  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1565   TW0001565000

ST.SHINE OPTICAL CO.,LTD.

(1565)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-27
268.00 TWD   -0.37%
04:47aST SHINE OPTICAL : Announcement for major resolutions in 2022 Annual General Meeting
05/20St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd. Announces Administrative Penalty Imposed by the New Taipei City Government on the Company for Violation of the Labor Standards Act
05/05St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
St Shine Optical : Announcement for major resolutions in 2022 Annual General Meeting

06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 16:40:03
Subject 
 Announcement for major resolutions in 2022
Annual General Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.The distribution is listed
below:
Shareholders Bonus - Cash NT$ 756,247,740(NT $15 per Share)
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets" : Approved.
(2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Loans and Endorsement &
Guarantee Operational Procedures" : Approved.
(3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Rules and Procedures of
Shareholders' Meeting" : Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 532 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2022 1 056 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 666 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 13 512 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ST.SHINE OPTICAL CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST.SHINE OPTICAL CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 268,00 TWD
Average target price 315,86 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yue Jan Chou General Manager & Director
Shu Fen Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Hsien Chen Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Pei Lung Kuo Manager-Research & Development
Hui Chung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST.SHINE OPTICAL CO.,LTD.-14.51%455
ALCON INC.-17.49%34 038
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-25.03%15 960
AUTEK CHINA INC.-7.18%7 135
MENICON CO., LTD.-5.88%1 818
WARBY PARKER INC.-73.78%1 587