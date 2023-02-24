Advanced search
    STM   DE000STAB1L8

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:59 2023-02-24 pm EST
62.80 EUR   -0.63%
03:41pStabilus CEO sees scope for acquisitions of up to 700 million euros
DP
02/15Stabilus Se : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.75 per share and re-election of four Supervisory Board members
EQ
01/31STABILUS : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stabilus CEO sees scope for acquisitions of up to 700 million euros

02/24/2023 | 03:41pm EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus can imagine acquisitions for a total of up to 700 million euros. "We have our sights set on targets with a sales volume of 30 to 150 million euros per year," company CEO Michael Büchsner told the Börsen-Zeitung newspaper (Saturday edition). "We want to increase again globally on the revenue side in the industrial sector." In doing so, Stabilus, like other industrial companies, is not trying to get beyond a three in terms of the sales multiple. "So we still have some room for maneuver there for investments in the volume of up to 700 million euros," the manager said./he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 189 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net income 2023 96,4 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2023 23,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 342
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 62,80 €
Average target price 72,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Peter Hermann Bauerreis Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf-Michael Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.0.48%1 654
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)11.25%6 570
MISUMI GROUP INC.5.94%6 437
SFS GROUP AG24.80%4 541
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-8.52%4 179
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.3.05%4 012