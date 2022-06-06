Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. STAAR Surgical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAA   US8523123052

STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY

(STAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
68.60 USD   +5.04%
04:52pSTAAR SURGICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/23INSIDER SELL : Staar Surgical
MT
05/06STAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STAAR Surgical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mason Caren L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
STAAR SURGICAL CO [STAA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
25651 ATLANTIC OCEAN DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LAKE FOREST CA 92630
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mason Caren L
25651 ATLANTIC OCEAN DRIVE

LAKE FOREST, CA92630 		X
President & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Samuel Gesten as attorney-in-fact for Caren Mason 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

STAAR Surgical Company published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
04:52pSTAAR SURGICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/23INSIDER SELL : Staar Surgical
MT
05/06STAAR SURGICAL CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04STAAR SURGICAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04STAAR Surgical Posts Higher Q1 Results Beating Street Views
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : STAAR Surgical Company, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04STAAR SURGICAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/04STAAR Surgical Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 01, 2..
CI
05/04STAAR Surgical Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (STAA) STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Reports Q1 Revenue $63.2M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 296 M - -
Net income 2022 30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 122 M 3 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,35x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
STAAR Surgical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 65,31 $
Average target price 101,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caren L. Mason Director
Patrick F. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Louis E. Silverman Chairman
Keith Holliday Chief Technology Officer
Scott D. Barnes Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY-28.47%3 122
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.17%204 107
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.70%127 059
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.67%71 933
HOYA CORPORATION-21.33%37 401
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.49%36 526