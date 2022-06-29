St Shine Optical : Announcement for major resolutions in 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.The distribution is listed below: Shareholders Bonus - Cash NT$ 756,247,740(NT $15 per Share) 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: None 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" : Approved. (2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Loans and Endorsement & Guarantee Operational Procedures" : Approved. (3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting" : Approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None