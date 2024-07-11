St St Constantine and Helena Holding AD (Sveti Sveti Konstantin i Elena Holding AD) is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the management of the resort's territory, hotels, restaurants, infrastructure facilities, commercial outlets and beaches in the St. St. Constantine and Helena Resort. The Holding operates a number of hotels, restaurants, the Balchik Marina yacht port, the gambling casino Astera Casino Club, shops and spa centers in the Sv.Sv. Konstantin i Elena resort (St. St. Constantine and Helena resort), as well as two residential complexes, Harmony and Esencia. The Company has nine subsidiaries, six of which are wholly owned. As of December 31, 2012, the Companyâs major shareholder was Holding Varna AD with a stake of 51%.