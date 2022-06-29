St Shine Optical : Announcement for major resolutions in 2022 Annual General Meeting
06/29/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: St.Shine Optical Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
16:40:03
Subject
Announcement for major resolutions in 2022
Annual General Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.The distribution is listed
below:
Shareholders Bonus - Cash NT$ 756,247,740(NT $15 per Share)
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets" : Approved.
(2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Loans and Endorsement &
Guarantee Operational Procedures" : Approved.
(3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Rules and Procedures of
Shareholders' Meeting" : Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 08:46:08 UTC.