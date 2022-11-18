Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. St. St. Constantine and Helena Holding
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKEH   BG11SVVAAT11

ST. ST. CONSTANTINE AND HELENA HOLDING

(SKEH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
22.80 BGN    0.00%
05:39aSt St Constantine And Helena : Insider information
PU
10/24St St Constantine And Helena : Insider information
PU
08/29St St Constantine And Helena : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
St St Constantine and Helena : Insider information

11/18/2022 | 05:39am EST
Insider information 18.11.2022 09:45:42 (local time)

Company: SS Konstantine And Elena Holding AD-Varna (SKEH)
Notifications under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the EP and the Council regarding concluded transactions in shares of the company, received from Holding Varna AD
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

St St Konstantine And Elena Holding AD published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart ST. ST. CONSTANTINE AND HELENA HOLDING
St. St. Constantine and Helena Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Elena Koseva Koseva CO-CEO & Member-Management Board
Ilko Kolev Zapryanov Chairman-Management Board
Ivelina Kancheva Kancheva-Shaban CO-CEO & Member-Management Board
Zlatimir Borislavov Zhechev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krasimir Stefanov Botusharov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ST. ST. CONSTANTINE AND HELENA HOLDING2.70%28
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.19%51 153
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.56%37 426
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-21.79%15 347
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED1.53%12 200
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-52.14%11 973