NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating for Stabilus at "Overweight" with a price target of 74 euros after quarterly figures. The auto supplier's growth remains strong, analyst Akshat Kacker wrote in an initial assessment on Monday. Margins should gradually recover./ajx/ag

Original publication date: 01/30/2023 / 06:36 GMT.

First disclosure of original study: 30.01.2023 / 06:36 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------