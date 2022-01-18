Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Stabilus S.A.
  News
  Summary
    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/18 04:52:09 am
67.95 EUR   -2.23%
04:30aSTABILUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/14STABILUS : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
01/07STABILUS : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STABILUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating

01/18/2022 | 04:30am EST
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 62.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 992 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
Net income 2022 85,6 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Net Debt 2022 44,2 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 1 717 M 1 958 M 1 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,50 €
Average target price 73,63 €
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Mark Wilhelms Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Pink Vice President-Global Operations
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.7.67%1 958
MISUMI GROUP INC.-12.29%10 269
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-1.92%7 799
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)3.28%7 389
SFS GROUP AG7.92%5 588
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC4.27%4 843