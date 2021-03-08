DGAP-Adhoc: Stabilus S.A. plans change of legal form from Société Anonyme (S.A.) into Societas Europaea (SE) and subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Stabilus S.A. plans change of legal form from Société Anonyme (S.A.) into Societas Europaea (SE) and subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany 08-March-2021 / 19:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stabilus S.A. plans change of legal form from Société Anonyme (S.A.) into Societas Europaea (SE) and subsequent transfer of the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany Luxembourg, March 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) today resolved to prepare the change of the legal form of the Company from a Société Anonyme (S.A.) under Luxembourg law into a European Company (Societas Europaea) and a subsequent transfer of the registered office of the Company from Luxembourg to Germany. The change of legal form as well as the transfer of the registered office of the Company require the approval of the general meeting of the Company. With regard to the transfer of the registered office, an increase of the Company's share capital from own funds by EUR 24,453,000 to EUR 24,700,000 is planned. The purpose of the capital increase from own funds is to increase the proportionate amount per share in the Company's share capital from EUR 0.01 to EUR 1.00. No new shares are to be issued as part of this capital increase. The terms of conversion including the Articles of Association of the future Stabilus SE and the required increase in the Company's share capital from own funds shall be submitted for approval to an extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of the 2021 calendar year. Another extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to be held in the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year following the ordinary annual general meeting is to resolve on the plan to transfer the registered office from Luxembourg to Germany, including the Articles of Association of Stabilus SE. As a result of the change of legal form and the transfer of the registered office the legal status of the shareholders of Stabilus S.A. will in principle remain unaffected. They will hold the same number of shares in Stabilus SE as previously held in Stabilus S.A. In addition, the listing of the Company's shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange shall remain unaffected by the change of legal form and the transfer of the registered office. Further information on the planned measures can be found at: www.stabilus.com/investors/se. # End of ad hoc announcement # Investor contact: Andreas Schröder Group Financial Reporting Director Tel.: +352 286 770 21 E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com Press contact: Peter Steiner Charles Barker Corporate Communications Tel.: +49 69 794090 27 E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Stabilus S.A. 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 286 770 1 Fax: +352 286 770 99 E-mail: info.lu@stabilus.com Internet: www.stabilus.com ISIN: LU1066226637 WKN: A113Q5 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1173980 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

