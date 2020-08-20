The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2020, J Capital published a report, claiming the Company has overstated its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 million), "meaning all of the company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake." Citing over 75 interviews with former employees, site visits to China and Switzerland, as well as extensive review of public documents, the report concludes that STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide "phantom" revenue. According to the report, the financial statements for STAAR’s largest Chinese client indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as the Company reports.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.17, or over 6%, to close at $48.25 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

