees, contractors, and site visitors have also been introduced to ensure electric vehicles can be charged on-site. Once sites are connected to the grid, St. Modwen Homes has committed to renewable, green energy providers for its sales centres and construction sites, as well as electric vehicle charging points on sites that run beyond 2022.

New construction site EV charging points - powered by the solartainer

Backed up by a diesel generator, the solatainers can reduce CO2 emissions and diesel consumption by up to 80%, with St. Modwen Homes' initial data showing a saving of c. 1,500 litres per week, per development.

The move supports the wider St. Modwen group's ambition to be operationally net zero carbon by 2025, with it having already cut its operational carbon footprint by 30% in 2020. Last year, St. Modwen Homes also reduced waste by 15% as part of a commitment to cut site waste by a third and increase its recycling rate to 99% by 2025.

In our drive to boost sustainability, we are continually seeking new ways to reduce our carbon emissions across our developments - both on construction sites and in our customer-facing homebuyer hubs. The introduction of solar power to our off-grid sites is just one step that we have taken to help achieve our net zero carbon targets, while having the added bonus of EV charging points for our colleagues and contractors.'

Robert Greaves, Senior Technical Manager at St. Modwen HomesMany St. Modwen Homes' customers already benefit from EV charging points

St. Modwen Homes is committed to continually improving the environmental impact of new homes, through both the construction process and preparing them for modern customer lives. New product options for customers to further boost the green credentials of their new homes will be launched in the coming months.

