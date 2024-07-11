Company: SS Konstantine and Elena Holding AD (SKEB)
BSE received a notification from SS Konstantine and Elena Holding (SKEB) of the executed interest payment on its issue of bonds, ISIN BG2100019236, due on 11 July 2024.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
St St Konstantine And Elena Holding AD published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 15:10:07 UTC.