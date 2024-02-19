STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia,today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 29, 2023, on Monday, February 26, 2024, after the market close.

STAAR will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 26 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern / 1:15 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and operational progress. To access the conference call please dial 877-270-2148 for domestic participants and 412-902-6510 for international participants. No access code is required. The live webcast can be accessed from the investor relations section of the STAAR website at www.staar.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call’s conclusion for seven days. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. Please use access code 6879745. An archived webcast will also be available at www.staar.com.

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL”, which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 2,500,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219208507/en/