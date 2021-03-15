Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. Modwen Properties PLC    SMP   GB0007291015

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC

(SMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

St Modwen Properties : . Modwen sells late phase of residential development land at Kingsgrove...

03/15/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
St. Modwen sells latest phase of residential development land at Kingsgrove in Wantage to Bellway

Mon 15 March 2021

Delivering the vision of a diverse 1,500 home new community, Kingsgrove in Wantage reaches another key milestone as St. Modwen and Crabhill Developments sell the latest parcel of residential land to Bellway Homes. This triggers the start of the next phase of residential development at the 227-acre scheme, where St. Modwen is the master developer working closely with landowner Crabhill Developments and its advisors Carter Jonas.

Following a competitive tender process, leading housebuilder Bellway Homes has been selected to develop Phase 3b, which will comprise 121 homes including 45 affordable units. It sits at the estern edge of the residential development and represents a second phase on site for the housebuilder.

Infrastructure for the services and access roads for the site are well progressed and Bellway will target a start on site in October this year.

The sale marks the sixth residential phase of the new community. St. Modwen's dedicated housebuilding business, St. Modwen Homes, started the very first phase on site in 2018 and welcomed its first home owners in November 2018. Five phases, totalling almost 600 homes, are now under development by award-winning housebuilders with St. Modwen Homes joined by CALA Homes, Taylor Wimpey, as well as Bellway's first phase.

At the heart of the residential development is the recently opened GEMS Wantage primary school as well as a public park and square linked to the planned new community hub, with supporting services and convenience shopping.

We are pleased that Bellway has been succesful in acquiring another phase of homes at Kingsgrove. This second phase of further investment by Bellway is a massive endorsement of the quality and attractiveness of what we are delivering in Kingsgrove. We are looking forward to working further with Bellway on our vision to create an exceptional community that everyone can be proud of as we progress through the delivery of new homes and the supporting neighbourhood amenities.'

William Bayston, Senior Development Manager at St. Modwen

We are delighted to be involved in the new Kingsgrove development and to have secured a second phase for us on site to deliver more new homes. This high-quality landscape-led scheme is in a great location and is an excellent opportunity for us. It's clear that our aspirations for design and place-making are well aligned with St. Modwen's vision for the new community. We look forward to beginning work on-site and delivering the first homes later in 2021.'

Craig Duncan, Head of Land at Bellway (Thames Valley)

Carter Jonas acted for St Modwen and Crabhill Developments in the sale.

This is the sixth residential parcel sold by the landowners at Kingsgrove and will significantly increase the rate of delivery of much needed new homes in the area. It demonstrates the confidence, strength and depth of the residential development market in Oxfordshire despite current Covid-19 restrictions.'

James Bainbridge, Chairman at Carter Jonas

Lands Improvement Holdings and Carter Jonas obtained outline planning permission for the 227 acre site in July 2015 from the Vale of White Horse District Council for up to 1,500 homes, a new primary school, a neighbourhood centre including a pub/restaurant and local retail accommodation, sports pitches, employment space and community amenities set around a central park. St. Modwen subsequently signed a development agreement with the landowners to take forward the delivery of the masterplan and infrastructure in June 2017.

For further information visit www.kingsgrovewantage.co.uk

Disclaimer

St Modwen Properties plc published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
06:27aST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : . Modwen sells late phase of residential development lan..
PU
03/11ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : Work begins on enhanced public gateway and new pocket pa..
PU
03/11ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : . Modwen Logiics launches Swan andard
PU
03/11ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : . Modwen Homes adds off-grid power and EV chargers to re..
PU
03/01ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : Download the full interactive report
PU
02/19RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS : Looking back and stepping forward
PU
02/18GRAINGER  : Appoints St. Modwen Finance Head as CFO
MT
02/12ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : . Modwen and Crabhill Developments exchange on sale of K..
PU
02/11ST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : . Modwen Homes extends partnership with CHP on South Ock..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net income 2021 70,3 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
Net Debt 2021 327 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 887 M 1 233 M 1 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,1x
EV / Sales 2022 29,8x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
St. Modwen Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 446,33 GBX
Last Close Price 399,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sarwjit Sambhi Chief Executive Officer
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Alan Bull Senior Independent Director
Jenefer Dawn Greenwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC-0.25%1 233
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.20%44 104
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.26%38 357
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.19%32 964
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.05%27 917
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED16.49%27 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ