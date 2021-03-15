St Modwen Properties : . Modwen sells late phase of residential development land at Kingsgrove...

Mon 15 March 2021

Delivering the vision of a diverse 1,500 home new community, Kingsgrove in Wantage reaches another key milestone as St. Modwen and Crabhill Developments sell the latest parcel of residential land to Bellway Homes. This triggers the start of the next phase of residential development at the 227-acre scheme, where St. Modwen is the master developer working closely with landowner Crabhill Developments and its advisors Carter Jonas.

Following a competitive tender process, leading housebuilder Bellway Homes has been selected to develop Phase 3b, which will comprise 121 homes including 45 affordable units. It sits at the estern edge of the residential development and represents a second phase on site for the housebuilder.

Infrastructure for the services and access roads for the site are well progressed and Bellway will target a start on site in October this year.

The sale marks the sixth residential phase of the new community. St. Modwen's dedicated housebuilding business, St. Modwen Homes, started the very first phase on site in 2018 and welcomed its first home owners in November 2018. Five phases, totalling almost 600 homes, are now under development by award-winning housebuilders with St. Modwen Homes joined by CALA Homes, Taylor Wimpey, as well as Bellway's first phase.

At the heart of the residential development is the recently opened GEMS Wantage primary school as well as a public park and square linked to the planned new community hub, with supporting services and convenience shopping.

We are pleased that Bellway has been succesful in acquiring another phase of homes at Kingsgrove. This second phase of further investment by Bellway is a massive endorsement of the quality and attractiveness of what we are delivering in Kingsgrove. We are looking forward to working further with Bellway on our vision to create an exceptional community that everyone can be proud of as we progress through the delivery of new homes and the supporting neighbourhood amenities.'

William Bayston, Senior Development Manager at St. Modwen

We are delighted to be involved in the new Kingsgrove development and to have secured a second phase for us on site to deliver more new homes. This high-quality landscape-led scheme is in a great location and is an excellent opportunity for us. It's clear that our aspirations for design and place-making are well aligned with St. Modwen's vision for the new community. We look forward to beginning work on-site and delivering the first homes later in 2021.'

Craig Duncan, Head of Land at Bellway (Thames Valley)

Carter Jonas acted for St Modwen and Crabhill Developments in the sale.

This is the sixth residential parcel sold by the landowners at Kingsgrove and will significantly increase the rate of delivery of much needed new homes in the area. It demonstrates the confidence, strength and depth of the residential development market in Oxfordshire despite current Covid-19 restrictions.'

James Bainbridge, Chairman at Carter Jonas

Lands Improvement Holdings and Carter Jonas obtained outline planning permission for the 227 acre site in July 2015 from the Vale of White Horse District Council for up to 1,500 homes, a new primary school, a neighbourhood centre including a pub/restaurant and local retail accommodation, sports pitches, employment space and community amenities set around a central park. St. Modwen subsequently signed a development agreement with the landowners to take forward the delivery of the masterplan and infrastructure in June 2017.

For further information visit www.kingsgrovewantage.co.uk