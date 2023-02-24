Stabilus CEO sees scope for acquisitions of up to 700 million euros

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus can imagine acquisitions for a total of up to 700 million euros. "We have our sights set on targets with a sales volume of 30 to 150 million euros per year," company CEO Michael Büchsner told the Börsen-Zeitung newspaper (Saturday edition). "We want to increase again globally on the revenue side in the industrial sector." In doing so, Stabilus, like other industrial companies, is not trying to get beyond a three in terms of the sales multiple. "So we still have some room for maneuver there for investments in the volume of up to 700 million euros," the manager said./he