STAAR Surgical Company(NasdaqGM:STAA) added to S&P 600
STAAR Surgical Company(NasdaqGM:STAA) added to S&P 600
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|42.21 USD
|-1.95%
|-0.40%
|-13.04%
|Aug. 21
|Stifel Adjusts Price Target on STAAR Surgical Company to $45 From $50, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|Aug. 04
|North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
|DJ
STAAR Surgical Company(NasdaqGM:STAA) added to S&P 600
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|42.21 USD
|-1.95%
|-0.40%
|2 047 M $
|Stifel Adjusts Price Target on STAAR Surgical Company to $45 From $50, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
|DJ
|Needham Adjusts Price Target on STAAR Surgical to $58 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Canaccord Genuity Downgrades STAAR Surgical to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $48 From $77
|MT
|A bit of a downturn
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ferrari, Qualcomm, Zillow, Roku, Southwest Airlines...
|Transcript : STAAR Surgical Company, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
|CI
|STAAR Surgical Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (STAA) STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $92.3M, vs. Street Est of $92.5M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (STAA) STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $0.40, vs. Street Est of $0.30
|MT
|Stifel Cuts Price Target on STAAR Surgical to $55 From $60, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
|DJ
|William Blair Downgrades STAAR Surgical Company to Market Perform From Outperform
|MT
|Needham Adjusts Price Target on STAAR Surgical to $84 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|STAAR Surgical's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Slip, Net Sales Increase
|MT
|Transcript : STAAR Surgical Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
|CI
|STAAR Surgical Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (STAA) STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Reports Q1 Revenue $73.5M, vs. Street Est of $66.2M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (STAA) STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Reports Q1 EPS $0.18, vs. Street Est of $0.09
|MT
|Staar Surgical Company Announces Sales Guidance for 2023
|CI
|Piper Sandler Starts STAAR Surgical at Neutral With $65 Price Target
|MT
|Focus on corporate earnings
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Biogen, Diageo, HP, Meta, Wolfspeed...
|STAAR Surgical Appoints Warren Foust as Chief Operating Officer
|MT
|STAAR Surgical Company Announces Executive Appointments
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.04%
|2 047 M $
|+0.41%
|2 060 M $
|-2.81%
|2 102 M $
|-18.05%
|1 883 M $
|-10.40%
|1 863 M $
|+6.33%
|2 234 M $
|-18.94%
|1 856 M $
|-38.18%
|1 809 M $
|-27.99%
|1 795 M $
|+16.68%
|1 734 M $