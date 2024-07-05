05.07.2024 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: SS Konstantine and Elena Holding AD (SKEB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: SS Konstantine and Elena Holding AD

- BSE code: SKEB

- ISIN: BG2100019236

- Date of interest payment: 11.07.2024

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 1 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 10.07.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 08.07.2024 (Ex Date: 09.07.2024).