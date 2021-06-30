St Modwen Properties : Northwood Park Primary School pupils can't wait to welcome new residents ...

Wed 30 June 2021

Pupils at Northwood Park Primary School, in Wolverhampton, are getting ready to open the doors to their two new bug hotels, thanks to a donation from St. Modwen Homes.

Bug hotels give a wide variety of species a safe and secure habitat, from which they can flourish. St. Modwen Homes gifted them to the local school in order to inspire the children to get outdoors and learn all they can about biodiversity in their area.

We want to say a big thank you to St. Modwen Homes for their kind donation of the bug hotels. We can't wait to see all the little bugs exploring their new surroundings next to our forest school and allotments!'

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Northwood Park Primary School

They might be small, but bugs and insects have a huge impact on the environmental health of our communities. Having set a series of biodiversity targets for 2021, we're committed to doing all that we can to protect and support local ecosystems.

We wanted to give the children something which would really spark their interest in nature. Now that both bug hotels have been installed, we hope it's only a matter of time before they're full with lots of wonderful species!'

Jo Winston, Sales Director at St. Modwen Homes

