Company: SS Konstantine and Elena Holding AD (SKEB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: SS Konstantine and Elena Holding AD
- BSE code: SKEB
- ISIN: BG2100019236
- Date of interest payment: 11.07.2024
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 1 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 10.07.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 08.07.2024 (Ex Date: 09.07.2024).
Disclaimer
St St Konstantine And Elena Holding AD published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 07:05:04 UTC.