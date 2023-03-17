Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stabilus S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   DE000STAB1L8

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:13 2023-03-17 pm EDT
58.40 EUR   -2.01%
01:33pDd : Stabilus SE: Stefan Bauerreis, buy
EQ
03/15Dd : Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner, buy
EQ
03/14Dd : Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner, buy
EQ
DD: Stabilus SE: Stefan Bauerreis, buy

03/17/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.6000 EUR 8379.8000 EUR
58.6000 EUR 15060.2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.6000 EUR 23440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81765  17.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on STABILUS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 201 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net income 2023 97,6 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2023 49,6 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 1 472 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 342
Free-Float 100%
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 59,60 €
Average target price 73,00 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Peter Hermann Bauerreis Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ina Becker Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Legal Counsel
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.-5.25%1 563
MISUMI GROUP INC.9.24%6 723
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)4.78%6 124
SFS GROUP AG25.71%4 606
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-12.38%4 022
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.2.76%4 013