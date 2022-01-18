STABILUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
trend-following stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment themes
Boats
hydraulics
Warren Buffett
E-Commerce & Logistics
Smart City
Blockchain
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Boats
hydraulics
Warren Buffett
E-Commerce & Logistics
Smart City
Blockchain
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Stabilus S.A.
News
Summary
STM
LU1066226637
STABILUS S.A.
(STM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
01/18 04:52:09 am
67.95
EUR
-2.23%
04:30a
STABILUS
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/14
STABILUS
: Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/07
STABILUS
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
STABILUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
01/18/2022 | 04:30am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 62.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about STABILUS S.A.
04:30a
STABILUS
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/14
STABILUS
: Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/07
STABILUS
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
01/05
REFILE-Europe's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022
RE
01/05
STABILUS
: JP Morgan lowers to Sell rating
MD
01/05
STABILUS
: JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
2021
STABILUS S.A.
: Stefan Bauerreis to become the Group's new Chief Financial Officer, succee..
EQ
2021
Stabilus S.A. Announces CFO Changes
CI
2021
STABILUS S A
: Annual financial report 2020/2021 (PDF)
PU
2021
Stabilus S.A. confirms preliminary figures for FY2021 and proposes dividend of ?1.25 pe..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STABILUS S.A.
04:30a
STABILUS
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/14
STABILUS
: Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/07
STABILUS
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
992 M
1 131 M
1 131 M
Net income 2022
85,6 M
97,6 M
97,6 M
Net Debt 2022
44,2 M
50,4 M
50,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,7x
Yield 2022
1,75%
Capitalization
1 717 M
1 958 M
1 957 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,77x
EV / Sales 2023
1,57x
Nbr of Employees
6 400
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
69,50 €
Average target price
73,63 €
Spread / Average Target
5,94%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner
Chief Executive Officer
Mark Wilhelms
Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Pink
Vice President-Global Operations
Joachim Rauhut
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.
7.67%
1 958
MISUMI GROUP INC.
-12.29%
10 269
HITACHI METALS, LTD.
-1.92%
7 799
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
3.28%
7 389
SFS GROUP AG
7.92%
5 588
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
4.27%
4 843
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave