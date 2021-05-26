Log in
    SLNG   US85236P1012

STABILIS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(SLNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stabilis : to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in June

05/26/2021 | 07:09am EDT
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ('Stabilis') (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ('LNG') and hydrogen fueling solutions, announced today that its management team will present at the following conferences in June:

Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Jim Reddinger, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Puhala, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of Stabilis Solutions during a live presentation and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Stabilis
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ('LNG') production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a 'virtual pipeline' solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877.889.1972
slng@cg.capital

Company Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649084/Stabilis-Solutions-to-Present-at-Virtual-Investor-Conferences-in-June

Disclaimer

Stabilis Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
