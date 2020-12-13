MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Xetra > Stabilus S.A. STM LU1066226637 STABILUS S.A. (STM) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Xetra - 12/11 11:35:01 am 58.9 EUR -1.26% 01:31p STABILUS S A : Annual report 2020 PU 12/11 STABILUS S.A. : Stabilus confirms preliminary figures for FY2020 and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share EQ 12/11 PRESS RELEASE : Stabilus S.A.: Stabilus confirms preliminary figures for FY2020 and proposes dividend of EUR 0.50 per share DJ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Stabilus S A : Annual report 2020 12/13/2020 | 01:31pm EST Send by mail :

A N N U A L R E P O R T F O C U S O N I N N O V A T I O N , G R O W T H & E F F I C I E N C Y

KEY FIGURES

Revenue by operating segment (i.e. region, location of Stabilus company)

Year ended Sept 30,

IN % 14 IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Change % change
Revenue 822.1 951.3 (129.2) (13.6%)
EBIT 56.1 124.0 (67.9) (54.8%)
Adjusted EBIT 96.7 142.7 (46.0) (32.2%)
50 50% EMEA
Profit for the period 30.0 80.9 (50.9) (62.9%)
36% AMERICAS
Capital expenditure (47.6) (56.5) 8.9 (15.8%)
36
Free cash flow (FCF) 61.2 48.5 12.7 26.2%
14% APAC
Adjusted FCF 62.3 89.9 (27.6) (30.7%)

EBIT as % of revenue 6.8% 13.0%

Revenue by business unit

IN %

Adjusted EBIT as % of revenue 11.8% 15.0%
Profit in % of revenue 3.6% 8.5%
Capital expenditure as % of revenue 5.8% 5.9%
FCF in % of revenue 7.4% 5.1%
26
Adjusted FCF in % of revenue 7.6% 9.5%
Net leverage ratio 1.2x 1.0x
41
39 41% Industrial Business
33% Automotive Gas Spring
33
26% Automotive Powerise®

OUR GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

A M E R I C A S
Argentina Buenos Aires
Brazil Itajubá
Mexico Ramos Arizpe
USA Farmington Hills / MI
USA Gastonia / NC
USA Lynnwood / WA
USA Miamisburg / OH
USA Sterling Heights / MI
USA Stoughton / MA

E M E A
France Poissy
Germany Aichwald
Germany Büttelborn
Germany Eschbach
Germany Koblenz
Germany Langenfeld
Italy Pinerolo
Luxembourg Luxembourg
Romania Brasov
Russia Moscow
Spain Derio
Turkey Bursa
UK Banbury
UK Haydock

A P A C
Australia Dingley
China Changzhou
China Pinghu
China Shanghai
Japan Yokohama
New Zealand Auckland
Singapore Singapore
South Korea Busan
South Korea Suwon A. 33 RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES 33 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 38 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 41 OUTLOOK 41 C D E CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 43 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 44 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 45 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 46 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 47 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 100 MANAGEMENT BOARD OF STABILUS S. A. 101 SUPERVISORY BOARD OF STABILUS S. TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

LETTER FROM THE CEO

LETTER FROM THECEO

Dr. Michael Büchsner
Chief Executive Officer

Dear shareholders, customers, business­ partners, employees, ladies­ and gentlemen,

We look back on an unusual 2020 fiscal year - and with confidence toward the future. After meeting our targets for the first quarter, which ended on December 31, 2019, the remaining three quarters were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a negative effect worldwide on all our target industries in both the automotive and industrial business. However, our revenue for the year as a whole fell by only a comparatively moderate percentage. Not only were we able to finish the year profitably, we also expect to see revenue growth in the fiscal year ahead. Taken together, these developments demonstrate the resilience of our business model, which is strongly influenced by our wide-ranging product portfolio and innovative strength. In the year under review, the rapid and effective rollout of a pandemic plan at all our locations also made a major contribution to allowing us to effectively protect our employees and maintain production without interruption. At €822.1 million, revenue was down 13.6% year on year from the prior-year figure of­ €951.3 million. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 11.8%. As a result, we exceeded our forecast for the 2020 fiscal year, which was updated after the third quarter, thanks to a ­recovery of the markets in the last three months of the year. Compared to the prior year, the share of industrial business increased from 39% to 41% of Group's total revenue. In this business segment we achieved €337.1 million revenue, ­after €369.9 million in the previous fiscal year. Revenue in Automotive Gas Spring stood at­ 4 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LETTER FROM THE CEO €268.0 million (PY: €331.4 million) and in Automotive Powerise at €217.0 million­ ­(PY:­€250.0 million). Broken down by region, revenue was down by 14.7% to €411.1 million in EMEA and by 18.1% to €299.6 million in the Americas. However, revenue was up by 7.8% to €111.4 million in the APAC region. Even in turbulent times, we continue strengthening the future viability of our company. In the period under review, we invested €47.6 million (total capex), with a focus on the development of new products and on further future growth. Because the Asian market is a key region in our long-term strategy, we are continuously expanding our capacities there. In particular, the Powerise® products, which have been produced locally in China since 2017, are set to make a significant contribution to the development of Stabilus in Asia. The pandemic also impacted our earnings in the 2020 fiscal year, with adjusted EBIT of­ €96.7 million standing in contrast to the prior-year figure of €142.7 million. Following €80.9 million in the prior year, net profit amounted to €30.0 million in the period under review. The decline was due in particular to non-cash impairments of intangible assets of the aerospace segment, which was significantly impacted by the pandemic. We want our shareholders to participate in the company's positive net profit situation once again this year and will propose the payment of a dividend of €0.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting. »Even in turbulent times, we continue strengthening the future viability of our company… Our vision is to attain a leading position in the field of motion control solutions worldwide by 2025.« The megatrends behind our long-term growth remain intact despite the pandemic.­ Demographic change, higher standards of life, a rising desire for comfort, and more stringent health and safety standards will continue to influence societies worldwide, as well as their consumption and buying decisions, in the future. Our motion control solutions for a wide range­ of ­industries will allow us to benefit disproportionately from these trends. In certain fields, such as contactless applications, the current crisis is also acting as a catalyst for accelerated­ development that offers us further opportunities. For the 2021 fiscal year, we expect revenue of €850 million to €900 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12% and 13%. These assumptions are based on a stabilizing global economy and the expected recovery in global automotive production. Our vision is to attain a leading position in the field of motion control solutions worldwide by 2025. Expressed in numbers, that vision translates into a goal of achieving revenue growth of 6% a year on average between now and the 2025 fiscal year. Our adjusted EBIT margin target for 2025 stands at 15%. Innovative strength will continue to be a major success factor going forward. One aim is to generate €250 million in revenue with new products in the 2025 fiscal year. With our highly motivated staff, our strong international management team, proven innovative strength and efficiency, and our consistent and systematic customer orientation, we have everything it takes to achieve this ambitious goal. On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for the confidence they have shown in Stabilus. I would also like to thank our employees for their continued hard work and for the team spirit that has so far helped our company successfully navigate the pandemic. Last but by no means least, I would like to thank our customers for their confidence and loyalty, as well as our business partners for the focused and successful cooperation we enjoy. We are well positioned to ascend to new heights with a host of new product ideas once the pandemic has been overcome and the global economy has started to recover. Yours sincerely, D R . M I C H A E L B Ü C H S N E R C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 5 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Dr. Stephan Kessel Chairman of the Supervisory Board S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 Dear shareholders, The past year was extremely volatile witnessing the start and global spreading of a pandemic. COVID-19 impacted all areas of the Stabilus business particularly the automotive and the aviation branches. The Management Board headed by Dr. Büchsner, who started on October 1, 2019, was confronted with a difficult task. The wellbeing of our employees was paramount to the company resulting in the creation of a specific task force, which regularly updated staff, management and the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board increased its oversight, too, to ensure that the Stabilus S. A. provides the basis for a speedy and well-organized recovery. The focus of the Managing Board was approved by the Supervisory Board and shows a first sign of recovery. Nevertheless, we at Stabilus S. A. are aware that the pandemic is far from over and the year ahead will be as challenging as the past fiscal year. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Stabilus S. A. performed­ its tasks and monitored the Management Board in accordance with legal requirements and the Articles of Association of Stabilus S. A. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board maintained close and regular contact. The Supervisory Board advised the Management Board regarding strategic and operational decisions as well as governance topics and decided on matters requiring Supervisory Board approval. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, the members of the Supervisory Board were Dr. Stephan Kessel (Chairman), Dr. Joachim Rauhut, Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs and Dr. Dirk Linzmeier. The Supervisory Board held in total eleven meetings during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Six of aforementioned meetings were extraordinary meetings mainly focusing on the COVID-19 impact on Stabilus S. A. 6 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD In all of the Supervisory Board meetings, all members were present. To comply with the ­social distancing requirements, seven of the meetings were held via conference calls. Ongoing subjects­ in the meetings were the current status and performance of the Stabilus Group, including its commercial position as well as its relevant financial data. The discussions were based on regular and extensive reports in verbal and written form by the Management Board. Other activities included strategy presentations and a strategy workshop, as well as the ­organizational development and potential acquisitions to enhance the profitable growth of the Stabilus Group. One additional meeting composed by three members of the Supervisory Board, the ­Management Board and the Senior Management of Stabilus was held on February 13, 2020, in Luxembourg. During the reporting period, the members of the Audit Committee were Dr. Joachim Rauhut (Chairman), and Dr. Stephan Kessel. Material questions concerning auditing, accounting, risk management, compliance and respective controls and systems were subject to the monitoring­ duties of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee discussed in particular the Quarterly ­Reports, the relationship with investors and the audit assignment to KPMG Luxembourg Société coopérative including the focus areas of the audit. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, the Committee held six meetings. In the meetings, all members were present; three meetings were conducted via conference call. During the reporting period, the members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee were Dr. Stephan Kessel (Chairman) and Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs. Remuneration, nomination and general Board matters were discussed by the Committee. The Committee prepared the remuneration report in accordance with the Luxembourg law of August 1, 2020, the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive ("SRD II", Directive (EU) 2017/828). The Remuneration and Nomination Committee held three meetings two of which via conference call. In all meetings, all members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee were present. on their findings, provided a written presentation and were available to give additional explanations­and opinions. The Supervisory Board did not raise objections to the Company's­ annual accounts or to the consolidated financial statements drawn up by the Management Board for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and to the auditors' presentation.­ The Supervisory Board agreed to the proposal of the Management Board, recommended by the Audit Committee, and approved the Company's annual accounts and the consolidated ­financial statements for fiscal year 2020. The auditor issued unqualified audit opinions on December 10, 2020. »COVID-19 impacted all areas of the Stabilus business… The Supervisory Board increased its oversight… to ensure … a speedy and well-organized recovery.« On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank the Stabilus management for excellent­ achievements throughout the challenging last fiscal year and for the open and ­effective ­collaboration. I want to thank the Stabilus employees for their remarkable contributions­ to the Company's success as well as our shareholders for the highly valued trust which they place in Stabilus. Luxembourg, December 10, 2020 On behalf of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus S. A. Yours sincerely, The Supervisory Board examined the Company's annual accounts, the consolidated financial­ statements and the management report for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. ­Representatives of the auditor KPMG Luxembourg Société coopérative attended the meetings­ of the Audit Committee on November 11, 2020, and on December 10, 2020, at which the financial statements were examined. The representatives of the auditor reported ­extensively D R . S T E P H A N K E S S E L C H A I R M A N O F T H E S U P E R V I S O R Y B O A R D S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 7 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY Powerise The POWERISE electromechanical drive for automatically opening and closing vehicle doors represents the logical development of the gas spring and points the way to the electronic age. Since realizing the first Image: SD90 POWERISE STABILUS - OUR FUTURE IN MOTION Founded more than 85 years ago as a producer of retrofittable stabilizers for the American automotive industry,­ Stabilus continues to set new technological standards as a pioneer for the development of gas springs, dampers, and electromechanical drives. We have continuously expanded this pioneering role: With a comprehensive range of applications, a unique product range and decades of experience, we are the world's leading manufacturer of solutions in the area of motion control. Developing innovative products and technologies plays an important part in Stabilus' ­success, as we have been able to continuously reinvent our products and identify new areas of application. »We systematically improve our products, integrate electronics, and use new materials. That is our strength and how we create solutions that inspire our customers.« Dorstop POWERISE­ system in a series-produced vehicle, we have systematically expanded our excellent market position in this product area and are now the market leader in this sector. Image: Coaxial spindle drive (POWERISE) DA90 The latest innovation from Stabilus is the POWERISE DOOR ACTUATOR, which combines the benefits of the DORSTOP and the POWERISE to allow vehicle doors to be comfortably opened and closed automatically for the first time. The technology will play a particularly important role in autonomous driving, as fully automatic doors will be one of the fundamental conditions for this technology. Stabilus has already attracted four customers from the premium segment for the POWERISE DOOR ACTUATOR (DA90). Production for these customers, which include providers of electric ­vehicles, will begin successively from 2021 onward. Innovative solutions - satisfied customers We systematically improve our products, integrate ­electronics, and use new materials. That is our strength and how we create solutions that inspire our customers. With the DORSTOP, we were the first company in the world to develop a variable hydraulic door stay for the automotive industry. The DORSTOP has been the benchmark for vehicle door adjustment for premium vehicles for many years. It offers a true plus in terms of comfort and safety when getting in and out of the car. Image: Axially parallel spindle drive (POWERISE) Image: DA90 DOOR ACTUATOR S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 8 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY INNOVATION DRIVING GROWTH Innovation Race - an innovation culture for long-term success In order to further expand Stabilus' innovative strength, we launched an investment program as part of our STAR 2025 long-term strategy, with an internal innovation competition called Innovation Race as a key component. The aim of the competition is to continue to promote the culture of innovation at Stabilus as a means of securing the technology leadership of the Stabilus Group for the long term. More than 20% of all employees participated in the first round of this global idea collection process, which began in 2019. To date, the competition has resulted in 426 creative product and process suggestions. All of the ideas submitted to the dedicated digital platform were inspected and discussed by in-house experts and evaluated in terms of their customer benefit and feasibility. Everyone who submitted an idea received feedback. The jury selected the 15 best ideas from a preselected list so that they could be developed in greater detail by support teams. In a subsequent assessment round, six teams qualified for the final. All the finalists were actively assisted and supported in continuing their projects by internal sponsors at management level. The top ideas included suggestions from Romania, China, the USA, and Germany, thereby underlining the international reach of the competition. The winner of the first innovation competition was a team headed by development engineer Alexander Reiser which succeeded in finding a clever solution to compensate for the temperature-dependent forces of traditional gas springs. For a wide range of application fields, this approach will help to ensure reliable motion control at different ambient temperature levels, also in conjunction with existing Stabilus systems. The winning team is now sponsored by the respective Stabilus business units and is expected to move forward to series development ­based on a successful proof of concept. »Temperature and temperature fluctuation is the Achilles heel of a traditional gas spring and temperature compensation is therefore the holy grail in this field.« Image: Celebrating the winning team of the 2019 Innovation Race S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 9 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY INTERVIEW WITH DR. BÜCHSNER ON THE TOPIC OF INNOVATION Progress is fueled by new ideas. This is why Stabilus is actively generating new impetus in this area with its innovation competition. We talked to Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, about the ideas that are ­currently coming to fruition - and what else is required to be successful in the long term. You have been with Stabilus for just over a year now. What do you believe makes Stabilus special, and how important is the topic of innovation in particular? I had come into contact with Stabilus on many occasions during my career to date. I already viewed the company as being synonymous with innovation­ and high-quality products. My first year at Stabilus only served to confirm this impression. Across our organization,­we place considerable emphasis on ­innovation, as we see it as representing the revenues of tomorrow. One example of our innovative strength is the POWERISE DOOR ACTUATOR, which brings the act of getting into a car to a new level by automatically opening and closing the doors. We are continuing to promote this culture of innovation with the launch of a competition entitled "Innovation Race". How has the innovation competition gone so far? Extremely well. It has set an incredible number­ of things in motion - across business units, across loca- tions, and even across company boundaries. The entire Stabilus Group has shown tremendous commitment. I had hoped that this would be the case, but it was not guaranteed. After all, this is the first time we have ­organized a competition like this. Has the response been at the level you expected? The figures alone are impressive: With 1,352 participants and 426 ideas submitted, we practically exceeded even our most optimistic expectations. What I am just as pleased to see, however, is employees­ who did not previously know each other coming into ­contact through their ideas and entering into an intensive­ dialog­ . Many colleagues are clearly enjoying­ the ­opportunity to think outside the box. This is ­almost more important to me than the number of ideas generated. Are there any initial findings about the quality of the ideas? We have seen a broad mix of ideas, all the way through to some revolutionary concepts whose­ ­feasibility is impossible to judge right now. But it would be negligent to talk about quality in this phase of the process. Quality is what is added subsequently. Everyone is invited to look at the ideas and join in the discussion on the competition platform. This will undoubtedly help to make them even better. What do you see as being the perfect Stabilus DNA? It is a combination of many things. Pride in your ability and your achievements. But also humility­ - because being ahead and staying ahead are two very different animals. Then there is the staying power­ you need to analyze difficulties and not give up immediately­ . The willingness to shine a light on ­weaknesses so that they can be rectified. The ability to reach out in order to think and work across business units. Product and process developers need to pull in the same direction or even the best idea is doomed to fail. And perhaps the most important thing of all for me: Staying hungry! Even the global market leader cannot afford to rest on its laurels. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 10 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY What do you currently see as the ­biggest opportunities? Our statement is "Your motion, our solution". This encapsulates what we and our developments stand for. We are focusing on products in the areas of comfort and motion. In the automotive segment, we see opportunities in the trend toward electric mobility­ and semi-autonomous driving. We are supporting this trend with our automatic door and tailgate drive ­systems. Our global footprint ensures that all of our developments are made with the customer in mind. In the Industrial business unit, this proximity to the customer­ also represents a significant opportunity for us. Applying the same model as in our automotive business, our products in the Industrial business are manufactured in all regions, bringing us closer to our customers and making us more effective than many of our competitors. I see a major opportunity in the breadth of our Industrial product portfolio, which ­extends from commercial vehicles and energy applications through to medical applications and aerospace. What are the main development ­topics currently being addressed by your team? In the area of door and tailgate drive ­systems, we are working on complete solutions for our customers­ that include the drive unit, the ­control unit and electronic components, so that it is easier for customers to integrate the systems into their ­vehicles. We are also especially keen to ensure the robustness of our products and processes, so that we can deploy our products quickly and efficiently­ around the world. We are in the process­ of further expanding our portfolio in the Industrial business­ unit with a focus on applications in the area of damping­ technology for solar and energy management. We are also continuing to work on our portfolio for medical technology and mechanical engineering. Here, too, we are concentrating on complete solutions,­ such as products with integrated measuring and control technology. »Staying hungry! Even the global market leader cannot afford to rest on its laurels.« S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 11 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY INNOVATION TREE - Circular Economy Agricultural Vehicles IDENTIFYING MEGATRENDS IN MOTION CONTROL As part of its long-term strategy, Stabilus has visualized its innovation and development areas in the form of an innovation tree so that it can continue to gear its Green Energy Efﬁciency Planes Industry 4.0 M O D E R N I N D U S T R Y Eco Materials RVs High EHS Standards Autonomous Military Vehicles Electric Cars Street Scooter N E X T G E N E R A T I O N V E H I C L E S product portfolio toward the development of global megatrends in the future. In particular, this is ­intended to significantly heighten the focus on the customer and allow the experience gained over time to be ­harnessed systematically for product development and Entertainment Digital Engineering H U M A N W E L L - B E I N G Infrastructure Safety Micro Drones Trains Compact Living enhancement­. The innovation tree also makes it easier to identify white spots in Stabilus' product portfolio and regional focus so that strategies and initiatives can be defined in order to close these gaps. This will allow Stabilus to reinforce its leading role in the market for motion control over the coming years. In developing the innovation tree, Stabilus already generated some initial ideas for applications. In the area of electric mobility, for example, it is focusing on charging and battery change technology. In the future, it could be possible for batteries to be ­automatically Medical / Demographic Change Comfort Sport & Fitness Mobility Delivery U R B A N L I F E Sharing Green Living Public Mass Transportation Digital Interface ­exchanged at gas stations. The battery change ­mechanism is an example of a field in which Stabilus could offer its solutions based on its leading position in the market for motion control. M O T I O N & M O B I L I T Y S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 12 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY Another future area of activity is solar technology, where the linear motion technology in Stabilus' ­existing ­product portfolio can be applied to various comfort-oriented products. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to serious challenges for many parts of our society. At the same time, demand­ for innovation has enjoyed a significant boost. The virus has changed the typical behavioral patterns of our society. COVID-19 has given rise to considerable demand for contactless applications. For example, we are developing systems for the contact-free opening of overhead bins on aircraft. Thanks to its technologies, Stabilus is excellently positioned to offer solutions that help society to master the changed needs of public life in the form of innovative products. FOCUS: STABILUS IN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Mobile X-ray machines at the epicenter of the epidemic When the then unknown COVID-19 illness turned the Chinese city of Wuhan into the epicenter of the ­pandemic in early 2020, it was vitally important for local intensive care medics to be able to assess the condition of patients' lungs using rapidly deployable imaging techniques. Mobile X-ray machines proved to be among the most effective tools - and machines­ manufactured by Wangdong, an internationally between the various brands within the Stabilus Group: The tension gas spring is a Hahn design that is used in ACE application technology and marketed by the local ACE team via Stabilus China. Custom-made stainless steel gas springs for hygiene chairs make life easier for caregivers A hygiene chair specially designed for children and young people with disabilities requires a sturdy locking mechanism in the seat and tilt positions. Thanks to two lockable gas springs specially developed and manufactured for this application, the chair has a tilt-in-space function to make life easier for relatives and caregivers­ . It allows the stepless adjustment of the hygiene chair as it is tilted forward and backward, making it more comfortable and safer to use for caregivers and ­patients alike. The gas springs are made from stainless steel in order to satisfy all hygiene requirements. ­recognized specialist for imaging techniques, were in use right from the start. Thanks to its connected product network, the company was able to produce hundreds of machines in a short period of time, ­making an important contribution to the treatment of tens of thousands of patients. The mobile X-ray machines manufactured by Wangdong use gas springs from the Stabilus brand ACE to safely position the X-ray arm of the machine above the patient. The movement of the arm is complex, as it has to be set individually depending on the anatomy of the respective patient and stay in a secure and stable position throughout the X-ray procedure. The technology used also serves to underline the strong synergies and smooth interplay Gas springs provide enhanced protection for laboratory equipment ACE industrial gas springs protect samples in incubators­ used in chemical and biochemical ­applications. The perspex hood that covers the laboratory material is securely held in an open and closed position by two maintenance-free,ready-to-install gas springs. This makes it easy for the user to open the hood and lock it in place, while the hood remains safely closed when the incubator is in use. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 13 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOCUS ON INNOVATION, GROWTH & EFFICIENCY GROWTH & Industrial Business Unit EFFICIENCY Industrial sales by market segment IN % 21% New segment structure - one face to the customer Stabilus adjusted the structure of its business segments at the start of the 2020 fiscal year and now reports three business units: Automotive Gas Spring, Automotive Powerise, and Industrial. To improve efficiency­ following the acquisitions made in recent years and enable more effective access to customers in particular, the former Industrial / Capital Goods and Vibration and Velocity Control business units were ­combined to form the Industrial business unit. As a result of these adjustments,­Stabilus is now managing its sales activities in the ­Industrial business unit on the basis of its customers' individual industrial ­segments rather than by product category as previously. This serves to underline­ Stabilus' customer orientation and the growing importance of the ­industrial business, as well as unlocking additional growth potential. We have continued to expand our product portfolio in recent years with the integration of ACE, Hahn Gasfedern, Fabreeka, Tech Products, General­ Aerospace, Clevers, and Piston into the Stabilus Group, meaning that our customers now benefit from the concentration of even greater ­expertise in the area of motion control. The new structure of the Industrial business­ unit comprises following customer / market segments: Mobility, ­Health, Recreation & Furniture, Energy, Construction, Industrial Machinery­ Automation. In addition, independent aftermarket and distributor

businesses­ are part of the Industrial business unit. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 https://www.stabilusindustryline.com/ https://www.acecontrols.com https://www.hahn-gasfedern.de/en.html https://www.fabreeka.com/ https://www.novibes.com https://www.general-aero.com/en http://www.piston.com.tr/ http://www.clevers.com.ar/ 33% 2019 19% 27% 20% 33% 2020 21% 26% Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce Mobility Healthcare, Recreation & Furniture Energy, Construction, Industrial Machinery & Automation 14 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT STABILUS SHARE STABILUS C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Stabilus share price up by 12% Shareholder structure SHARE Stabilus share data As of September 30, 2020, and in year-on-year comparison, Stabilus' ­share price increased by twelve percent and noticeably outperformed its peer ­index DAXsector Industrial. The annual progress was roughly in line with the development of the SDAX and DAXsector All Automobile indices during the same period of time. According to the voting rights notifications received until September 30, 2020, Marathon Asset Management LLP, London, UK, Allianz ­Global ­Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and Teleios Capital ­Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland each hold more than 5% of Stabilus shares. Stabilus management, i.e. members of the Management Board and of the Ticker symbol Bloomberg ticker symbol Reuters ticker symbol ISIN German security identification number (WKN) STM STM:GR STAB.DE LU1066226637 A113Q5 Share price development Supervisory­ Board, hold 0.3% of the total shares. The aforementioned and all other voting-right notifications are published on WWW.IR.STABILUS.COM. Number of shares outstanding (Sept 30, 2020) Type of shares Capital stock (Sept 30, 2020) 24,700,000 Dematerialized shares with ­ nominal value of €0.01 €247,000 50% 40% Closing price 30% Sept 30, 2020 €50.15 20% 10% 0% Opening price - 10% Oct 1, 2019 €44.62 - 20% - 30% - 40% Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep - 50% Stabilus SDAX (Price index) DAXsector All Automobile (Price index) DAXsector Industrial (Price index) S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 15 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION STABILUS SHARE Shareholder structure Development of Stabilus share price since IPO IN % AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 7.1 5.2 5.0 0.3 82.4 7.1% Marathon Asset Management LLP, London, UK 5.2% Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany € 100 € 80 Closing price Sept 30, 2020 €50.15 € 60 € 40 € 20 First trading day May 23, 2014 €22. 75 € 0 MAY SEP MAY SEP MAY SEP MAY SEP MAY SEP MAY SEP MAY SEP 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 5.0% Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland 0.3% Management 82.4% Other institutional and private investors Annual General Meeting Approximately 60% of equity capital was represented at our ­Annual General Meeting which was held on February 12, 2020, in Luxem- bourg. Each resolution proposed by the company's management was approved with more than 95% of votes. All documents and ­information regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found at Regular dialog with investors and analysts In fiscal year 2020 we continued to pursue our goal of providing all market­ participants with relevant and reliable information. In the first half of the fiscal year 2020 we conducted seven investor events (i.e. ­roadshows and site visits), while in the second half of the year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IR events were held in virtual format (video and audio conferences). In addition, in FY2020 we participated in the following international conferences: Berenberg Milan Seminar, Milan Berenberg European Corporate Conference, ­Pennyhill Park, Surrey J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference, London­ (virtual­ conference) Commerzbank Sector Conference, Frankfurt am Main ­ (virtual conference) Baader Investment Conference, Munich (virtual conference) Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference, Munich (virtual conference) The following equity analysts publish regular assessments and recommendations on Stabilus stock: Research coverage WWW.IR.STABILUS.COM. Dividend proposal of €0.50 per share The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have resolved to propose­ a dividend distribution of €0.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting to be held in Luxembourg on February 10, 2021. It corresponds to a total dividend of €12.4 million (PY: €27.2 million) and the distribution ratio of around 41.2% (PY: 33.7%) of the ­consolidated profit attributable to the Stabilus shareholders. Commerzbank German Investment Seminar, New York Baader German Corporate Day, Toronto Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference, ­Frankfurt am Main UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference, ­ London (virtual conference) Commerzbank Northern European Conference, New York ­ and Boston (virtual conference) Berenberg Conference USA, Tarrytown (virtual conference) Societe Generale Nice Conference, Nice (virtual conference) Berenberg Commerzbank Hauck & Aufhäuser J.P. Morgan Kepler Cheuvreux Quirin Societe Generale Stifel UBS Warburg Research Philippe Lorrain Yasmin Steilen Christian Glowa Jose M Asumendi, Akshat Kacker Hans-Joachim Heimbürger Daniel Kukalj Stephen Reitman Alexander Wahl Sabrina Reeh Marc-René Tonn S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 16 COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT as of and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 GENERAL 18 STATUTORY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND STRATEGY 18 FINANCIAL POSITION OF STABILUS S. A. 33 BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT 20 RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES 33 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 23 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 38 DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING SEGMENTS 27 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 41 B FINANCIAL POSITION 29 OUTLOOK 41 LIQUIDITY 30 S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION GENERAL STRATEGY GENERAL Stabilus S. A., Luxembourg, hereafter also referred to as "Stabilus" or the "Company" is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated in Luxembourg and governed by Luxembourg law. The ­registered office is 2, rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Stabilus S. A. is the parent company of the Stabilus Group. The Group is organized and managed primarily on a regional level. The three ­reportable operating segments of the Group are EMEA (Europe, Middle East and ­Africa), Americas (North and South America) as well as APAC (Asia Pacific)­ . Stabilus' fiscal year is a twelve-month period from October 1 until ­September 30 of the following year. The Stabilus Group is a leading manufacturer of gas springs, dampers, ­vibration isolation products as well as electromechanical tailgate opening systems (motion control solutions). The products are used in a wide range of applications in the automotive and the industrial and domestic sector. ­Typically, the products are used to aid the lifting and lowering or ­dampening of movements. As world market leader for gas springs, the Group manufactures for all key vehicle producers, a broad spectrum of industrial ­customers diversifies the Group's customer base. Almost 41% (PY: 40%) of the Group's revenue in fiscal year 2020 was achieved with industrial customers. STRATEGY The Stabilus Group is a leading supplier of gas springs to automotive and industrial customers. In addition, the Company has successfully ­expanded into the production and sale of automatic opening and closing­ systems, primarily used for vehicle tailgates. With the acquisition of Hahn Gasfedern, ACE, Fabreeka and Tech Products in fiscal year 2016 and the acquisition of General Aerospace (Germany), Piston (Turkey) and ­Clevers (Argentina) in fiscal year 2019, the Group expanded its product offe- ring and regional presence. The Group offers a broad range of ­solutions for motion control including damping vibration insulation solutions­. Stabilus' strategic aim is to further extend its leadership positions in this product range. The key focus areas of its strategy process STAR are to: (i) drive profitable and cash-generating growth, (ii) benefit from megatrends,­such as increased standard of living, increasing comfort ­requirements and aging population, (iii) focus on innovative gas spring solutions, especially in the industrial business through new applications and selected add-on acquisitions and (iv) maintain and strengthen the Company's cost and quality leadership. Drive profitable and cash generating growth in all regional segments and across end markets The Stabilus management aims to continue to increase revenue, profits and cash flows across all business segments by further focusing on regions and sectors where the Stabilus Group has room to grow, by entering new ­markets and by strengthening the Group with selected add-on acquisitions. Automotive Gas Spring & Powerise®: Focus on rapidly growing regions and increased comfort demand Stabilus intends to continue to further expand its international presence in rapidly growing markets, in particular in Asia, which has become a significant growth driver for the automotive sector and where the Company's market share still lags behind the market share in EMEA and Americas. Management seeks to increase revenue from Asian OEMs in the automotive ­business, supported by targeted investments in additional production capacity in this region. To achieve this goal, management has implemented a targeted sales strategy and is further strengthening application engineering capabilities in China, which has already secured orders from several local Chinese OEMs, both for Gas Spring and Powerise®. Stabilus´s market share with European and US car manufactures has long since been strong. Increased demand for boxy car designs like crossover, hatchback and estate body type, as well as family van and SUV will provide a strong foundation for increased sales. Powerise®, our automatic opening and closing system for vehicle tailgates fulfills increased comfort requirements of end customers across all regions. The Company is in the process of setting up a dedicated Powerise® production building in Pinghu, China, besides existing Powerise® plants in Mexico and Romania. Industrial: Increase regional coverage While Stabilus has a large industrial market share in some European countries­ in which the Company has a strong commercial presence, the Group ­believes that there is still potential to increase market share in Asia and North America,­ where the Company's market coverage is comparatively less strong. Management has identified regions and countries in which the Company has the opportunity to repeat the successful strategies from ­markets where Stabilus has a high share, by improving market coverage with the objective of strengthening the local sales footprint. In addition, Stabilus is duplicating its production, application engineering and sales know-how from EMEA and Americas to the APAC region, to strengthen the Group's footprint there. The Company has increased its product offering in Asia, especially China. Stabilus has extended its Chinese production ­capabilities and set up local application engineering, sales and project management teams. The Stabilus management believes that a strong local presence in China will further strengthen the Group's position in the APAC region. The acquired entities in last fiscal year, General Aerospace (Germany), ­Piston (Turkey) and Clevers (Argentina) to strengthen the Industrial ­business in all regions and in specific end markets. One important end market is the aerospace business. The rationale is to expand the motion control product­ portfolio in the aviation industry and to further develop the aircraft ­aftermarket and the retrofit business. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 18 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION STRATEGY Benefit from megatrends, such as increasing comfort requirements and aging population Stabilus continues to adapt its product offerings towards megatrends, such as comfort requirements. The Powerise® solution enhances comfort through automatically opening and closing car tailgates and trunk lids. In addition, the Company's gas springs offer more comfortable opening and closing solutions as well as increased comfort in commercial furniture and industrial applications, such as airplane seats. The share of people older than 55 years of the global population is growing­ considerably faster than the population as a whole in a number of ­countries. Stabilus aims to benefit from this megatrend. It is ­inevitable that an aging consumer base in mature markets requests more movement­ support­ and more automated systems in aspects of their daily lives and specifically in their vehicles. The Group intends to benefit from this ­megatrend as a leading system provider of automatic opening and closing systems which will continue to experience an increasing demand. Focus on innovative components and ­systems to take advantage of global industry trends The products of Stabilus are at the forefront of innovation in moti- on control­ . The Company employs 399 people (PY: 405 people) in R&D across its three regional segments as of September 30, 2020. Stabilus is focused on designing and manufacturing highly engineered ­components, modules and system solutions that address key global trends in the ­automotive and industrial sectors. The Company aims to adapt to these trends by continuously­improving its existing technology, in particular the ­requirement for ergonomic solutions as well as automated opening and closing systems. Management believes that actively addressing these key trends reinforces the Company's ability to maintain its market share and profitability. In the industrial sector, the Company continues to develop products for enhanced safety and comfort. For example, it is selling a seat application based on the Bloc-O-Lift® system for use in airplane seats. In addition, dampers manufactured by Stabilus are increasingly used in sun tracking solar parks. Our dampers protect the modules by reducing wind induced vibration. Management expects that the recent and ongoing growth of our ­customer base for Powerise® solutions due to the superior technology features of the Company's products will be a key growth driver for Stabilus. ­While Powerise® systems were in the past deployed only in the luxury and SUV car segments, Powerise® has successfully gained market shares with ­mid-class vehicles. The Company is working on and investing in ­improving and further developing its current spindle drive technology to further ­reduce noise, weight and costs. In addition, Stabilus is exploring industrial applications for its Powerise® systems. Maintain and strengthen cost and quality leadership Build on the Group's global footprint and proximity to customers Based on Stabilus guiding strategy "in the region, for the region", we have established our facilities in close proximity to the Group's customers and have done so continuously over the past years e.g. the US, in ­China, South Korea, Mexico. It is the Company's goal to continue to provide a ­comprehensive product and service offering to current and new customers­ globally. The Group seeks to fully globalize its product portfolio and to provide­ an even broader range of components and systems to each ­customer. The companies acquired in 2019 will benefit from the access to a broader customer base. Continue to optimize cost base Stabilus continuously implements operational improvements relating to plant and overhead, which includes productivity improvements, overhead optimization and the rollout / implementation of local sourcing, to improve the Company's operating cost structure. For the coming years, management expects to continue on this path with productivity improvements and a range of initiatives to increase profitability. This is backed by a high level of business which has already been locked in. Due to the Company's production know-how and long-standing client relationships backed by Stabilus's quality leadership, management is confident that it can protect the Group's market shares in gas springs in EMEA and Americas and gain further market shares for gas springs in the APAC region, especially with local customers. An increasing market share of Powerise® supports this positive outlook, as well as on expanded range of innovative products for the broad market. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 19 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT Stabilus Group operates in automotive and in industrial markets. In the industrial markets, Stabilus supplies customers in a large number of sub-industries, e.g. distributors, independent aftermarket, e-commerce, ­mobility, healthcare, recreation and furniture, energy, construction, industrial­ machinery and automation. Hence, our revenue development in the ­industrial business depends to a certain degree on the macroeconomic development,­ i.e. the growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the countries and regions we operate in. In the automotive market, an important driver of our revenue growth is the global production volume of light vehicles (which comprise passenger­ cars and light commercial vehicles weighing less than six tons) and ultimately­ the number of vehicles sold, e.g. the registration of new vehicles as an ­indicator of car sales. The average content of Stabilus products per vehicle differs with the car body configurations (for instance, hatchbacks, ­crossovers, family vans have generally a higher Stabilus content per car). Therefore, the demand and popularity of certain vehicle body configurations should be considered as an additional variable in a revenue forecast model. Macroeconomic development As per the latest figures published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the negative global GDP growth in the calendar year 2020 is ­projected to be - 4.4% (2019: 2.8%). Global GDP growth is projected to increase­ to 5.2% in the calendar year 2021 whereas the growth in ­advanced economies will be less than the growth in developing ­economies. Advanced economies are projected to decrease by - 5.8% in the calendar year 2020. This is significantly lower than the 1.7% growth experienced by advanced economies in the calendar year 2019. It is projected that growth in advanced economies will strongly increase by 3.9% in the ­calendar year 2021. Developing economies are projected to decrease less than advanced­ economies in 2020 and continue to enjoy stronger growth than advanced economies in calendar year 2021.The growth rate in developing­ ­economies Latest growth projections for selected economies T_001 % YEAR-ON-YEAR CHANGE IN THE CALENDAR YEAR 2019 2020* 2021* World 2.8% (4.4)% 5.2% Advanced economies 1.7% (5.8)% 3.9% Euro Area 1.3% (8.3)% 5.2% United Kingdom 1.5% (9.8)% 5.9% United States 2.2% (4.3)% 3.1% Canada 1.7% (7.1)% 5.2% Japan 0.7% (5.3)% 2.3% Developing economies (emerging markets) 3.7% (3.3)% 6.0% Emerging and developing Europe 2.1% (4.6)% 3.9% Russia 1.3% (4.1)% 2.8% China 6.1% 1.9% 8.2% Mexico (0.3)% (9.0)% 3.5% Brazil 1.1% (5.8)% 2.8% Source: IMF, October 2020 World Economic Outlook. * Projections is projected to be significantly lower at - 3.3% in the calendar year 2020 (2019: 3.7%) and improving to 6.0% in 2021. The overall ­development is affected by the uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 20 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT Development of vehicle markets The global production of light vehicles in the last twelve months decreased significantly. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 is the main reason for this development. According to IHS forecasts as of October 2020, the global production of light vehicles is expected to decrease from million units in calendar year 2019 to approximately 73.0 million­ vehicles in 2020, a decrease of -17.9%. Thus, in 2020, the output of new

passenger­ cars and light commercial vehicles in APAC is forecasted to

reach around 39.7 million­ vehicles (-14.1% versus 46.2 million units in 2019), approximately 18.0 million vehicles (- 22.1% versus 23.1 million units in 2019) in EMEA and around 15.3 million vehicles (- 21.9% versus million units in 2019) in the Americas region. Estimations of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) for the period January until September 2020 show a more and more uniform negative development of new car registrations in the major car markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New car registrations in Germany from January to September decreased by - 25% compared to the same period in 2019 while total Europe new car registrations were down by - 29%. The sales in the US light vehicle market shows a similar development with a decrease of -19% compared to the same period in 2019, whereas Japan decreased by -18%. China decreased by -13%. According to information released by the China Association of Automobile ­Manufacturers (CAAM) for the period January until September 2020, the sales of passenger cars was down by -12.4% compared to the same period in 2019. Sale of SUVs and MPVs declined by - 5.5% and - 32.7% respectively in the same period. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) ­ in the annual report of fiscal year 2020 In accordance with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures, the Stabilus Group provides a definition, the rationale for use and a reconciliation of APMs used. The Group uses the following APMs: organic growth, adjusted EBIT, free cash flow (FCF), adjusted free cash flow and the net leverage ratio. Production of light vehicles T_002 IN MILLIONS OF UNITS PER CALENDAR YEAR 2019 2020** 2021** 2022** 2023** 2024** 2025** EMEA 23.1 18.0 20.9 22.1 22.6 23.0 23.3 Americas 19.6 15.3 18.9 19.6 19.7 19.9 20.2 APAC 46.2 39.7 43.3 45.6 47.7 49.4 51.3 Worldwide production of light vehicles* 88.9 73.0 83.1 87.2 89.9 92.3 94.7 Source: IHS Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (<6t)

IHS forecast as of October 2020 In Germany, the German Department of Motor Vehicles (Kraftfahrt- Bundesamt, KBA), a government agency administering vehicle registrations publishes monthly statistics of new passenger car registrations, classified by car models and segment types. According to KBA statistics, there is a very strong decrease in the SUV segment of - 24.1% for the period January to September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 while registrations for off-road vehicles recorded a decrease of -18.2% over the same period in comparison to 2019. The overall new car registrations decreased by - 25.5% in the period from January until September 2020. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 The calculation of the net leverage ratio is based on net financial debt and adjusted EBITDA, which are also considered APMs. The APM organic growth is presented because we believe it aids in understanding our operating performance. We have modified this definition in the current financial year with regards to foreign exchange effects. In the past we have only reported at constant USD / EUR exchange rates for the NAFTA region. However, due to increasing impacts also from other foreign currencies we will determine organic growth based on all relevant foreign currencies. The modified definition is as follows: Organic growth is defined as the reported revenue growth after removing the effects of acquisitions, divestitures and at constant foreign exchange rates. The effects ­resulting from constant foreign exchange rates are calculated as current year revenues converted at current year's exchange rates less current year revenues converted at prior year's exchange rates. The definitions and required disclosures of all other APMs are provided in the relevant sections of this annual report. 21 E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT Change in the organizational structure since the beginning of fiscal year 2020 As of October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group changed its organizational and management structure to better address the requirements of regions and markets. Stabilus continues focus on regions to manage its business. The change is that South America and the former NAFTA are now managed within Stabilus as Americas, and, consequently, South America is not part of Asia / Pacific anymore. As such the new regions are as follows: -- EMEA: Europe, Middle East and Africa -- AMERICAS: North and South America -- APAC: Asia Pacific These regions are the operating segments of the Stabilus Group. Further- more, the Industrial business will not be split into different business units anymore. We have merged the business units Vibration & Velocity Control and Industrial / Capital Goods into Industrial. This is to align the market approach for all industrial markets, e.g. to realize cross selling opportunities and to optimize cost structures in managing the industrial business. Consequently, Stabilus has three business units: Automotive Gas Spring

Automotive Powerise ®

Industrial The presentation of prior year figures is adjusted to provide comparative information already reflecting the new structure. Impact of COVID-19 on the Stabilus Group ­maximum leverage ratio permitted under the senior facility agreement and opens the ability to issue promissory loan notes (Schuldscheindarlehen) up Fiscal year 2020 was significantly affected by the COVID-19 crisis, which to an aggregated amount of €150.0 million. The senior facility agreement, had a negative on all regions and all our market segments in which we as amended, provides additional financial stability. operate, i.e. automotive and industrial business. In the first three quarters of calendar year 2020 the macroeconomic environment and the global At the balance sheet date, the Group has a committed revolving economy as a whole were significantly impacted. This bears various risks ­facility of €70.0 million (PY: €70.0 million). As at September 30, 2020, for Stabilus, e.g. decreasing customer demand, shortages in the supply the Group had drawn €29.9 million under the committed­ chain, governmentally enforced closure of plants, limited cost flexibility, €70.0 million ­revolving credit facility. The Group utilized €0.8 million devaluation of assets, cash shortages or the health of our employees. out of the €70.0 million revolving credit facility to secure existing ­guarantees. Furthermore, the Group has the above mentioned ­undrawn To mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stabilus has implemented committed credit line of €50.0 million (PY: €- million) (we refer to a global multidisciplinary crisis management team that monitors and Note 22). In the financial year 2020, the COVID-19 crisis did not have analyzes­ the situation on a local and a global level and is taking actions to any ­material adverse effects on the financial stability of the Stabilus address and mitigate identified risks. Amongst others Stabilus has reduced­ Group (details in Note 32). The financial covenants of the senior facility capacities, e.g. by making use of short time work, furlough as well as ­agreement were complied with any time (we refer to net leverage ratio selected redundancies. In addition, Stabilus emphasizes on a very strict on page 32). monitoring of cost, liquidity as well as impairment risks. All employees are well informed about safety measures in business and private life. Due to the weak overall economy the Group's total revenue decreased Also adjusted­ shift patterns, increased offering of home office and pulling by (13.6)% to €822.1 million in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in Group forward­ of vacation, reduce the risk of the virus spreading further. Due to revenue in fiscal year 2020 primarily occurred in EMEA by (14.7)% to our rapid response to the new global situation and the effective rollout €411.1 million, and in the Americas by (18.1)% to €299.6 million. The of pandemic plans to all our locations we were able to effectively ­protect revenue in APAC increased by 7.8% to €111.4 million. our employees and maintain production without interruption. In fiscal ­ year 2020, Stabilus received government grants for social security This global market development is also reflected in the development of the contributions­ and rental subsidies due to the impact of COVID-19 with­ market segments in which we operate.The Automotive Gas Spring business an amount of €4.4 million. These grants are directly recognized in the was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and decreased by (19.1)% various functional areas in which they were incurred as a direct deduction to €268.0 million and the Automotive Powerise® business decreased­ from the related expenses. Furthermore, Stabilus received reimbursements by (13.2)% to €217.0 million. The decline in the Automotive Powerise® for short time work of €3.9 million (set out in Note 5). business­ is lower than in the Automotive Gas Spring ­business which is a result of the rising demand for Automotive Powerise® in our Chinese­ entity On July 31, 2020, the Group signed an amendment of the senior facility which led to an increase of revenue by €8.1 million compared­ to prior year. agreement dated June 7, 2016, to prepare for potential future ­challenges Currently, Stabilus is in the process of setting up a dedicated Powerise® from the COVID-19 crisis. The amendment provides for an additional production building in Pinghu, China, besides already existing Powerise® committed credit line of €50.0 million, a temporary increase of the plants in Mexico and Romania. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 22 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BUSINESS AND GENERAL ENVIRONMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Our Industrial business was also impacting from the COVID-19 crisis,­ the revenue decreased by (8.9)% to €337.1 million. The smaller­ decline in the industrial business compared to the automotive ­business reflected the high diversification of the product portfolio and of our broad customer portfolio in the industrial sector which helps to mitigate the impact. The Group tested impairments on goodwill, development cost and other non-financial assets on an annual basis, or if there is an indication­ that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. ­Based on the ­triggering event "COVID-19" the Group has performed impairment­ tests, especially for goodwill and for other intangible assets­ from purchase price allocations. For goodwill no impairment has to be recognized in fiscal year 2020. However the headroom's have decreased; the underlying assumptions are described in Note 13. For other intangible assets the Group accounted in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 a non-cash impairment of €25.7 million, related to our aerospace business which is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This primarily lead to reduced demand of our products for the For the fiscal year 2021, we expect revenue of €850 million to €900 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12% and 13%. These assumptions are based on a stabilizing global economy and the expected recovery in global­ automotive production and no further unexpected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the going concern assumption. From the current perspective there are no risks to the continued existence of the Stabilus Group. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The table below sets out Stabilus Group's consolidated income statement for the fiscal year 2020 in comparison to the fiscal year 2019: Income statement T _ 003 Year ended Sept 30, aviation industry due to reduced production of aircrafts and fewer retrofits of existing aircrafts. However, we are confident that the ­aerospace business is still an excellent addition to Stabilus´ motion control portfolio with future growth potential. The impairment test for fiscal year 2020 confirms that the book value of goodwill is fully recoverable and that the goodwill attributable to the individual operating CGUs is not impaired. In addition, no further other intangible assets from purchase price allocations have been impaired. The overall impact of the COVID-19 crisis is also affecting our net profit in fiscal year 2020, which declined from €80.9 million in fiscal year 2019 by €(50.9) million to €30.0 million in the current financial­ year. The decline contains the non-cash impairment from other ­intangible assets of €(18.0) million (net of tax). IN € MILLIONS 2020 Revenue 822.1 Cost of sales (590.6) Gross profit 231.5 Research and development expenses (40.6) Selling expenses (106.1) Administrative expenses (35.5) Other income 8.9 Other expenses (2.1) Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 56.1 Finance income 2.3 Finance costs (11.0) Profit / (loss) before income tax 47.4 Income tax income / (expense) (17.4) Profit / (loss) for the period 30.0 2019 Change % change 951.3 (129.2) (13.6)% (675.0) 84.4 (12.5)% 276.4 (44.9) (16.2)% (39.2) (1.4) 3.6% (84.2) (21.9) 26.0% (35.7) 0.2 (0.6)% 8.3 0.6 7.2% (1.7) (0.4) 23.5% 124.0 (67.9) (54.8)% 1.3 1.0 76.9% (10.4) (0.6) 5.8% 114.9 (67.5) (58.7)% (34.0) 16.6 (48.8)% 80.9 (50.9) (62.9)% S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 23 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Revenue Group's total revenue developed as follows: Revenue by region and business unit T _ 004 Year ended Sept 30, % acquisition % currency % organic IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Change % change effect effect growth EMEA Automotive Gas Spring 111.7 145.4 (33.7) (23.2%) - 0.0% (23.2%) Automotive Powerise® 84.2 98.1 (13.9) (14.2%) - (1.7%) (12.5%) Industrial2) 215.2 238.6 (23.4) (9.8%) 4.6% (0.1%) (14.3%) Total EMEA1) 411.1 482.1 (71.0) (14.7%) 2.3% (0.4%) (16.6%) Americas Automotive Gas Spring 88.2 118.9 (30.7) (25.8%) - (2.7%) (23.1%) Automotive Powerise® 105.7 133.0 (27.3) (20.5%) - (6.7%) (13.8%) Industrial2) 105.7 114.0 (8.3) (7.3%) 0.6% (0.2%) (7.7%) Total Americas1) 299.6 365.9 (66.3) (18.1%) 0.2% (3.4%) (14.9%) APAC Automotive Gas Spring 68.1 67.1 1.0 1.5% - (1.0%) 2.5% Automotive Powerise® 27.1 19.0 8.1 42.6% - (1.8%) 44.4% Industrial2) 16.2 17.2 (1.0) (5.8%) - (1.3%) (4.5%) Total APAC1) 111.4 103.3 8.1 7.8% - (1.2%) 9.0% Stabilus Group Total Automotive Gas Spring 268.0 331.4 (63.4) (19.1%) - (1.2%) (17.9%) Total Automotive Powerise® 217.0 250.0 (33.0) (13.2%) - (4.3%) (8.9%) Total Industrial2) 337.1 369.9 (32.8) (8.9%) 3.2% (0.2%) (11.9%) Revenue1) 822.1 951.3 (129.2) (13.6%) 1.2% (1.6%) (13.2%) Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). As of October 1, 2019, our Vibration & Velocity business and Industrial / Capital Goods business units were combined into the Industrial business. The presentation of prior-year figures was changed accordingly. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 Total revenue of €822.1 million in fiscal year 2020 decreased by €(129.2) million or (13.6)% compared to the fiscal year 2019. The Group´s organic growth in fiscal year 2020 was €(125.3) million or (13.2)%. The entities acquired in fiscal year 2019 (General Aerospace in April 2019, Clevers and Piston in July 2019) contributed €11.7 million revenue to the organic growth in fiscal year 2020, while the effect from exchange rate movements amounted to €(15.5) million. The decline in Group revenue in fiscal year 2020 primarily occurred in EMEA (€(71.0) million or (14.7)%, organic growth rate (16.6)%) and in the Americas (€(66.3) million or (18.1)%, organic growth rate (14.9)%). Meanwhile, revenue in APAC increased by €8.1 million or 7.8%. APAC´s organic growth rate was 9.0%. 24 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Cost of sales and overhead expenses Cost of sales Cost of sales decreased from €(675.0) million in fiscal year 2019 by (12.5)% to €(590.6) million in fiscal year 2020, primarily due to decreased revenue. The decrease in cost of sales (12.5)% is lower than the decrease in revenue (13.6)%. This is reflecting a weaker fixed cost absorption as certain fixed cost elements are not reduced in line with revenue and impairment losses on other intangible assets amounting to €(1.3) million are recognized in cost of sales. The Group took stringent cost saving measures to address the COVID-19 impact on the business. Cost savings are e.g. realized by aligning the headcount structure in all regions, to the reduced business volume. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue increased by 80 basis points to 71.8% (PY: 71.0%) and the gross profit margin declined to 28.2% (PY: 29.1%). R&D expenses R&D expenses (net of R&D cost capitalization) increased by 3.6% from €(39.2) million in fiscal year 2019 to €(40.6) million in fiscal year 2020 and reflecting our innovative R&D focused business approach. The capitalization­of R&D expenses (less related customer contribution) ­increased from €(14.2) million in fiscal year 2019 to €(16.7) million in fiscal year 2020. This increase reflects especially the project specific development­activities for our Powerise® business as well as the increased engineering activities to develop new products and product applications to open new areas of business for Stabilus. In addition, the increase is due to the non-recurring impairment charges of €2.3 million in fiscal year 2020 compared to €0.4 million in fiscal year 2019. Furthermore, the acquired­ entities General ­Aerospace and Piston contributed €0.5 million to the­ €1.4 million increase. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses increased by 80 basis points to 4.9% (PY: 4.1%). Selling expenses Selling expenses increased from €(84.2) million in fiscal year 2019 by 26.0% to €(106.1) million in fiscal year 2020. This increase is primarily due to an impairment loss on customer relationships in the aerospace business­ amounting to €(24.4) million. Excluding the effect from this impairment the selling expenses decreased by €2.5 million in fiscal year 2020 ­compared to fiscal year 2019.The acquired entities (General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston) contributed expenses of €1.9 million to the development of the selling expenses. As a percentage of revenue, selling expenses increased by 400 basis points to 12.9% (PY: 8.9%). Excluding the impairment­ losses­ on intangible assets, the selling expenses (as percentage of revenue) ­increased by 100 basis points to 9.9%. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses decreased slightly from €(35.7) million in fiscal year 2019 by (0.6)% to €(35.5) million in fiscal year 2020. The ­acquired entities (General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston) contributed expenses of €0.9 million in fiscal year 2020. The prior year includes €0.7 million ­advisory costs related to the acquisitions of General Aerospace, Clevers and Piston. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased by 50 basis points to 4.3% (PY: 3.8%). Other income and expense Other income increased from €8.3 million in fiscal year 2019 by €0.6 million to €8.9 million in fiscal year 2020. Other income includes a non-­recurring effect of €3.0 million (PY: €3.3 million) from a ­purchase price ­adjustment related to the acquisitions of General Aerospace and Piston­ . The increase is due to the foreign currency translation gains from the ­operating business amounting to €1.2 million. Other expense increased from €(1.7) million in fiscal year 2019 by €(0.4) million to €(2.1) million in fiscal year 2020. Finance income and costs Finance income increased from €1.3 million in fiscal year 2020 to €2.3 million­ in fiscal year 2020. The increase is mainly due to net foreign ­exchange gains amounting to €0.9 million from the translation of intragroup loans, cash and cash equivalents and financial liabilities. Finance costs increased from €(10.4) million in fiscal year 2019 to €(11.0) million in fiscal year 2020. The increase is primarily due to the initial ­application of IFRS 16 (Leases) which results in an additional €(1.5) million (PY: €- million) interest expense. In addition, €(0.9) million (PY: €(1.1) million relates to the derecognition of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized adjustments of the carrying value from a voluntary prepayment of the term-loan facility in February 2020. Finance costs primarily contain ongoing interest expense. Interest expense in fiscal year 2020 of €(10.3) million (PY: €(9.7) million) are especially related to the term-loan facility, of which €(4.8) million (PY: €(3.6) million) is cash interest, the current fiscal year includes €(1.5) million interest expenses from IFRS 16. In addition, an amount of €(5.5) million (PY: €(6.1) million) is due to the amortization of debt issuance cost and­ the amortization of the adjustment of the carrying value using the effective interest rate method. Income tax expense The tax expense decreased from €(34.0) million in fiscal year 2019 to €(17.4) million in fiscal year 2020. The Group´s effective tax rate in fiscal year 2020 is 36.7% (PY: 29.6%). In fiscal year 2020 the effective tax rate is negatively affected by withholding tax charges on intragroup dividend payments mainly from Mexico, US and China. For ongoing tax audits for fiscal years 2017 to 2019 the Group recognized an income tax liability. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 25 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Reconciliation of EBIT to adjusted EBIT The following table shows a reconciliation of EBIT (earnings before ­interest and taxes) to adjusted EBIT for the fiscal years 2020 and 2019: Reconciliation of EBIT to adjusted EBIT T _ 005 Year ended Sept 30, E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN € MILLIONS 2020 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 56.1 PPA adjustments - depreciation and amortization 17.9 PPA adjustments - impairment on intangible assets 25.7 Environmental protection measures - Advisory - Purchase price adjustment (3.0) Adjusted EBIT 96.7 2019 Change % change 124.0 (67.9) (54.8)% 19.8 (1.9) (9.6)% - 25.7 n/a 1.5 (1.5) (100.0)% 0.7 (0.7) (100.0)% (3.3) 0.3 (9.1)% 142.7 (46.0) (32.2)% Adjusted EBIT represents EBIT, adjusted for exceptional non-recurring items (e.g. restructuring or one-time advisory costs) and depreciation / amortization of fair value adjustments from purchase price allocations (PPAs). Adjusted EBIT is presented because we believe it helps understanding our operating performance. The PPA adjustments for depreciation and amortization in fiscal year 2020 amounted to €17.9 million (PY: €19.8 million). Thereof, €7.0 million­ (PY: €9.3 million) stem from the April 2010 PPA and €8.4 million­ (PY: €8.4 million) result from the June 2016 PPA. Furthermore, €2.5 million (PY: €2.1 million) arise from the acquisitions in fiscal year 2019 (General Aerospace in April, Piston and Clevers in July). The PPA adjustment for impairments of other intangible assets, predominantly of customer relationships, amounted to €25.7 million in fiscal year 2020. In addition, the purchase price adjustment amounting to €(3.0) million­ (PY: €(3.3) million) in the current year relates almost exclusively to a purchase price reduction from the acquisition of General Aerospace. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 26 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING SEGMENTS DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING SEGMENTS The Stabilus Group is organized and managed primarily on a regional level. The three reportable operating segments of the Group are EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Americas (North and South America) and APAC (Asia Pacific). The table below sets out the development of our operating segments for the fiscal years 2020 and 2019: The external revenue generated by our companies located in the EMEA region decreased from €482.1 million in fiscal year 2019 by (14.7)% or €71.0 million to €411.1 million in fiscal year 2020. The acquired entities­ General Aerospace and Piston contributed €11.1 million to the revenue growth in EMEA and the currency translation effect amounted to €(1.9) million resulting in an organic growth rate of (16.6)%. The reduction­ is mainly driven by our Automotive Gas Spring business, which decreased­ from €145.4 million by (23.2)% or €(33.7) million to €111.7 million. Organic growth of the Automotive Gas Spring business was (23.2)%. Operating segments T _ 006 Year ended Sept 30, Our Automotive Powerise® business decreased from €98.1 million by (14.2)% or €(13.9) million to €84.2 million. The organic growth rate of the Automotive Powerise® business was (12.5)%. In the first half of IN € MILLIONS 2020 EMEA External revenue1) 411.1 Intersegment revenue1) 25.9 Total revenue1) 437.0 Adjusted EBIT 42.4 as % of total revenue 9.7% as % of external revenue 10.3% Americas External revenue1) 299.6 Intersegment revenue1) 20.6 Total revenue1) 320.2 Adjusted EBIT 40.3 as % of total revenue 12.6% as % of external revenue 13.5% APAC External revenue1) 111.4 Intersegment revenue1) 0.2 Total revenue1) 111.6 Adjusted EBIT 14.0 as % of total revenue 12.5% as % of external revenue 12.6% 2019 Change % change 482.1 (71.0) (14.7)% 28.6 (2.7) (9.4)% 510.7 (73.7) (14.4)% 68.4 (26.0) (38.0)% 13.4% 14.2% 365.9 (66.3) (18.1)% 24.7 (4.1) (16.6)% 390.7 (70.5) (18.0)% 61.8 (21.5) (34.8)% 15.8% 16.9% 103.3 8.1 7.8% 0.1 0.1 100.0% 103.4 8.2 7.9% 12.6 1.4 11.1% 12.2% 12.2% fiscal year 2020 the ongoing weak light-vehicle production in Europe influenced our business. Since April 2020 this was significantly intensified by the COVID-19 crisis which started in February and strongly influenced our business, especially in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. To address the general weak demand from the COVID-19 crisis various stimulus programs from governments were initiated aiming to support the recovery in the global economy. These measures resulted in a first increase in demand and a slight market recovery in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The Industrial business decreased from €238.6 million by (9.8)% or €(23.4) million to €215.2 million, the entities acquired in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, i.e. General Aerospace and Piston, contributed €11.1 million to the revenue of the Industrial business. Organically, the ­Industrial business decreased by (14.3)%. This slowdown in the Industrial business reflects the continuously weak macroeconomic environment and the omnipresent effects from the global COVID-19 crisis. Our broad customer portfolio in the industrial sector helps to mitigate the impact of this weaker demand. The adjusted EBIT of the EMEA segment decreased by (38.0)% or €(26.0) million and the adjusted EBIT margin, i.e. ­adjusted EBIT in percent of external revenue, decreased in fiscal year 2020 to 10.3% (PY: 14.2%). Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 27 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING SEGMENTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The external revenue of our companies located in Americas decreased from €365.9 million in fiscal year 2019 by (18.1)% or €(66.3) million to €299.6 million in fiscal year 2020.The currency translation effectamounted­ to €(12.3) million and especially stems from the weak Mexican peso and revenue of €0.7 million from the Clevers acquisition. This led to an organic growth rate of (14.9)%. The Automotive Gas Spring business decreased from €118.9 million by (25.8%) or €(30.7) million to €88.2 million, the organic growth rate was (23.1)%. The Automotive Powerise® business decreased from €133.0 million by (20.5)% or €(27.3) million to €105.7 million and decreased (13.8)% organically. The Automotive business­ was also strongly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis leading to plant closures from end of March until mid of May. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, the US light-­vehicle market recovered with stronger sales in the private car sector as well as in the commercial ­vehicle market. The economic environment is still difficult and ­ challenging and influenced by stimulus packages from ­various governments­and the - at that time - upcoming election in the US. Our ­Industrial business decreased from €114.0 million by (7.3%) or­ €(8.3) million to €105.7 million. The decline in the industrial business is smaller­ than in the automotive business. The industrial business benefits­ from the diversification of the product portfolio e.g. growth in the solar­ damper and e-commerce ­business, which was more than offset by the ­independent aftermarket segment. Organically, the Industrial ­business decreased by (7.7)%. The adjusted EBIT of the Americas­ segment ­decreased by (34.8)% or €(21.5) million and the adjusted EBIT margin decreased in fiscal year 2020 to 13.5% (PY: 16.9%). The external revenue of our companies located in APAC increased from €103.3 million in fiscal year 2019 by 7.8% or €8.1 million to €111.4 million in fiscal year 2020. The currency translation effect amounted to €(1.3) million and led to an organic growth rate for APAC of 9.0%. This increase was mainly driven by the Automotive Powerise® business, which increased by 42.6% or €8.1 million to €27.1 million,­ the organic growth rate was 44.4%. In addition, the Automotive Gas Spring business increased slightly from €67.1 million by 1.5% or­ €1.0 million to €68.1 million. The organic growth rate was 2.5%. The Industrial business decreased slightly from €17.2 million by (5.8)% or €(1.0) million to €16.2 million. The organic growth rate of the Industrial­ business was (4.5)%. The overall positive development especially in ­China, with stronger sales and wins of new OEM platforms in the region, was stopped by the temporary­ closure of production facilities in February and March, initiated by the government­ as a consequence of COVID-19. Following the reopening of the production facilities in APAC the auto- motive production is stabilizing­ with constant rising demand, especially in China. The government in ­China initiated several funding programs to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economy. In particular the automotive market benefits strongly from the stabilization programs. Nevertheless, the market­ environment is challenging especial- ly driven by international trade conflicts­ between the US and China.The adjusted EBIT of the APAC ­segment increased by 11.1% or €1.4 million and the adjusted EBIT margin increased in fiscal year 2020 to 12.6% (PY: 12.2%). S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 28 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FINANCIAL POSITION FINANCIAL POSITION Balance sheet T _ 007 IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Change % change Assets Non-current assets 678.2 706.0 (27.8) (3.9)% Current assets 405.4 393.2 12.2 3.1% Total assets 1,083.6 1,099.2 (15.6) (1.4)% Equity and liabilities Total equity 469.6 499.6 (30.0) (6.0)% Non-current liabilities 425.5 428.2 (2.7) (0.6)% Current liabilities 188.4 171.4 17.0 9.9% Total liabilities 614.0 599.6 14.4 2.4% Total equity and liabilities 1,083.6 1,099.2 (15.6) (1.4)% dividends amounting to €(27.2) million paid to our shareholders in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. This was offset by the profit in fiscal year 2020 of €30.0 million. Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities decreased slightly from €428.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by (0.6)% or €(2.7) million to €425.5 million as of September 30, 2020. Our other financial liabilities increased due to the initial application of IFRS 16, amounting to €36.9 million, and due to new leasing contracts with an amount of €3.5 million.This increase was more than offset from a voluntary prepayment of the term-loan facility amounting to €(20.0) million in February and from the derecognition of deferred tax liabilities of €(7.7) million relating to the impairment of intangible assets. In addition, the decrease is due to a reclassification of financial liabilities from long-term to short-term amounting to €3.0 million. Furthermore, pension liabilities decreased by €(2.9) million as a consequence of the increased discount rate (September 30, 2020: 1.14% versus September 30, 2019: 0.93%). The amortization of debt issuance costs and the amortization of the adjustment of the carrying value using the effective Total Assets The Group's balance sheet total decreased from €1,099.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by (1.4)% to €1,083.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Non-current assets Our non-current assets decreased from €706.0 million as of September 30, 2019, by (3.9)% or €(27.8) million to €678.2 million as of September 30, 2020. This decrease is especially driven by the impairment losses of €(25.7) million and ongoing amortization of €(17.8) million on other ­intangible ­assets from purchase price allocations but also to foreign exchange­ ­rate-­related carrying value adjustments, e.g. decrease in goodwill of €(7.1) million. This was partly offset by the recognition of right-of-use assets­ from operating leases due to the initial application of IFRS 16 amounting to €43.7 million as well as from new leasing contracts in fiscal year 2020 ­amounting to €4.5 million. The Group invested €29.9 million in property, plant and equipment for ongoing capacity expansion projects. Current assets Current assets increased from €393.2 million as of September 30, 2019, by 3.1% or €12.2 million to €405.4 million as of September 30, 2020. This was primarily driven by an increase of the cash balance amounting to €23.4 million. Furthermore, current tax assets increased by €4.6 million and other financial assets increased by €2.5 million. This was partly offset by the decrease in trade accounts receivable amounting to €(13.2) million due to weaker sales reflecting the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, inventories decreased by €(3.1) million. Equity The Group's equity decreased from €499.6 million as of September 30, 2019, by €(30.0) million to €469.6 million as of September 30, 2020. This results from other comprehensive expenses amounting to €(32.8) million especially from unrealized losses from foreign currency translation amounting to €(34.2) million (detailed in Note 21). In addition, interest rate method amount to €4.3 million. Current liabilities Current liabilities increased from €171.4 million as of September 30, 2019, by €17.0 million or 9.9% to €188.4 million as of September 30, 2020. This increase is due to a sharp rise of our financial liabilities by €31.5 million which mainly resulted from the partial drawdown of our revolving credit facility of €29.9 million and from a reclassification of financial liabilities from long-term to short-term amounting to €3.0 million. In addition, other financial ­liabilities increased by €6.2 million, especially from the initial application of IFRS 16. This was partially offset by decreased trade accounts payables ­amounting to €(19.9) million as a consequence of reduced business volume and by ­decreased current tax liabilities amounting to €(3.4) million. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 29 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS LIQUIDITY E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LIQUIDITY Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from operating activities decreased from €145.4 million in fiscal year 2019 by €(36.5) million or (25.1)% to €108.9 million in fiscal year 2020, mainly reflecting a reduced business volume. The operating cash flow of the current fiscal year compared to last fiscal year is influenced by the initial application of IFRS 16 amounting to €9.7 million (see cash flow from financing activities). Cash flow from investing activities Cash outflow for investing activities decreased from €(96.9) million in fiscal year 2019 by €49.2 million or (50.8)% to €(47.7) million in fiscal year 2020. This decrease is mainly attributable to the business combinations from prior year amounting to €41.4 million (net of cash acquired). In addition, the decrease is due to lower capital expenditures in property, plant and equipment which decreased by €(11.5) million to €29.9 million Cash flows reflecting the stringent cash management during the COVID-19 crisis. This was offset by an increased cash outflow for intangible assets of €2.5 million to €17.7 million. Furthermore, a payment of €(1.1) million relates to the July 2019 acquisition of Piston. Cash flow from financing activities Cash outflow from financing activities decreased from €(54.2) million in fiscal year 2019 by €22.3 million or (41.1)% to €(31.9) million in fiscal year 2020. This is generally driven by the partial drawdown of the revolving credit facility amounting to €29.9 million (PY: €- million). This is partly offset by payments for lease liabilities of €(8.2) million (PY: €0.4 million) and to interest expenses on lease liabilities amounting to €(1.5) million (PY: €0.0 million), substantially resulting from the initial application of IFRS 16. As last year we repaid senior facilities amounting to €20.0 million (PY: €21.1 million). Furthermore, we paid higher dividends of €(27.2) million (PY: €(24.7) million) to our shareholders. In addition, we repaid financial liabilities amounting to €(1.6) million in fiscal year 2020 (PY: €3.7 million). T _ 008 Year ended Sept 30, IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Change % change Cash flow from operating activities 108.9 145.4 (36.5) (25.1%) Cash flow from investing activities (47.7) (96.9) 49.2 (50.8%) Cash flow from financing activities (31.9) (54.2) 22.3 (41.1%) Net increase / (decrease) in cash 29.3 (5.7) 35.0 <(100.0)% Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (5.9) 1.7 (7.6) <(100.0)% Cash as of beginning of the period 139.0 143.0 (4.0) (2.8%) Cash as of end of the period 162.4 139.0 23.4 16.8% S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 30 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LIQUIDITY Free cash flow (FCF) Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as the total of cash flow from operating and investing activities. The Group considers FCF as an essential alternative performance measure as it aids in the evaluation of the Group´s ability to generate cash which can be used, among others, for further investments. The following table sets out the composition of FCF: Free cash flow T _ 009 IN € MILLIONS Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Free cash flow Year ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 Change % change 108.9 145.4 (36.5) (25.1)% (47.7) (96.9) 49.2 (50.8)% 61.2 48.5 12.7 26.2% Adjusted free cash flow Adjusted free cash flow is defined as the total of cash flow from operating and investing activities before acquisitions. The adjusted free cash flow decreased from €89.9 million in fiscal year 2019 to €62.3 million in fiscal year 2020. Adjusted free cash flow T _ 010 IN € MILLIONS Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities before acquisitions Adjusted FCF Year ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 Change % change 108.9 145.4 (36.5) (25.1)% (46.6) (55.5) 8.9 (16.0)% 62.3 89.9 (27.6) (30.7)% S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 31 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LIQUIDITY Net leverage ratio The net leverage ratio is defined as net financial debt divided by adjusted EBITDA. Net financial debt is the nominal amount of financial debt, i.e. current and non-current financial liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted­ EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBIT before depreciation / amortization and before exceptional non-recurring items (e.g. restructuring or one-time advisory costs). Net leverage ratio The net leverage ratio is presented because we believe it is a useful ­indicator to evaluate the Group's debt leverage and financing structure. The net leverage ratio increased from 1.0x in fiscal year 2019 to 1.2x ­ in fiscal year 2020. See the following table: T _ 011 Year ended Sept 30, IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Change % change Financial debt 334.7 328.1 6.6 2.0% Cash and cash equivalents (162.4) (139.0) (23.4) 16.8% Net financial debt 172.3 189.1 (16.8) (8.9%) Adjusted EBITDA 148.9 183.2 (34.3) (18.7%) Net leverage ratio 1.2x 1.0x Financial debt T_012 Year ended Sept 30, IN € MILLIONS 2020 2019 Financial liabilities (non-current) 288.1 308.8 Financial liabilities (current) 34.3 2.8 Adjustment carrying value 12.3 16.5 Financial debt 334.7 328.1 S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 32 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LIQUIDITY STATUTORY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF STABILUS S. A. RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES Adjusted EBITDA T _ 013 Year ended Sept 30, The Company's capital and reserves decreased from €576.1 million as of September 30, 2019, to €547.0 million as of September 30, 2020, due to the dividend payment to our shareholders of €(27.2) million and due to IN € MILLIONS 2020 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 56.1 Depreciation 35.9 Amortization 34.2 PPA adjustments - impairment on intangible assets 25.7 EBITDA 151.9 Advisory - Environmental protection measures - PPA adjustments - inventory step-up - Purchase price adjustment (3.0) Adjusted EBITDA 148.9 2019 Change % change 124.0 (67.9) (54.8)% 26.8 9.1 34.0% 32.8 1.4 4.3% - 25.7 n/a 183.6 (31.7) (17.3)% 0.7 (0.7) (100.0)% 1.5 (1.5) (100.0)% 0.7 (0.7) (100.0)% (3.3) 0.3 (9.1)% 183.2 (34.3) (18.7)% the loss for the fiscal year 2020 amounting to €(1.9) million. RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES Risk management and control over financial reporting in the Stabilus Group The Company considers Risk Management (RM) to be a key part of ­effective management and internal control. The Company strives for effective­ RM and financial navigation to safeguard the assets of the Company and to proactively support the Company's strategic and compliance initiatives. STATUTORY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF STABILUS S. A. For the statutory annual accounts of Stabilus S. A., please refer to Chapter D. Results of operations The Company's income amounts to €4.2 million (PY: €3.9 million) and results from services that are provided to other Stabilus Group entities based on service level agreements. Other external expenses decreased slightly from €2.9 million in fiscal year 2019 to €2.8 million in fiscal year 2020 mainly due to reduced consulting fees. The loss for fiscal year 2020 amounted to €(1.9) million (PY: €1.1 million). Financial position Total assets decreased from €577.9 million as of September 30, 2019, to €549.3 million as of September 30, 2020. Fixed assets essentially comprise shares in affiliated undertakings which decreased from €553.4 million as of September 30, 2019, to €545.9 million as of September 30, 2020. The Company decreased its investment in Stable S. à r. l. by distributing €7.5 million out of the share premium account of Stable II S. à r. l. in February 2020 and Blitz F10 neun GmbH liquidated during financial year 2020. Current assets decreased from €24.2 million as of September 30, 2019, to €3.2 million as of September 30, 2020. This was driven by a decrease in the cash balance by €20.5 million which reflects the dividend payment of €(27.2) million which was partly offset by the distribution from affiliated companies. The goal of RM is to help the Company to operate more effectively in a dynamic­ environment by providing a framework for a systematic approach­ to risk management and exploring opportunities with an acceptable level­ of risk. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board regularly ­discuss the operational and financial results as well as the related risks. Risk management covers financial, strategic, compliance as well as ­operational aspects. Operational risk is the risk of direct or indirect loss arising­ from a wide variety of causes associated with the Group's ­processes, personnel, technology and infrastructure, and from external factors other than credit, market and liquidity risks such as those arising from legal and regulatory requirements and generally accepted ­standards of corporate behavior. These operational risks arise from all of the Group's operations. The Group's objective is to manage operational risk in a way to balance the avoidance of financial losses and damage to the Group's ­reputation with overall cost effectiveness, as well as avoiding control procedures that restrict­ initiative and creativity. The Company's policy on managing ­financial risks seeks to ensure effective liquidity and cash flow S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 33 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES ­management and protection of Group equity capital against ­financial ­risks. As part of its evolution, the Company implements continuous ­improvements in its risk management and internal control systems. Our accounting control system is designed to ensure all business ­transactions are correctly and promptly accounted for and that ­reliable data on the Company's financial situation is available. It ensures compliance­ with legal stipulations, accounting standards and accounting rules. By ­separating financial functions and through ongoing review, we ensure that potential errors are identified on a timely basis and accounting standards are complied with. Our internal control system is an integral component of the risk management. The purpose of our internal control system for accounting and reporting­ is to ensure its compliance with legal stipulations, the principles of proper ­accounting, the rules on the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU and with Group standards. In addition, we perform assessments­to help identify and minimize any risk with a direct ­influence on our financial reporting. We monitor changes in accounting standards and enlist the advice of external experts to reduce the risk of accounting ­misstatements in complex issues. The Company and individual entity financial statements are subject to external audits which act as an independent check and monitoring mechanism­ of the accounting system and its output. The principal risks that could have a material impact on the Group are set out in the Note 32 of the consolidated financial statements and are summarized below. Risks and opportunities related to the ­markets in which we operate We are exposed to risks and opportunities associated with the performance of the global economy and the performance of the economy in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Due to our global presence, we are exposed to substantial risks and opportunities­associated with the performance of the global economy. In ­general, demand for our products is dependent on the demand for ­automotive products as well as for commercial vehicles, agricultural ­machinery, medical equipment, renewable energy (in particular solar, wind), aerospace, marine and furniture components, which in turn is directly related to the strength of the global economy. Therefore, our financial performance has been ­influenced, and will continue to be influenced, to a significant extent, by the general state and the performance of the global economy. Although the global economy has recovered a lot from the severe ­downturn in 2008 and 2009, the recent volatility of the financial markets and also the slower than expected economic growth in Asia show that there can be no assurance that any recovery is sustainable or that there will be no recurrence of the global financial and economic crisis or similar adverse market conditions. In addition, the current uncertainties in the market environment due to the COVID-19 crisis are still omnipresent and the economy recovered slightly. The overall development is affected by considerable uncertainties against the background on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stabilus manages these risks and opportunities by operating in different regions and markets for local and global customers. We operate in cyclical industries Our business is characterized by high fixed costs. Should our facilities be underutilized, this could result in idle capacity costs, write-offs of ­inventories and losses on products due to falling average sales prices. Furthermore, falling production volumes cause declines in revenue and earnings. On the other hand, our facilities might have insufficient capacity to meet customer demand if the markets in which we are active grow faster than we have anticipated. Our automotive business, from which we generate 59% (PY: 61%) of our revenue in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, sells its products primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the automotive industry. These sales are cyclical and depend, among other things, on general economic conditions as well as on consumer spending and preferences, which can be affected by a number of factors, including employment, consumer confidence and income, energy costs, interest rate levels and the availability of consumer financing. Given the variety of such economic parameters influencing the global automotive demand, the ­volume of automotive production has historically been, and will continue to be, characterized by a high level of fluctuation, making it difficult ­ for us to accurately predict demand levels for our products aimed at automotive OEMs. We generated, in the aggregate, 41% (PY: 39%) of our revenue in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, from sales to our ­industrial ­customers.We sell our products to customers in diverse industries, ­including agricultural­machines, renewable energy (in particular solar,­ wind), ­railway, aircraft ­applications, commercial vehicles, marine ­applications, furniture,­ health care and production equipment. These sales depend on the ­industrial ­production level in general as well as on the development of new products­ and technologies by our customers, which include our products as ­component parts. Stabilus manages these opportunities and risks by operating­ in different regions and markets for the local and global customers. The business environment in which we operate is characterized by strong competition, which affects some of our products and markets, which could reduce our revenue or put continued pressure on our sales prices. The markets in which we operate are competitive and have been characterized by changes in market penetration, increased price competition, the development and introduction of new products, product designs and technologies by significant existing and new competitors. The majority of gas springs and electromechanical lifting and closing systems manufactured globally are used for either automotive, industrial or commercial furniture applications,­ which are core markets for us. Our competitors are typically regional ­companies S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 34 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES and our competition with them is generally on a regional scale. We compete primarily on the basis of price, quality, timeliness of delivery and design as well as the ability to provide engineering support and services on a global basis. Should we fail to secure the quality of our products and the reliability of our supply in the future, then more and more of our customers could decide to procure products from our competitors. Our efforts to expand in certain markets are subject to a variety of ­business, economic, legal and political risks. We manufacture our products in several countries, and we market and sell our products worldwide. We are actively operating and expanding our operations­ in various markets, with a focus on the rapidly growing and ­emerging markets in the APAC region, where we have production plants in China and South Korea, operate a wide network of representative sales offices and employ our own sales force and distribution network. We plan to expand our Asian production capacities to meet growth expectations and supplement demand with our other regional production plants as needed. Potential social, political, legal, and economic instability may pose significant­ risks to our ability to conduct our business and expand our activities in certain markets. Inherent in our international operations is the risk that any number of the following circumstances could affect our operations: underdeveloped infrastructure; lack of qualified management or adequately trained personnel; currency exchange controls; exchange rate fluctuations and devaluations; changes in local economic conditions; governmental restrictions on foreign investment, transfer or repatriation of funds; protectionist trade measures, such as anti-dumping measures, duties, tariffs or embargoes; prohibitions or restrictions on acquisitions or joint ventures; changes in laws or regulations and unpredictable or ­unlawful government actions; the difficulty of enforcing agreements and collecting receivables through foreign legal systems; variations in protection of intellectual property and other legal rights; potential nationalization of enterprises or other expropriations; and political or social unrest or acts of sabotage or terrorism. As personnel costs have a significant effect on our business, we are also exposed to the risks of labor cost ­inflation and ­limited employment contract flexibility in the countries in which our production­ ­facilities are located and where we have sales personnel. Any of these risks could have a material adverse effect on our business, ­financial condition and results of operations. We are exposed to opportunities and risks associated with market trends and developments There can be no assurance that (i) we will be successful in developing new products or systems or in bringing them to market in a timely manner, or at all; (ii) products or technologies developed by others will not render our offerings obsolete or non-competitive; (iii) our customers will not substitute our products with competing products or alternate technologies (such as third-arm systems, hydraulic drives or hinge / direct drives); (iv) the market will accept our innovations; (v) our competitors will not be able to produce our non-patented products at lower costs than we can; and (vi) we will be able to fully adjust our cost structure in the event of contraction of demand. The Company develops appropriate strategies as a response to ­these or ­similar market trends and to enhance existing products, develop new products­ or keep pace with developing technologies, to counter loss of growth opportunities, pressure on margins or the loss of existing ­customers. We devote resources to the pursuit of new technologies and products­. In ­addition, technological advances and wider market acceptance of our Powerise® automatic drive systems (or the development and wider market acceptance of similar automatic lid drive systems by our competitors) could result in cannibalization of our gas spring applications. Risks and opportunities related to our business We are exposed to fluctuations in prices of prefabricated materials and components. We procure large quantities of prefabricated materials and ­components from third-party suppliers. The prices of prefabricated materials,­ components ­and manufacturing services we purchase from our suppliers ­depend on a number of factors, including to a limited extent the ­development­ of prices of raw materials used in these products, such as steel, copper,­ rubber and water, as well as energy, which have been volatile in the past. So far, this has not resulted in a general increase in the cost of prefabricated­ materials and components we procure for the manufacture of our products. However, it cannot be excluded that this volatility may result in a cost ­increase in the future. If we are not able to compensate for or pass on our cost increases to customers, such price increases could have a ­material adverse impact on our financial results. Even to the extent that we are successful­ in compensating for or passing on our increased costs to our customers by increasing prices on new products, the positive ­effects of such price increases­ may not occur in the periods in which the ­additional­ expenses have been incurred, but in later periods. If costs of raw materials and energy rise, and if we are not able to undertake cost saving measures elsewhere in our operations or increase to an adequate level the selling prices of our products, we will not be able to compensate such cost ­increases, which could have a material adverse effect on our business,­ financial­ condition and results of operations. The long-term increase of our costs (and resultant increase in the price of our products) may also ­negatively impact demand for our products. Our future business success depends on our ability to maintain the high quality of our products and processes. For customers, one of the determining factors in purchasing our components and systems is the high quality of our products and manufacturing processes. A decrease in the actual and perceived quality of these products and processes could damage our image and reputation as well as those of our products. Any errors or delays caused by mistakes or miscalculations in our project management could negatively affect our customers' own production processes, resulting in reputational­damage to us as supplier as well as to the affected customer­ as manufacturer. In addition, defective products could result in loss of ­sales, loss of customers and loss of market acceptance. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 35 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES Legal, taxation and environmental risks and opportunities We are exposed to warranty and product liability claims. As a manufacturer, we are subject to product liability lawsuits and other proceedings alleging violations of due care, violations of warranty ­obligations, treatment errors, safety provisions and claims arising from breaches­ of contracts (like delivery delays), recall actions or fines ­imposed by government or regulatory authorities in relation to our products. Any such lawsuits, proceedings and other claims could result in increased costs for us. Additionally, authorities could prohibit the future sale of our ­products, particularly in cases of safety concerns. The aforementioned scenarios could result in loss of market acceptance, loss of revenue and loss of customers, in particular against the background that many of our products are components which often have a major impact on the overall safety, durability and performance of our customers' end-product. The risks arising from such warranty and product liability lawsuits, proceedings­and other claims are insured as we consider economically ­reasonable, but the insurance coverage could prove insufficient in ­individual cases. Any major defect in one of our products could also have a material adverse effect on our reputation and market perception, which in turn could have a significant adverse effect on our revenue and results of operations. In addition, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly requiring a contribution from, or indemnity by, their suppliers for potential product liability, warranty and recall claims and we have been subject to continuing efforts by our customers to change contract terms and conditions concerning warranty and recall participation. Furthermore, we manufacture many products pursuant to OEM customer specifications and quality requirements. If the products manufactured and delivered by us are deemed not to be fit for use by our OEM customers at the agreed date of delivery, production of the relevant products is generally discontinued­until the cause of the product defect has been identified and remedied. Furthermore, our OEM customers could potentially bring claims for damages on the basis of breach of contract, even if the cause of the defect is remedied at a later point in time. In addition, failure to perform with respect to quality requirements could negatively affect the market acceptance­ of our other products and our market reputation in various market segments. We are and may become party to certain disadvantageous contracts ­pursuant to which we are required to sell certain products at a loss or to agree to broad indemnities. For example, we may enter into a contract at an agreed price and production costs may end up exceeding what was assumed in the development phase. If the assumptions on which we rely in contract negotiations turn out to be inaccurate, this could have an adverse effect on our revenue and results of operations. We are exposed to certain risks and opportunities with regards to our intellectual property, its validity and the intellectual property of third parties. Our products and services are highly dependent upon our technological know-how and the scope and limitations of our proprietary rights therein. We have obtained or have applied for a number of intellectual property rights, which can be difficult, lengthy and expensive to procure. Furthermore, patents may not provide us with meaningful protection or a commercial advantage. In addition, where we incorporate an individual customer's input to create a product that responds to a particular need, we face the risk that such customer will claim ownership rights in the associated intellectual property. Our competitors, suppliers, customers and other third parties also submit a large number of intellectual property protection applications. Such other parties could hold effective and enforceable intellectual property rights to certain processes, methods or applications and consequently could assert infringement claims (including illegitimate ones) against us. A major part of our know-how is not patented and cannot be ­protected ­through intellectual property rights. Consequently, there is a risk that third parties, in particular competitors, may utilize our know-how without incurring­ any expenses of their own. Our intellectual property is often ­discovered by and during the course of our employees' employment. As a result,­ there is a risk that we have failed or will fail to properly utilize ­inventions ­of our employees­. Present or former employees who made or make employee­ inventions­ might continue to be the owners of the valuable rights to ­inventions if we fail to claim the invention in a timely manner. The realization of any of these risks could give rise to intellectual ­property claims against us. Such claims, if successful, could require us to cease manufacturing,­using or marketing the relevant technologies or products in ­certain ­countries or be forced to make changes to manufacturing processes­ or products. In addition, we could be liable to pay compensation or damages for ­infringements or could be forced to purchase licenses to make use of ­technology from third parties. This could have a material ­adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. We are subject to risks from legal, administrative and arbitration proceedings. We are involved in a number of legal and administrative proceedings ­related to products, patents and other matters incidental to our ­business and could become involved in additional legal, administrative and arbitration­ proceedings­in the future. These proceedings or potential ­proceedings could involve, in particular in the United States, ­substantial claims for damages­ or other payments. Based on a judgment or a ­settlement ­agreement, we could be obligated to pay substantial damages. Our litigation costs and those of third parties could also be significant. Due to our high market share, we may be exposed to legal risks regarding anti-competition fines and related claims for damages. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 36 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES Our market share in most of the markets in which we operate is high, which may induce competition authorities to initiate proceedings or third parties to file claims against us alleging violation of competition laws. A successful­ anti-competition challenge could adversely affect us in a variety­ of ways. For example, it could result in the imposition of fines by one or more authorities­ and /or in third parties (such as competitors­ or customers) initiating civil litigation claiming damages caused by ­anti-­competitive practices. In addition, anti-competitive behavior may give rise to ­reputational risk to us. The realization of this risk could have a ­material effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Interest carryforwards may be forfeited in part or in full as a result of subsequent share sales. Some Stabilus subsidiaries have significant interest carryforwards as a ­result of the application of the statutory interest ceiling rules that limit­ the deduction­ of net interest expenses for tax purposes. The interest­ carry­ -­forward may be deducted to the extent that in subsequent ­assessment periods the then current interest expenses do not reach the interest ceiling applicable to the relevant assessment period, and, thus, reduce the tax payable by the relevant subsidiary. However, the interest carry-forward will be forfeited on a pro rata basis or in full if more than a defined percentage of the shares in entities are directly or indirectly transferred to a new shareholder, persons related to such shareholder or a group of shareholders acting in the same interest, or in case of similar transactions (such as a capital increase) that result in a change of the shareholder structure. Such forfeiture would increase the tax payable by the relevant subsidiary if without the forfeiture the interest carry-forward could have been used in part or in full. We could be held liable for soil, water or groundwater contamination or for risks related to hazardous materials. Many of the sites at which we operate have been used for ­industrial ­purposes for many years, leading to risks of contamination and the resulting­ site restoration obligations. In addition, we could be held ­responsible for the remediation of areas adjacent to our sites if these areas were potentially­ contaminated due to our activities. Groundwater contamination was discovered at a site in Colmar, Pennsylvania operated by us from 1979 to 1998. In June 2012, the U.S. Environmental Protection­ Agency ("EPA") issued an administrative order against our U.S. subsidiary and determined requirements in respect of the remedy and the remedy cost. Our subsidiary, together with the other responsible parties, is requested­­ to reimburse the EPA for past and current expenses and to bear the­ remediation costs. If additional contamination is discovered in the future, the competent authorities could assert further claims against us, as the owner or tenant of the affected plots, for the examination or remediation of such soil or groundwater contamination or order us to dispose of or treat contaminated soil excavated in the course of construction. We could also be required to indemnify the owners of plots leased by us or of other properties, if the authorities were to pursue claims against the relevant owner of the property and if we caused the contamination. Costs typically incurred in connection with such claims are generally difficult to predict. Also, if any contamination were to become the subject of a more intense public discussion, there is a risk that our reputation or relations with our customers could be harmed. Furthermore, at some of the sites at which we operate, or at which we operated in the past, small quantities of hazardous materials were used in the past, such as asbestos-containing building materials used for heat insulation. While we consider it unlikely, it cannot be ruled out that the ­health and safety of third parties (such as former employees) may have been affected due to the use of such hazardous materials or that other claims may be asserted, and we could therefore be exposed to related claims for damages in the future. Even if we have contractually excluded or limited our liability in connection with the sale of such properties, we could be held responsible for currently unknown contamination on properties which we previously owned or used. The in-house legal department monitors these risks continuously and ­reports regularly to Group management and the Supervisory Board. Risks and opportunities related to our capital structure Since the Company's IPO we have been able to continuously reduce our financial leverage which also supported our objective to actively manage and reduce the Group's liquidity risks. Our cash from operating activities, current cash resources and existing sources of external financing could be insufficient to meet our further ­capital needs, especially if our sales decrease significantly. Disruptions in the financial markets, including the bankruptcy, insolvency or restructuring of a number of financial institutions, and restricted availability of liquidity­ could adversely impact the availability and cost of additional financing for us and could adversely affect the availability of financing already arranged­ or committed. Our liquidity could also be adversely impacted if our ­suppliers tighten terms of payment as the result of any decline in our financial condition or if our customers were to extend their normal payment terms. Stabilus has set an appropriate liquidity risk management framework for the management of the Group's short, medium and long-term funding and liquidity requirements. The Group manages liquidity risk by regular reviews, maintaining certain cash reserves, as well as open credit lines. We are exposed to risks and opportunities associated with changes in currency exchange rates. We operate worldwide and are therefore exposed to financial risks that arise from changes in exchange rates. Currency exchange fluctuations could cause losses if assets denominated in currencies with a falling ­exchange rate lose value, while at the same time liabilities denominated in currencies with a rising exchange rate appreciate. In addition, ­fluctuations S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 37 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES CORPORATE GOVERNANCE in foreign exchange rates could enhance or minimize fluctuations in the prices of materials, since we purchase a considerable part of the prefabricated materials which we source in foreign currencies. As a result of these factors, fluctuations in exchange rates could affect our results of opera- tions. External and internal transactions involving the delivery of products and services to and /or by third parties result in cash inflows and outflows which are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of our respective Group member. Among other factors, we are particularly exposed to fluctuations of net inflows in U.S. dollar (surplus) and net outflows in Romanian leu (demand). To the extent that cash outflows are not offset by cash inflows resulting from operational business in such currency, the remaining net foreign currency exposure is not hedged as of September 30, 2020. Although we may enter into certain hedging arrangements in the future, there can be no assurance that hedging will be available or continue to be available on commercially reasonable terms. In addition, if we were to use any hedging transactions in the future in the form of derivative financial­ instruments, such transactions may result in mark-to-market ­losses. In ­addition, we are exposed to foreign exchange risks arising from internal loan agreements, which result from cash inflows and outflows in currencies other than the functional currency of our respective Group member. As of September 30, 2020, these foreign exchange risks are not hedged against by using derivative financial instruments. Our net foreign investments are generally not hedged against exchange rate fluctuations. In addition, a number of our consolidated companies report their results in currencies other than the euro, which requires us to convert the relevant items into euro when preparing our consolidated financial statements. Translation risks are generally not hedged. Other risks At the beginning of the first quarter of calendar year 2020 the worldwide coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) has significantly affected the macroeconomic environment and the global economy as a whole and also bears ­various risks for Stabilus, e.g. decreasing customer demand, shortages in the supply chain, governmentally enforced closure of plants, limited cost flexibility, devaluation of assets, cash shortages or the health of our employees. To mitigate these risks Stabilus has implemented a global multidisciplinary crisis management team that monitors and analyzes the situation on a daily basis on a local and a global level and is taking actions to address and mitigate identified risks. Amongst others Stabilus has reduced capacities, e.g. by making use of short time work, furlough as well as selected redundancies. In addition, Stabilus emphasizes a very strict monitoring of cost, liquidity as well as impairment risks. All employees are well informed about safety measures in business and private life. Also adjusted shift patterns, increased offering of home office and pulling forward of vacation reduce the risk of the virus spreading further. Risks and opportunities: Overall assessment The Management Board does not see any individual or aggregate risk that could endanger the future of Stabilus in any material way to continue as going concern. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE As a Luxembourg société anonyme, the Company is subject to the ­corporate governance regime as set forth in particular in the law of August 10, 1915, on commercial companies. As a Company whose shares are listed on a ­regulated market, the Company is further subject to the law of May 24, 2011, on the exercise of certain shareholder rights in listed companies. As a Luxembourg société anonyme whose shares are exclusively listed on a regulated market in Germany, the Company is not required to adhere to the Luxembourg corporate governance regime applicable to companies that are traded in Luxembourg or to the German corporate governance regime applicable to stock corporations organized in Germany. The ­Company has decided to set up own corporate governance rules as described in the following paragraphs rather than to confirm such corporate governance regimes in order to build up a corporate governance structure which meets the specific needs and interests of the Company. Stabilus Group is obliged by the European directive and Luxembourg law to report on non-financial and diversity information. Stabilus' Non­ -­Financial Report will be published with this Annual Report, i.e. on December 11, 2020. From fiscal year 2019 on, Stabilus is obliged by the European directive and Luxembourg law to draw up a remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board as well as for the Management Board. The principles and measurement of the remuneration policy for the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Stabilus S. A. are prepared in accordance with Article 7bis of the Luxembourg law of May 24, 2011, on ­Shareholders Rights, as amended. The remuneration report will be published ­separately from this Annual Report. The internal control systems and risk management for the establishment of financial information is described in the section "Risk management and control over financial reporting in the Stabilus Group". According to theArticles of Incorporation of the Company, the ­Management Board must be composed of at least two Management Board members,­ and the Supervisory Board must be composed of at least three Supervisory Board members. The Supervisory Board has set up the following committees in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation: Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The Audit Committee is responsible for the consideration and evaluation of the auditing and accounting­ policies and its financial controls and systems. The Remuneration Committee is responsible­ for making recommendations to the Supervisory Board and the Management Board on the terms of appointment and the benefits of the managers of the Company. Further details on the composition and purpose of these committees and of the Management Board and the ­Supervisory Board are described in the section "Management and Supervisory Board of Stabilus S. A.". S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 38 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Annual General Meeting shall be held at such time as specified by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in the convening notice. The Management Board and Supervisory Board may convene ­extraordinary ­general meetings as often as the Company's interests so require.­ An extraordinary general shareholders' meeting must be convened upon the request of one or more shareholders who together represent at least one tenth of the Company's share capital. Each share entitles the holder to one vote. The right of a shareholder to participate in a General Meeting and to exercise the voting rights ­attached to his shares are determined with respect to the shares held by such shareholder the 14th day before the General Meeting. Each shareholder can exercise his voting rights in person, through a proxyholder or in writing (if provided for in the relevant convening notice). The information required by Article 10.1 of Directive 2004 / 25 / EC on ­takeover bids which has been implemented by Article 11 of the Luxembourg Law on Takeovers of May 19, 2006, (the "Law on Takeovers") is set forth here below under "Disclosure Regarding Article 11 of the Law on Takeovers of May 19, 2006". DISCLOSURES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 11 OF THE LUXEMBOURG LAW ON TAKEOVERS OF MAY 19, 2006 For information regarding the structure of capital, reference is made to Note 21 of the consolidated financial statements. The Articles of Incorporation of the Company do not contain any

restrictions­ on the transfer of shares of the Company. According to the voting rights notifications received until ­September 30, 2020, the following shareholders held more than 5% of total ­voting rights attached to Stabilus shares: Marathon Asset Management LLP, London, UK (direct: 1,745,599 voting rights attached to shares or 7.07% of total voting rights, indirect: 1,459,614 voting rights attached­

to shares or 5.91% of total voting rights), Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany (indirect: 1,291,376 voting rights attached to shares or 5.23% of total voting rights) and Teleios Capital Partners, Zug, Switzerland (indirect: 1,242,713 voting rights attached to shares or 5.03% of total voting rights). The control rights of any shares issued in connection with employee share schemes are exercised directly by the respective employee. The Articles of Incorporation of the Company do not contain any restrictions­ on voting rights. There are no agreements with shareholders which are known to the Company and may result in restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights within the meaning of Directive 2004 / 109 /EC, as amended,­ (Transparency Directive). Rules governing the appointment and replacement of Management Board members and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation: The Management Board members are appointed by the ­Supervisory Board by the majority of the votes of the members present or

represented­ (abstention or non-participation being taken into

account­ as a vote against the appointment), or in the case of a vacancy, by way of a decision of the remaining Management Board members for the period until the next Supervisory Board Meeting.

Management Board members serve for the following terms: Chief Executive Officer up to four years, and for any other Board members­ up to three years. Management Board members are eligible for re-appointment.

re-appointment. Management Board members may be removed at any time with or without cause by the Supervisory Board by a simple majority of the votes.

Resolutions to amend the Articles of Incorporation may be ­adopted by a majority of two-thirds of the votes validly cast, without

counting­ the abstentions, if the quorum of half of the share capital is met. If the quorum requirement of half of the share capital of the Company is not met at the Annual General Meeting, then the shareholders may be re-convened to a second General Meeting. No quorum is required in respect of such second General Meeting and the ­resolutions are adopted by a super majority of two-thirds of the votes validly cast, without counting the abstentions. Powers of the Management Board: The Company is managed by a Management Board under the

supervision­ of the Supervisory Board.

supervision­ of the Supervisory Board. The Management Board is vested with the broadest powers to

perform­ or cause to be performed any actions necessary or useful in connection with the purpose of the Company.

perform­ or cause to be performed any actions necessary or useful in connection with the purpose of the Company. All powers not expressly reserved by the Luxembourg Companies Act or by the Articles of Incorporation to the General Meeting or the

Supervisory­ Board fall within the authority of the Management Board.

Supervisory­ Board fall within the authority of the Management Board. Certain transactions and measures are subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory Board on the terms set out in the Articles of Incorporation.

The Management Board may appoint one or more persons, who may be a shareholder or not, or who may be a member of the

Management­ Board or not, to the exclusion of any member of the Supervisory Board, who shall have full authority to act on behalf of the Company in all matters pertaining to the daily management and affairs of the Company.

Management­ The Management Board is also authorized to appoint a person, either a director or not, to the exclusion of any member of the

Supervisory­ Board, for the purposes of performing specific functions at every level within the Company.

Supervisory­ Board, for the purposes of performing specific functions at every level within the Company. The Management Board may also appoint committees and sub-committees in order to deal with specific tasks, to advise the Management Board or to make recommendations to the Manage- ment Board and / or, as the case may be, the General Meeting, the members of which may be selected either from among the members of the Management Board or not, to the exclusion of any member of the Supervisory Board. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 39 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Management Board does not have currently any authority to issue shares in the Company under the Articles of Incorporation.

The Management Board is authorized to buy back shares under the Articles of Incorporation or a buy-back program, for a period of five years (resolution of the Annual General Meeting on February 12, 2020). The maximum number of the shares to be acquired, shall be not exceeding 2 million shares of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital. The purchase shall be affected either through the stock exchange or on the basis of a public purchase offer to all shareholders. If the shares are acquired on the Frank- furt Stock Exchange the consideration payable per share shall not exceed by more than 10% and shall not undercut by more than 20% the arithmetic mean of the closing price in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three days of trading prior to the decision to repurchase shares. There are no significant agreements to which the Company is party, and which take effect, alter or terminate upon a change of control of the Company following a takeover bid. There are agreements between the Company and its Management Board members or employees providing for compensation if they ­resign or are made redundant without valid reason or if their employment

ceases­ because of a takeover bid. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 40 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OUTLOOK SUBSEQUENT EVENTS As of December 10, 2020, there were no further events or developments that could have materially affected the measurement and presentation of the Group's assets and liabilities as of September 30, 2020. OUTLOOK For the fiscal year 2021, we expect revenue of €850 million to­ €900 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12% and 13%. These ­assumptions are based on a stabilizing global economy and the expected recovery in global automotive production and no further unexpected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stabilus Group also confirms its STAR 2025 long-term forecast, which expects organic annual revenue growth of an average of 6% per year until fiscal 2025 and the return to an adjusted EBIT margin of 15%. ­Innovative strength will continue to be a major success factor going forward. One aim is to generate €250 million in revenue with new products in the 2025­ fiscal year. With our highly motivated staff, our strong international management­team, proven innovative strength and efficiency, and our consistent and systematic customer orientation, we have everything it ­takes to achieve this ambitious goal. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 41 CONSOLIDATED ­ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 19 Current tax assets 76 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 43 20 Cash and cash equivalents 76 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 21 Equity 77 FINANCIAL POSITION 44 22 Financial liabilities 78 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 23 Other financial liabilities 79 C CHANGES IN EQUITY 45 24 Leases 79 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 46 25 Provisions 80 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL 26 Pension plans and similar obligations 83 STATEMENTS 47 27 Trade accounts payable 85 1 General information 47 28 Current tax liabilities 85 2 Basis for presentation 47 29 Other liabilities 85 3 Accounting policies 56 30 Contingent liabilities and other 4 Revenue 61 financial commitments 85 5 Cost of sales, research and development, 31 Financial instruments 87 selling and administrative expenses 62 32 Risk reporting 88 6 Other income 63 33 Capital management 91 7 Other expenses 63 34 Notes to the consolidated statement of 8 Finance income 63 cash flows 91 9 Finance costs 63 35 Segment reporting 92 10 Income tax expense 63 36 Share-based payments 94 11 Earnings per share 66 37 Auditor's fees 98 12 Property, plant and equipment 67 38 Related party relationships 99 13 Goodwill 70 39 Remuneration of key management 14 Other intangible assets 72 personnel 99 15 Other financial assets 73 40 Subsequent events 99 16 Other assets 74 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 100 17 Inventories 74 MANAGEMENT BOARD OF STABILUS S. A. 101 18 Trade and other receivables 74 SUPERVISORY BOARD OF STABILUS S. A. 102 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 103 S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 42 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERSB COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORTC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSD ANNUAL ACCOUNTSE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income T _ 014 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS Note 2020 20193) Revenue 4 822,126 951,339 Cost of sales 5 (590,627) (674,955) Gross profit 231,499 276,384 Research and development expenses 5 (40,645) (39,150) Selling expenses 5 (106,068) (84,191) Administrative expenses 5 (35,510) (35,655) Other income 6 8,927 8,294 Other expenses 7 (2,060) (1,667) Profit from operating activities 56,143 124,015 Finance income 8 2,258 1,254 Finance costs 9 (11,013) (10,417) Profit / (loss) before income tax 47,388 114,852 Income tax income / (expense) 10 (17,400) (33,953) Profit / (loss) for the period 29,988 80,899 thereof attributable to non-controlling interests (1,445) 273 thereof attributable to shareholders of Stabilus 31,433 80,626 Other comprehensive income / (expense) Foreign currency translation difference1) 21 (34,184) 11,753 Unrealized actuarial gains and losses2) 21 1,347 (6,424) Other comprehensive income / (expense), net of taxes (32,837) 5,329 Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the period (2,849) 86,228 thereof attributable to non-controlling interests (1,445) 273 thereof attributable to shareholders of Stabilus (1,404) 85,955 Earnings per share (in €): basic 11 1.27 3.26 diluted 11 1.27 3.26 Item that may be reclassified ("recycled") to profit and loss at a future point in time when specific conditions are met. Item that will not be reclassified to profit and loss. Since October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group has adopted the new standard IFRS 16 (Leases) by using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with this method, prior year figures were not restated. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 43 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of September 30, 2020 Consolidated statement of financial position T _ 015 Consolidated statement of financial position T _ 015 IN € THOUSANDS Note Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 20191) Assets Property, plant and equipment2) 12 229,809 199,946 Goodwill 13 207,661 214,821 Other intangible assets 14 229,251 276,159 Other assets 16 281 1,711 Deferred tax assets 10 11,149 13,371 Total non-current assets 678,151 706,008 Inventories 17 97,237 100,339 Trade and other receivables 18 117,071 130,328 Current tax assets 19 9,591 4,987 Other financial assets 15 7,274 4,743 Other assets 16 11,816 13,814 Cash and cash equivalents 20 162,431 139,020 Total current assets 405,420 393,231 Total assets 1,083,571 1,099,239 IN € THOUSANDS Note Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 20191) Equity and liabilities Issued capital 21 247 247 Capital reserves 21 225,848 225,848 Retained earnings 21 287,702 283,423 Other reserves 21 (52,120) (19,283) Equity attributable to shareholders of Stabilus 461,677 490,235 Non-controlling interests 7,921 9,382 Total equity 469,598 499,617 Financial liabilities 22 288,078 308,761 Other financial liabilities 23 33,066 83 Provisions 25 3,699 3,565 Pension plans and similar obligations 26 57,029 59,893 Deferred tax liabilities 10 43,656 55,933 Total non-current liabilities 425,528 428,235 Trade accounts payable 27 71,080 90,992 Financial liabilities 22 34,306 2,824 Other financial liabilities 23 16,345 10,096 Current tax liabilities 28 9,658 13,088 Provisions 25 40,168 38,144 Other liabilities 29 16,888 16,243 Total current liabilities 188,445 171,387 Total liabilities 613,973 599,622 Total equity and liabilities 1,083,571 1,099,239 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Since October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group has adopted the new standard IFRS 16 (Leases) by using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with this method, prior year figures were not restated. The Stabilus Group is disclosing the right-of-use assets to property, plant and equipment in the same balance sheet position as the underlying assets, as if they were own property. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 44 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERSB COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORTC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTSD ANNUAL ACCOUNTSE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated statement of changes in equity T _ 016 Equity attributable to Non- Issued Retained shareholders controlling IN € THOUSANDS Note capital Capital reserves earnings Other reserves of Stabilus interests Total equity Balance as of Sept 30, 2018 247 225,848 225,090 (24,612) 426,573 (50) 426,523 Effects IFRS 9 - - 834 - 834 - 834 Balance as of Oct 1, 2018 247 225,848 225,924 (24,612) 427,407 (50) 427,357 Profit / (loss) for the period - - 80,626 - 80,626 273 80,899 Other comprehensive income / (expense) 21 - - - 5,329 5,329 - 5,329 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 80,626 5,329 85,955 273 86,228 Dividends - - (24,700) - (24,700) (62) (24,762) Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries without a change of control - - 1,573 - 1,573 (2,774) (1,201) Change in non-controlling interest - - - - - 11,415 11,415 Receipts from non-controlling interest - - - - - 580 580 Balance as of Sept 30, 2019 247 225,848 283,423 (19,283) 490,235 9,382 499,617 Profit / (loss) for the period - - 31,433 - 31,433 (1,445) 29,988 Other comprehensive income / (expense) 21 - - - (32,837) (32,837) - (32,837) Total comprehensive income for the period - - 31,433 (32,837) (1,404) (1,445) (2,849) Dividends 21 - - (27,170) - (27,170) - (27,170) Change in ownership interest in subsidiaries without a change of control - - 16 - 16 (16) - Change in non-controlling interest - - - - - - - Receipts from non-controlling interest - - - - - - - Balance as of Sept 30, 2020 247 225,848 287,702 (52,120) 461,677 7,921 469,598 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 45 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows T _ 017 Consolidated statement of cash flows T _ 017 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS Note 2020 20191) Profit / (loss) for the period 29,988 80,899 Income tax expense 17,400 33,953 Net finance result 8 / 9 8,756 9,163 Interest received 499 419 Depreciation and amortization (incl. impairment losses) 13 / 15 95,816 59,633 Gains / losses from the disposal of assets 38 (136) Changes in inventories 3,102 (4,847) Changes in trade accounts receivable 13,257 (11,395) Changes in trade accounts payable (19,912) 3,661 Changes in other assets and liabilities (4,795) 11,497 Changes in provisions 1,159 (1,500) Income tax payments 34 (36,427) (35,930) Cash flow from operating activities 108,881 145,417 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 938 1,032 Purchase of intangible assets 14 (17,663) (15,108) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 12 (29,915) (41,413) Acquisition of assets and liabilities within the business combination, net of cash acquired (1,062) (41,415) Cash flow from investing activities (47,702) (96,904) Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS Note 2020 20191) Receipts under financial liabilities 29,894 - Payments for redemption of financial liabilities (1,550) (3,694) Receipts from non-controlling interests - 580 Payments for redemption of senior facilities (20,000) (21,073) Payments for lease liabilities 34 (8,245) (443) Dividends paid 21 (27,170) (24,700) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (62) Payment for acquisition of non-controlling interests - (1,200) Payments for interest 34 (4,814) (3,643) Cash flow from financing activities (31,885) (54,235) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,294 (5,722) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (5,883) 1,742 Cash and cash equivalents as of beginning of the period 139,020 143,000 Cash and cash equivalents as of end of the period 162,431 139,020 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Since October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group has adopted the new standard IFRS 16 (Leases) by using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with this method, prior year figures were not restated. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 46 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ­ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GENERAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as of and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 1General information Stabilus S. A., Luxembourg, hereinafter also referred to as "Stabilus" or the "Company" is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated in Luxembourg and governed by Luxembourg law. The Company is registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under No. B151589 and its registered­ office is located at 2, rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 ­Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Company was founded under the name Servus HoldCo S.à r. l. on February 26, 2010. The Company´s fiscal year is from October 1 to September 30 of the following­ year (twelve-month period). The consolidated financial ­statements of Stabilus S. A. include Stabilus and its subsidiaries (hereafter also referred to as "Stabilus Group" or the "Group"). The Stabilus Group is a leading manufacturer of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products as well as electric tailgate opening and ­closing equipment. The products are used in a wide range of applications in the automotive, industrial and domestic sector, as well as in the furniture ­industry. Typically, the products are used to support the lifting and lowering­ or dampening of movements. As world market leader for gas springs, the Group ships to all key vehicle manufacturers. Various Tier 1 suppliers of the global car industry as well as large technical focused ­distributors further diversify the Group's customer base. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 The consolidated financial statements are prepared in euro (€) rounded to the nearest thousand. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to totals provided. The consolidated financial statements of Stabilus and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting ­Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the EU. The consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Management Board on December 10, 2020. 2Basis for presentation Preparation In the statement of financial position assets and liabilities are classified as non-current and current. They are reported as current if the remaining term is less than one year and as non-current if the remaining term is over one year. Deferred tax assets and liabilities, as well as provisions for defined benefit pension plans and similar obligations are reported as non-current. The consolidated statement of comprehensive income is presented using the cost of sales method. In relation of the first-time application of IFRS 16 "Leases" and IFRIC 23 "Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments" as of October 1, 2019. Stabilus Group has applied the modified retrospective method for the transition to IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23. Measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis, except for certain items, that are measured at fair value, like derivative financial instruments. The exceptions are described below. Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of financial statements requires estimates that involve complex and subjective judgments and the use of assumptions for matters­ that are uncertain and are subject to change. Estimates can change from period to period and can have a material impact on financial ­positions, income and expenses. Estimates and underlying assumptions are ­reviewed on an ongoing basis from the Management. These are updated, if ­necessary. Revisions to estimates are recognized prospectively. Impairment of non-financial assets Stabilus monitors whether there are indications that its non-financial ­assets may be impaired. Goodwill and development cost under construction­ are tested for impairment annually. Further tests are carried out if there are indications­ for impairment. Other non-financial assets are tested for ­impairment if there are indications that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. If the fair value less costs of disposal is calculated, management must estimate the expected future cash flows from the asset or the cash-­ generating unit and select an appropriate discount rate in order to determine the present value. Trade and other receivables The allowance for doubtful accounts requires management judgment and review of individual receivables based on individual customer creditworthi- ness, current economic trends, analysis of historical allowances and determination of expected credit losses (ECL) on financial assets. Details of bad debt allowances on trade receivables are presented in Note 18. Deferred tax assets The valuation of deferred tax assets is based on mid-term business plans of the entities carrying the deferred tax asset. The mid-term business plans range from three to five years and include various assumptions and estimates relating to the business development, strategic changes, 47 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT cost optimization and business improvement and also general market and ­economic development. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that ­sufficient taxable profit will be available for the utilization of the deductible­ temporary differences. Stabilus recognizes a valuation allowance­ for deferred tax assets when it is unlikely that sufficient future taxable profit will be available. Please also refer to Note 10. Provisions Significant estimates are required in the determination of provisions ­related to pensions and other obligations, contract losses, warranty costs and legal proceedings. Please also refer to Notes 25 and 26. Risks and uncertainties The Group's net assets, financial position and results of operations are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results can vary from expectations due to changes in the overall economy, evolvement of price-­aggressive competitors, significant price changes for raw materials­ and overall purchase costs. Furthermore, quality issues may result in significant costs for the Group. The Group financing is based on variable interest rates and is subject to risks and uncertainties due to the development of the Euribor and the net leverage level of the Stabilus Group. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BASIS FOR PRESENTATION Going concern These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the going concern assumption, from the current perspective there are no risks to the continued existence of the Stabilus Group. Scope of consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Stabilus S. A. and all subsidiaries, which are directly or indirectly controlled by Stabilus. Control exists if the Company has the decision-making power over the relevant activities of an entity and it participates in positive and negative variable returns from that entity and it can affect these returns by its decision-making power. Non-controlling interests represent the portion of profit and loss and net assets not held by the Company. They are presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the consolidated statement of financial position. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed during the period are included in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income from the date of acquisition or until the date of disposal, as appropriate. E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 48 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION Next to Stabilus S. A., 37 (PY: 36) subsidiaries (see following list) are included in the consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020. Subsidiaries T _ 018 NO. NAME OF THE COMPANY Registered office of the entity Interest and control held by Holding in % Consolidation method 1 Stable II S.à r.l. Luxembourg Stabilus S.A. 100.00% Full 2 Stable Beteiligungs GmbH Koblenz, Germany Stable II S.à r.l. 100.00% Full 3 Stable HoldCo Australia Pty. Ltd. Dingley, Australia Stable II S.à r.l. 100.00% Full 4 Stabilus UK Ltd. Banbury, United Kingdom Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 100.00% Full 5 Stabilus GmbH Koblenz, Germany Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 100.00% Full 6 Stabilus Pty. Ltd. Dingley, Australia Stable HoldCo Australia Pty. Ltd. 100.00% Full 7 Stabilus Ltda. Itajubá, Brazil Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 8 Stabilus Espana S.L. Lezama, Spain Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 9 Stabilus Co. Ltd. Busan, South Korea Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 10 Stabilus S.A. de C.V. Ramos Arizpe, Mexico Stabilus GmbH 99.9998% Full Stabilus UK Ltd. 0.0002% 11 Stabilus Inc. Gastonia, USA Stabilus US Holding Corp. 100.00% Full 12 Stabilus Limited Auckland, New Zealand Stabilus GmbH 80.00% Full 13 Stabilus Japan Corp. Yokohama, Japan Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 100.00% Full 14 New Clevers S.A. Buenos Aires, Argentina Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 60.00% Full 15 Piston Amortisör San. ve Tic. A. Ş. Bursa, Turkey Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 53.00% Full 16 Stabilus France S.à r.l. Poissy, France Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 17 Stabilus Romania S.R.L. Brasov, Romania Stable Beteiligungs GmbH 0.001% Full Stabilus GmbH 99.999% 18 Stabilus (Jiangsu) Ltd. Wujin, China Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 19 Stabilus Mechatronics Service Ltd. Shanghai, China Stabilus (Jiangsu) Ltd. 100.00% Full 20 Stabilus PTE Ltd. Singapore Stabilus GmbH 100.00% Full 21 Stabilus (Zhejiang) Ltd. Pinghu, China Stable II S.à r.l. 100.00% Full 22 Stabilus US Holding Corp. Wilmington, USA Stable II S.à r.l. 100.00% Full 23 Stabilus Motion Controls GmbH Langenfeld, Germany Stable II S.à r.l. 100.00% Full 24 General Aerospace GmbH Eschbach, Germany Stabilus Motion Controls GmbH 90.00% Full 25 General Aerospace Inc. Lynnwood, USA General Aerospace GmbH 100.00% Full 26 Fabreeka Group Holdings, Inc. Stoughton, USA Stabilus US Holding Corp. 100.00% Full S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 49 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION Subsidiaries (continued) T _ 018 NO. NAME OF THE COMPANY Registered office of the entity Interest and control held by Holding in % Consolidation method 27 ACE Controls Inc. Farmington Hills, USA Stabilus US Holding Corp. 100.00% Full 28 ACE Controls International Inc. Farmington Hills, USA Stabilus US Holding Corp. 100.00% Full 29 Fabreeka International Holdings Inc. Stoughton, USA Fabreeka Group Holdings Inc. 100.00% Full 30 Fabreeka International Inc. Stoughton, USA Fabreeka International Holdings Inc. 100.00% Full 31 Tech Products Corporation Miamisburg, USA Fabreeka International Holdings Inc. 100.00% Full 32 Fabreeka GmbH Deutschland Büttelborn, Germany Fabreeka International Holdings Inc. 100.00% Full 33 ACE Controls Japan L.L.C. Farmington Hills, USA ACE Controls Inc. 100.00% Full 34 ACE Stoßdämpfer GmbH Langenfeld, Germany Stabilus Motion Controls GmbH 94.90% Full Stable II S.à r.l. 5.10% 35 HAHN-Gasfedern GmbH Aichwald, Germany Stabilus Motion Controls GmbH 100.00% Full 36 YAKIDO B.V.1) Zwijndrecht, Netherlands HAHN-Gasfedern GmbH 50.00% Full 37 Stabilus Actio GmbH Langenfeld, Germany Stabilus Motion Controls GmbH 100.00% Full The entity has been fully consolidated as the Stabilus Group can exercise control over the company in the meaning of IFRS 10. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 50 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION The decrease of subsidiaries is due to the ongoing simplification of the legal­ structure of the Stabilus Group. In fiscal year 2020, one subsidiary was liquidated­ and two entities were founded in fiscal year 2020. This had no ­material effect on the Group's consolidated financial statements. Principles of consolidation The assets and liabilities of domestic and foreign entities included in the consolidated financial statements are accounted for in accordance with the uniform accounting policies of the Stabilus Group. Receivables and liabilities or provisions between the consolidated entities are eliminated. Intragroup revenue and other intragroup income and the corresponding cost and expenses are eliminated. Intercompany gains and losses on intragroup delivery and service transactions are eliminated through profit or loss, unless they are immaterial. Business combination Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method as of the acquisition date, which is the date on which control is obtained by the Group. Goodwill is measured as: Foreign currency translation The consolidated financial statements are presented in euro (€). For each entity in the Group its functional currency is determined, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the ­entity operates. Items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using the functional currency. Transactions in foreign currencies are initially translated into the functional currency using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rate at the balance sheet date. The resulting foreign currency exchange gains or losses are recognized in profit and loss. Non-monetary items in a foreign currency that are measured at historical cost are translated using the exchange rates as of the date of the ­initial transaction. Non-monetary items in foreign currency measured at fair value are translated using the exchange rate at the date when the fair value is determined. Assets and liabilities of foreign subsidiaries with a functional currency other than euro (€) are translated using the exchange rates as at the balance­ sheet date, while their income, expenses and cash flows are ­translated using the average exchange rates during the period. Foreign currency exchange gains and losses on operating activities are included­ in other operating income and expense. Foreign currency gains and losses on financial receivables and debts are included in interest ­income and expense. Translation adjustments arising from exchange rate differences are recognized directly in shareholder's equity and are presented as a separate component of equity. On disposal of a foreign entity, the translation adjustment relating to that particular foreign operation is recognized in profit or loss. Exchange differences from foreign currency loans that are part of a net investment in a foreign operation are recognized directly in equity. The exchange rates of the significant currencies of non-euro countries used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements were as follows: • The fair value of the consideration transferred, plus the recognized amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree, less the net recognized amount (generally the fair value) of the identifiable Exchange rates T _ 019 assets­ acquired and liabilities assumed. The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of transactions existing before the business combination. Such amounts are generally recognized in profit or loss. Costs related to the acquisition, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities that the Group incurs in connection with the business combination are expensed as incurred. Non-controlling interests in the net assets of consolidated subsidiaries consist of the value of those interests at the date of the original business combination and their share of changes in equity since that date. Closing rate Sept 30, COUNTRY ISO Code 2020 2019 Australia AUD 1.6438 1.6126 Argentina ARS 89.1154 62.4212 Brazil BRL 6.6308 4.5288 China CNY 7.9720 7.7784 South Korea KRW 1,368.5100 1,304.8300 Mexico MXN 26.1848 21.4522 Romania RON 4.8725 4.7496 Turkey TRY 9.0990 6.1491 USA USD 1.1708 1.0889 Average rate for the year ended Sept 30, 20202019 1.65251.6029 73.336747.9888 5.42054.3604 7.84607.7569 1,337.34011,300.9884 23.717121.8837 4.81184.7189 7.29726.3238 1.11991.1281 S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 51 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES / NEW STANDARDS ISSUED The accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements comply with the IFRSs required to be applied in the EU as of September 30, 2020. In financial year 2020, the following new and revised standards and interpretations had to be applied for the first time in the Stabilus Group's financial statements: New standards, interpretations and amendments in the financial year T _ 020 Impact on Effective date Effective date Stabilus stipulated stipulated financial by IASB by EU statements Leases Reference is made to the IFRS 16 (issued on January 13, 2016) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 descriptions below Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Reference is made to the IFRIC 23 (issued on June 7, 2017) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 descriptions below Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to IFRS 9 (issued on October 12, 2017) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 No impact Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Reference is made to the Amendments to IAS 19 (issued on February 7, 2018) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 descriptions below Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to IAS 28 (issued on 12 October 2017) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 No impact Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Annual Improvements (issued on December 12, 2017) January 1, 2019 January 1, 2019 No impact COVID-19-Related Rent Concession Reference is made to the Amendments to IFRS 16 (issued on May 28, 2020) June 1, 2020 June 1, 2020 descriptions below The effective date presented above is the date of mandatory application in annual periods beginning on or after that date. In the financial year 2020 the Stabilus Group applied the new standards IFRS 16 Leases and IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments and the Amendments to IFRS 16 and IAS 19 for the first time. The effect of the initial application of IFRS 16 was an increase in property, plant and ­equipment of €43.7 million due to the recognition of right-of-use assets as of October 1, 2019. In compliance with the transitional provisions, comparative­information was not restated. Nonetheless, this does not ­significantly impact overall comparability with prior year figures. IFRS 16 Leases IFRS 16 (Leases) changes the regulations for the recognition, ­measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. IFRS 16 (Leases) supersedes the previous standard for lease accounting (IAS 17 Leases) and the relating­ interpretations (IFRIC 4 Lease Arrangement, SIC-15 Operating Leases - ­Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluation of Lease Transactions). In the financial year 2020 starting October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group applied the new standard IFRS 16 (Leases) for the first-time using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with this method, the prior year figures were not restated. In addition, the Group used the practical expedient in IFRS 16.C3 to apply IFRS 16 (Leases) only to those contracts that were previously identified as leases under IAS 17 (Leases) or IFRIC 4 (Lease Arrangement). In the ordinary business, the Stabilus Group is the lessee of property, plant and equipment (e.g. IT hardware, cars, and other machinery and equipment). For all leases respective lease­ term ­options (e.g. renewal options) are considered. The application of such lease term options provides the Group with the greatest possible ­flexibility concerning its leased assets. The majority of the current options to extend­ or terminate the leases can only be exercised by the Group and not by the respective lessor. Within the Stabilus Group the extension options are solely­ used for the asset class "buildings". For all other leases the ­minimum term of lease is considered. Within the scope of a group-wide project a software for contract data management was introduced. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 52 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION Based on the retrospective initial recognition as of October 1, 2019, the effects­ resulted in an increase of the balance sheet total. Right-of-use assets­ in the amount of €43.7 million and corresponding lease liabilities were recognized in the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020. The Stabilus Group decided to recognize the right-of-use assets in the same amount as the lease liabilities. The lease liabilities are divided into €36.9 million non-current and €6.8 million current. The effects on the consolidated statement of cash flows in fiscal year 2020 are: Increase loss of production in case of non-renewal, costs for an acquisition of an asset or the going concern criteria on the business activity, are also part of the decision­ process whether to take into account a renewal option or not. Due the fact that most of the contracts include such renewal options and the Group is expecting a going concern for all production and non-­ production buildings by considering all factors stated above, the amount of the exercised renewal options is reasonably certain. The lease liabilities were discounted as of October 1, 2019, using the incremental­borrowing rate. The Stabilus Group's weighted average ­interest rate as at October 1, 2019, amounted to 3.86%. The following tables set out the effects of the first-time application of IFRS 16 (Leases): in the cash flow from financing activities amounting to €9.7 million. This increase is attributable to the payments for lease liabilities of €(8.2) million­ and to the interest expense from lease liabilities amounting to ­€(1.5) ­million. The cash flow from operating activities is reduced accordingly. The Stabilus Group decided to use some practical expedients outlined in IFRS 16 (Leases) like short-term leases (leases with a lease term less than 12 months) and low-value assets (underlying asset < 5.000 EUR / USD e.g. printers­ and copiers). Thereof, short-term leases can be classified in an amount of €(0.9) million. Leases of low-value assets amounted to €(0.8) million. The regulations of IFRS 16 (Leases) are not applied for the Group's intangible assets. Furthermore, the Stabilus Group shows only a distinction­ between lease and non-lease components for real estate. For all non-­ movable goods, there is no distinction between lease and non-­lease compo- nents. For leases with similar characteristics the portfolio ­application is used. The main impact of the transition resulted in the assessment of the lease term options from real estate and vehicles (e.g. cars, forklifts). Considering renewal options (solely for real estate) that are expected to be exercised with reasonable certainty, an amount of €17.4 million could be measured­ . By determining if a renewal option will be exercised the Group considers different factors that have an impact on the respective lease term. The main factors are those that are directly related to the contract or the ­Company. Contract related factors mean that only for those real estates that have such renewal options in their contracts the Group can apply to. In addition, the high of the rental payments are relevant throughout the decision process. Factors that are related to the Company, like a S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 Reconciliation of IFRS 16 effects on the consolidated statement of financial position T_021 Effects of IFRS 16 first-time IN € MILLIONS as of Sept 30, 2019 application as of Oct 1, 2019 Assets Property, plant and equipment 199.9 43.7 243.6 Other non-current assets 506.1 506.1 Current assets 393.2 393.2 Total assets 1,099.2 43.7 1,142.9 Equity and liabilities Equity 499.6 499.6 Other non-current liabilities 428.1 428.1 Other financial liabilities (non-current) 0.1 36.9 37.0 Other current liabilities 161.3 161.3 Other financial liabilities (current) 10.1 6.8 16.9 Total equity and liabilities 1,099.2 43.7 1,142.9 Reconciliation of IFRS 16 effects on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income T_022 Effects of Year ended Year ended IFRS 16 Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Year ended first-time without application without application IN € MILLIONS Sept 30, 2020 application of IFRS 16 of IFRS 16 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 56.1 1.5 54.6 124.0 Net financial result (8.8) (1.5) (7.3) (9.2) Profit / (loss) for the period 30.0 - 30.0 80.9 53 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BASIS FOR PRESENTATION Reconciliation of IFRS 16 effects on the consolidated statement of cash flows T_023 Effects of Year ended Year ended IFRS 16 Sept 30, 2020 Sept 30, 2019 Year ended first-time without application without application IN € MILLIONS Sept 30, 2020 application of IFRS 16 of IFRS 16 Cash flow from operating activities 108.9 (9.7) 99.2 145.4 Cash flow from investing activities (47.7) - (47.7) (96.9) Cash flow from financing activities (31.9) 9.7 (22.2) (54.2) Reconciliation of lease liabilities T_024 IN € MILLIONS as of Oct 1, 2019 Operating rental and lease agreements as of Sept 30, 2019 32.7 Lease liabilities resulting from finance leases as of Sept 30, 2019 0.5 Short-term leases with a lease term < 12 months (0.9) Leases of low value (0.8) Other1) 1.1 Extension and termination options reasonably certain to be exercised 17.4 Operating rental and lease agreements as of Oct 1, 2019 50.1 Discounted at the incremental borrowing rate as of Oct 1, 2019 (6.4) Lease liabilities resulting from the initial application of IFRS 16 as of Oct 1, 2019 43.7 Commitments for leases that had not commenced on September 30, 2019. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IFRIC 23 UNCERTAINTY OVER INCOME TAX TREATMENTS In June 2017, the IASB issued IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax ­Treatments. IFRIC 23 is applicable to financial years beginning on or ­after January 1, 2019 (Stabilus Group's financial year 2020). The ­interpretation supplements the provisions of IAS 12 Income Taxes on accounting for effective­ and deferred taxes with regard to uncertainties over the ­treatment of particular circumstances and transactions by the tax authorities­ and courts pertaining to income tax. Based on our current assessments, this clarification does not have a significant impact on the consolidated ­financial statements of the Stabilus Group. AMENDMENTS TO IAS 19: PLAN AMENDMENT, CURTAILMENT OR SETTLEMENT The amendments to IAS 19 address the accounting when a plan amend- ment, curtailment or settlement occurs during a reporting period. The amendments specify that when a plan amendment, curtailment or ­settlement occurs during the annual reporting period, an entity is required to recalculate the current service cost and the net interest for the ­remainder of the period after the plan amendment, curtailment or settlement. The amendments also clarify that an entity first determines any past ­service cost, or gain or loss on settlement, without considering the effect of the asset ceiling. This amount is recognized in profit or loss. An entity then determines the effect of the asset ceiling after the plan amendment, curtailment or settlement. Any change in that effect, excluding amounts included in the net interest, is recognized in other comprehensive income. The amendments apply to plan amendments, curtailments, or settlements occurring on or after the beginning of the first annual reporting period that begins on or after January 1, 2019 (Stabilus Group's financial year 2020). These amendments will apply only to any future plan amendments, curtailments, or settlements of Stabilus Group. 54 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BASIS FOR PRESENTATION AMENDMENTS TO IFRS 16: COVID-19-RELATED RENT CONCESSION In May 2020, the IASB issued the amendments to IFRS 16 COVID-19-­ Related Rent Concession. The amendment can be applied from all lessees but not from lessors and provides for an optional simplification that allows lessees to dispense with the assessment of whether a rental agreement in connection with COVID-19 constitutes a modification of the lease in accordance with IFRS 16. Instead, lessees should be given the option to treat such rent concessions as if they were not a modification of the lease. The practical expedient would apply only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and only if all of the following conditions are met: The change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the

consideration­ for the lease immediately preceding the change;

consideration­ Any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before June 30, 2021;

There is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. Lessees that apply the exemption will need to disclose that fact. Further- more, this practical expedient must be applied consistently to all lease contracts with similar characteristics and in similar circumstances. The amendments would be effective for annual reporting periods ­beginning on or after June 1, 2020. Earlier application is permitted, including­ in financial­ statements not authorized for issue at May 28, 2020. The Stabilus Group has early adopted the amendment and applied the practical expedient of IFRS 16. The Stabilus Group received rent reductions granted by the lessor in an amount of €0.3 million, for the Chinese entities for the rent periods February and March. These lease reductions will reduce the rental expenses. The IASB issued new standards and amendments which have been endorsed­ by the EU and whose application accordingly is not yet ­compulsory in financial year 2020. The Stabilus Group is not planning an early application of these standards, amendments and interpretations. AMENDMENTS TO IFRS 9, IAS 39 AND IFRS 7: INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK REFORM In September 2019, the IASB issued Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 the so-called Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. The amendments provide relief from the highly probable and prospective ­assessment required by IFRS 9 and IAS 39 for hedging relationships that are affected by the uncertainties of the IBOR reform. With the same purpose, the amendments provide relief from the retrospective assessment under IAS 39. The exceptions described in the amendments apply only to those hedging relationships directly affected by uncertainties of the IBOR reform including cross-currency interest swaps (for the interest component affected). Based on our current assessments, the regulations do not have a significant impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Stabilus Group. Currently, there is no use of hedge accounting within the Group. The above-mentioned new and revised standards, interpretations and amendments will probably have no material impact on the Stabilus Group's consolidated financial statements. New standards, interpretations and amendments issued and endorsed by the EU (not yet adopted) T_025 Effective date Effective date Impact on Stabilus stipulated by IASB stipulated by EU financial statements Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework Conceptual Framework for in IFRS Standards Financial Reporting (issued on March 29, 2018) January 1, 2020 January 1, 2020 No impact Definition of a Business Amendments to IFRS 3 (issued on October 22, 2018) January 1, 2020 January 1, 2020 No impact Amendments to IFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Reference is made to the IAS 39 and IFRS 7 (issued on September 26, 2019) January 1, 2020 January 1, 2020 descriptions below Amendments to Definition of Material IAS 1 and IAS 8 (issued on October 31, 2018) January 1, 2020 January 1, 2020 No impact The effective date presented above is the date of mandatory application in annual periods beginning on or after that date. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 The new and revised standards and amendments issued but not yet ­endorsed by the EU mentioned in the table below are currently evaluated. Based on our current assessments, the new and revised standards and interpretations­ mentioned in the table below will probably have no material impact on the Stabilus Group's consolidated financial statements. 55 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BASIS FOR PRESENTATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES New standards, interpretations and amendments issued but not yet endorsed by the EU T _ 026 Effective Effective Impact on date stipulated date stipulated Stabilus financial by IASB by EU statements Insurance Contracts IFRS 17 (issued on May 18, 2017) January 1, 2023 Pending No impact Deferral of IFRS 9 Amendments to IFRS 4 (issued on June 30, 2020) January 1, 2021 Pending Evaluating Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform and IFRS 16 (issued on August 27, 2020) January 1, 2021 Pending Evaluating Amendments to IFRS 3, IAS 16, IAS 37 and Annual Improvements 2018-2020 All issued on May 14, 2020 January 1, 2022 Pending Evaluating Classification of Liabilities as Current or Amendments to IAS1 Non-current (issued on January 23, 2020) January 1, 2023 Pending Evaluating The effective date presented above is the date of mandatory application in annual periods beginning on or after that date. E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Research expenses and non-capitalized development expenses Research expenses and non-capitalized development expenses are ­recognized in profit or loss as incurred. Selling expenses Selling expenses include costs for sales personnel and other sales-related costs such as marketing and travelling as well as impairment on intangible ­assets are included. Shipping and handling costs are expensed within selling­ ­expenses as incurred. Fees charged to customers are shown as sales. ­Advertising costs (expenses for advertising, sales promotion and other ­sales-related activities) are expensed within selling expenses as incurred. Borrowing costs 3Accounting policies Revenue Revenue is recognized when or as the control over distinct goods or ­services is transferred to the customer and when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group and the revenue can be ­measured reliably­ . Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration ­received or to be received. Customer bonuses, discounts, rebates, and other sales taxes­ or duties reduce the amount of revenue recognized. The effects of ­significant financing components can be ignored if the vendor expects, at contract inspection, that the period between the transfer of a promised good or service to the customer and the date of payment will be one year or less. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred to the customer, a price is agreed or can be determined and when the payment is probable. Revenue from a contract to provide services is recognized according to the stage of completion, if the amount of the revenue can be measured reliably and it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Group. Cost of sales Cost of sales comprises costs for the production of goods and for merchandise sold. In addition to directly attributable material and production costs, indirect production-related overheads like production and purchase ­management, warranty expenses, depreciation on production plants and amortization as well as impairment of intangible assets. Cost of sales also includes write-downs on inventories to the lower net realizable value. Borrowing costs are expensed as incurred, unless they are ­directly ­attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a ­qualifying asset and therefore form part of the cost of that asset. Interest income and expense The interest income and expense include the interest expenses from ­liabilities and the interest income from the investment of cash. The interest components from defined benefit pension plans and similar obligations are reported within personnel expenses. Other financial income and expense The other financial result includes all remaining income and expenses from financial transactions that are not included in the interest income and expense. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 56 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES Income taxes Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Current tax comprises the expected tax payable or receivable for the year and any adjustment related to previous years and is measured using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. Current tax assets and liabilities are offset only if certain criteria are met. For potential risks related to uncertain tax positions the Group recognized provisions in accordance with IFRIC 23. Measurement is based on either the most likely amount or the expected value, depending on which amount best reflects the expectations. Deferred tax is recognized on temporary differences between the carrying value of assets and liabilities under IFRS and their tax base, except for­ temporary differences arising from goodwill or from the initial recognition,­ other than in a business combination, of assets and liabilities in a ­transaction that affects neither taxable nor accounting profit. Deferred tax assets are recognized for deductible temporary differences, tax loss carryforwards and tax credits to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which they can be utilized­. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether it is probable that the related tax benefit will be realized. The carrying value is adjusted accordingly. Deferred tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to temporary differences when they reverse, based on tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. The measurement of deferred­ tax reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which Stabilus expects to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets­ and liabilities. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset only if certain criteria are met. Goodwill Goodwill is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses and is not amortized. It is tested for impairment at least annually and if an indication for impairment exists. The Group tests goodwill for impairment by comparing its recoverable amount with its carrying amount. For this purpose, goodwill is allocated to the cash-generating units (CGU) that are expected to benefit from the business combination at the acquisition date. Goodwill is tested for ­impairment at the lowest level within the Group at which goodwill is being monitored. An impairment loss on goodwill is recognized if the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is below its carrying amount. Impairment losses are recognized in profit or loss. Impairment losses on goodwill are not reversed. Other intangible assets Purchased intangible assets are measured at acquisition cost and internally generated intangible assets at production cost less any accumulated amortization and impairment losses. Internally generated intangible assets are only recognized when the criteria in accordance with IAS 38 are met. Intangible assets with finite useful lives are amortized on a straight-line basis over their useful economic life and tested for impairment if there is an indication that the intangible asset may be impaired. The estimated useful life and the amortization method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period. The effect of changes in the estimate is being accounted for on a prospective basis. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not amortized and are tested for impairment at least annually and if an indication for impairment exists. The following useful lives are used in the calculation of amortization: ­Software (3 to 5 years), patented technology (16 years), customer relationships­ (19 to 24 years), unpatented technology (6 to 10 years) and trade names (7 years). Research and development expenses Development costs are capitalized when the criteria in accordance with IAS 38 are met, otherwise expensed as incurred. To meet the recognition criteria of IAS 38, Stabilus has to demonstrate the following: (1) the technical feasibility of completing the intangible asset so that it will be available for use or sale; (2) the intention to complete the intangible asset and use or sell it; (3) the ability to use or sell the intangible asset; (4) how the intangible asset will generate probable future ­economic benefits; (5) the availability of adequate technical, financial and other ­resources to complete the development and to use or sell the intangible asset; and (6) the ability to measure reliably the expenditure attributable to the intangible asset during its development. Capitalized development costs comprise all costs directly attributable to the development process and are amortized systematically from the start of production over the expected product cycle of three to fifteen years depending on the lifetime of the product. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment, exempt from right-of-use assets under leases (IFRS 16), is measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 57 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES Cost for property, plant and equipment include the purchase price, costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary to be capable of operating in the manner intended. This also applies for self-constructed plant and equipment taking into account the cost of production. Subsequent costs are capitalized only if they increase the future economic benefits embodied in the specific asset to which they relate. Depreciation on property, plant and equipment is recognized on a ­straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets. The residual values, depreciation methods and useful lives are reviewed annually and adjusted, if necessary. Depreciation is primarily based on the following useful lives: Buildings­ (40 years), machinery and equipment (5 to 10 years) and other equipment (5 to 8 years). Any gain or loss on disposal of an item of property, plant and equipment­ is recognized in profit or loss. If necessary, additional impairment is ­recognized on the affected items. As of October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group applied the IFRS 16 (Leases)­ standard for the first time. For all leases (exempt practical expedients) a right-of-use asset has to be activated on the balance sheet. The Stabilus Group is disclosing the right-of-use assets to property, plant and­ equipment in the same balance sheet position as the underlying assets, as if they were own property. Stabilus recognizes government grants when there is reasonable assurance­ that the conditions attached to the grants are complied with and the grants will be received. Government grants related to the purchase or the ­production of fixed assets are generally offset against the acquisition or production costs of the respective assets so that the grant is recognized in profit or loss over the life of the asset through reduced depreciation expense. Leases Since fiscal year 2020, starting October 1, 2019, the Company accounted for leases using IFRS 16 (Leases). By adopting this standard, the Group changed its accounting method for all leases where Stabilus is the lessee. There is no distinction between finance lease and operating lease ­anymore. In the last fiscal year, there was one finance lease classified by the Group. A lease is defined as a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For all leases that are not classified as low-value leases ­(underlying asset < 5.000 EUR / USD), short-term leases (lease term less than 12 months) or intangible assets, a right-of-use asset with a corresponding lease liability is classified. The right-of-use assets are measured at cost. All right-of-use assets are depreciated over the total lease term on a straight-line basis. The lease liabilities are measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect the interest expenses for the leases and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made. For all leases respective lease term options (e.g. renewal options) are ­considered. The application of such lease term options provides the Group with the greatest possible flexibility concerning their leased assets. The majority of the current options to extend or terminate the leases can only be exercised by the Group and not by the respective lessor. Within the Stabilus Group the extension options are solely used for the asset class "buildings". For all other leases the minimum term of lease is considered. The residual terms of the lease agreements are as follows: -- Building + land improvements (IFRS 16): 2 to 15 years -- Machinery + equipment (IFRS 16): 2 to 8,5 years -- Other tangible equipment (IFRS 16): >1 to 8 years The Stabilus Group is disclosing the right-of-use assets to property, plant and equipment in the same balance sheet position as the underlying ­assets, as if they were own property. For all leases that are not classified under IFRS 16 (Leases) the corresponding lease payments are recognized as an expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Stabilus Group acts only as a lessee. Impairment of non-financial assets Stabilus assesses at each reporting date whether there is an indication that an asset may be impaired. If such indication exists Stabilus estimates the recoverable amount of the asset. Goodwill and intangible assets under construction are tested annually for impairment. The recoverable amount is determined for individual assets, unless an ­asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets (cash-generating units). The recoverable amount is the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. Stabilus determines the recoverable amount as fair value less costs of disposal and compares this with the carrying amounts (including goodwill). The fair value less costs of disposal is measured by discounting future cash flows using a risk-adjusted interest rate. The future cash flows are estimated on the basis of the operative planning (five-year window). Periods not included in the business plans are taken into account by applying a residual value which considers a growth rate of 1.0%. If the fair value less costs of disposal cannot be determined or is lower than the carrying amount, the fair value less costs of disposal is calculated. If the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount an impairment loss has to be recognized. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 58 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES The calculation of the value in use and the fair value less costs of disposal­ is most sensitive to the following assumptions: (1) Gross margins are based­ on average values achieved in the last two years adopted over the budget period for anticipated efficiency improvements. (2) Discount rates reflect the current market assessments of the risks of the cash-­generating unit. The rate was estimated based on the average percentage of a ­weighted average cost of capital for the industry. (3) Estimates regarding the raw materials price developments are obtained by published indices from countries in which the resources are mainly bought. Forecast figures (mainly in Europe and the US) and past price developments have been used as an indicator for future developments. (4) Management notices that the Group's position continues to strengthen, as customers shift their purchases to larger and more stable companies. Therefore, there is no need for any doubt regarding the assumption of market share. (5) Revenue growth rates are estimated based on published industry research. At each reporting date an assessment is made to determine whether there is any indication that impairment losses recognized in earlier periods no longer exist. In this case, Stabilus recognizes a reversal of the impairment loss up to a maximum of the amortized historical cost. Impairment losses on goodwill are not reversed. Inventories Inventories are recognized at the lower of cost and net realizable value using the average cost method. Production costs include all direct costs of material and labor and an appropriate portion of fixed and variable overhead expenses. Net realizable value is calculated as the estimated selling price less all estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. Borrowing costs for the production period are not included. Previously recognized impairment losses must be reversed if the reasons for the impairment no longer exit. Impairment losses are reversed up to a maximum of the amortized historical cost. Provisions are set up on the basis of the analysis of stock moving and / or obsolete stock. Government grants According to the regulations of IAS 20 government grants are only ­reported if there is reasonable assurance that the conditions are complied, and the grants will be received. Government grants are recognized at fair value. Government grants related to expenses are recognized over the same period as the corresponding expenses were incurred. In fiscal year 2020, government grants especially include grants for short­ -time work, social security and rental subsidies due to the impact of COVID-19. Those government grants are presented as deduction of the related expenses in the same functional area as the related expense items were accounted for. Grants which were awarded for future expenses are presented as deferred income. The accounting for government grants related to the purchase or production­ of fixed assets is separately described in the notes section ­property, plant and equipment. Financial instruments A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or an equity instrument of another entity. Financial instruments recorded as financial assets or financial liabilities are generally reported separately. Financial instruments are recognized as soon as the Stabilus Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument. Financial instruments comprise financial receivables or liabilities, trade accounts receivable or payable, cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets or liabilities. A financial asset (unless it is a trade receivable without a significant financing component) or financial liability is initially measured at fair value plus, for an item not measured at fair value through profit and loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue. A trade receivable without a significant financing component is initially measured at the transaction price in accordance with IFRS 15. The financial instruments are allocated to one of the categories defined in IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments". The measurement categories relevant for Stabilus are financial assets at amortized cost and financial liabilities measured at amortized costs. Financial assets IFRS 9 contains three categories for classifying financial assets: ­"measured at amortized cost (AC)", "measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVtPL)" and "measured at fair value through other comprehensive ­income ­(FVOCI)". The classification of financial assets whose cash flows are ­comprised ­entirely of interest and redemption payments is then ­dictated by the ­business ­model. Financial instruments held so as to collect­ ­contractual cash flows are ­recognized at amortized cost. With the ­exception of ­derivative ­financial instruments and of contingent consideration, all financial assets fulfill these­ criteria and are recognized at amortized cost. The contingent ­consideration is classified in the category fair value through profit or loss (FVtPL). The Group does not currently apply the category fair value through other ­comprehensive income (FVOCI). Financial assets measured at amortized cost A financial asset measured at amortized costs includes trade ­accounts receivable, other receivables, assets related to the sale of trade ­accounts receivable (security retention amount), cash and cash equivalents and ­loans originated by the Group. They are held for the purpose of the Stabilus business model which is to hold the assets and generate contractual­ cash flows. The cash flow criteria for these financial assets are met. After ­initial recognition, the assets are subsequently carried at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method less impairment losses. Gains and losses­ are recognized in profit or loss when the assets are derecognized­ or ­impaired. Interest from using the effective interest rate method is similarly­ recognized­ in profit or loss. Assets bearing no or lower interest rates ­compared to market rates with a maturity of more than one year are discounted­ . Dividends are recognized in profit or loss when legal ­entitlement to the payment arises. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 59 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES Impairment of financial assets Under IFRS 9, valuation allowances for expected credit losses ­("expected loss model") must be recognized for all financial assets measured at amortized­ cost and for all debt instruments measured at fair value ­through other comprehensive income. IFRS 9 provides a three-level method for this purpose. Risk provisions are accrued on the basis either of the 12 months expected losses (level 1), or of the lifetime expected losses if the credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition (level 2), or if the credit rating has been downgraded significantly (level 3). The simplified­ approach­ is adopted for trade accounts receivable with no material ­financing ­component. As such, the expected credit losses are always determined for the lifetime expected losses of the financial instruments. Financial assets measured at amortized costs its amortized cost at the reversal date. Impaired debts are derecognized when they are assessed as uncollectible. Cash and cash equivalents are measured using the general impairment approach. Details of the impairment approach of cash and cash ­equivalents are presented in Note 20. Derivative financial instruments As of September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, the Stabilus Group does not have derivative financial instruments. Financial liabilities and equity instruments Debt and equity instruments are classified as either financial liabilities or as equity in accordance with the substance of the contractual ­arrangement. Pensions and similar obligations The contributions to our pension plans are recognized as an expense when the entity consumes the economic benefits arising from the services­ ­provided by the employees in exchange for employee benefits. Fordefined­ benefit pension plans the projected unit credit method is used to determine­ the present value of a defined benefit obligation. For the valuation of defined benefit plans, differences between actuarial assumptions used and actual developments as well as changes in actuarial­ assumptions result in actuarial gains and losses, which have a direct ­impact on the consolidated statement of financial position and on other comprehensive income. The pension obligations are measured on the basis of actuarial reports by independent actuaries. Equity instruments Other provisions For trade accounts receivables the Stabilus Group elects to use the simplified­ approach based on expected credit losses over relevant terms. Default rates­ are based on historical losses and forward-looking ­expectations under consideration of the relevant economic environment to determine regional risks. To determine the forward-looking economic ­conditions, the Group considers in particular the credit default swaps (CDS) of the respective client's geographical location that ensures the risks of the counterparty in the respective country are taken into account. In the current fiscal year, the weighting of the CDS spreads was adjusted as part of the back-tes- ting, the current ECLs may be lower than in the previous­ year. In addition, the Group has taken out trade credit insurance to insure­ against the default risk. Trade accounts receivables impaired due to insolvency­ or other similar­ situations or significantly overdue shall be written off on a case by case basis. The carrying amount of the asset is reduced through use of an ­allowance account. The amount of the loss is recognized in profit or loss. If, in a subsequent period, the amount of the impairment loss decreases and the decrease can be related objectively to an event occurring after the impairment was recognized, the previously recognized­ impairment loss is reversed, to the extent that the carrying value of the ­asset does not exceed An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest­ in the assets of an entity after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity ­instruments are recorded at the proceeds received, net of transaction costs. Financial liabilities The first-time application of IFRS 9 had no significant impact on the Group's accounting policies for financial liabilities and derivative financial instruments. IFRS 9 largely retains the existing requirements of IAS 39 for the classification of financial liabilities. Financial liabilities primarily include a term loan, trade accounts payable and other financial liabilities. Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Financial liabilities that are measured at amortized cost include a term loan. After initial recognition the financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortized cost applying the effective interest rate method. Gains and losses are recognized in profit or loss through the amortization process or when the liabilities are derecognized. Provisions are recognized when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that the Group will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. All cost elements that are relevant­ flow into the measurement of other provisions - in particular those for warranties­ and potential losses on pending transactions. Non-current provisions­ with a residual term of more than one year are recognized at the balance sheet date with their discounted settlement amount. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the consideration required to ­settle the present obligation at the balance sheet date, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. Where a provision is ­measured using the cash flows estimated to settle the obligation, its carrying amount is the present value of those cash flows. When some or S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 60 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ACCOUNTING POLICIES REVENUE all of the economic benefits required to settle a provision are expected to be recovered from a third party, the receivable is recognized as an asset if it is virtually certain that reimbursement will be received and the amount of the receivable can be measured reliably. A restructuring provision is recognized when the Group has developed a detailed formal plan for the restructuring and has raised a valid expectation­ in those affected that it will carry out the restructuring by starting to ­implement the plan or announcing its main features to those affected by it. The measurement of a restructuring provision includes only the direct expenditure arising from the restructuring, which are those amounts that are both necessarily entailed by the restructuring and not associated with the ongoing activities of the entity. Termination benefits are granted if an employee is terminated before the normal retirement age or if an employee leaves the Company voluntarily­ in return for the payment of a termination benefit. The Group records termination­ benefits if it is demonstrably committed, without realistic­ possibility of withdrawal, to a formal detailed plan to terminate the ­employment of current employees or if it is demonstrably committed to pay termination benefits if employees leave the Company voluntarily. Provisions for warranties are recognized at the date of sale of the ­relevant products, at the management's best estimate of the expenditure ­required to settle the Group's obligation. Provisions for expected losses from ­onerous contracts are recognized if the unavoidable costs of meeting the obligations under the contract exceed the economic benefits expected to be received under it. S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 4Revenue The Group's revenue developed as follows: Revenue by region and business unit T _ 027 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 EMEA Automotive Gas Spring 111,689 145,507 Automotive Powerise® 84,181 98,032 Industrial2) 215,253 238,560 Total EMEA1) 411,123 482,099 Americas Automotive Gas Spring 88,184 118,859 Automotive Powerise® 105,734 132,985 Industrial2) 105,637 114,144 Total Americas1) 299,555 365,988 APAC Automotive Gas Spring 68,137 67,057 Automotive Powerise® 27,099 18,979 Industrial2) 16,212 17,216 Total APAC1) 111,448 103,252 Stabilus Group Total Automotive Gas Spring 268,010 331,423 Total Automotive Powerise® 217,014 249,996 Total Industrial2) 337,102 369,920 Revenue1) 822,126 951,339 Revenue breakdown by location of Stabilus company (i.e. "billed-from view"). As of October 1, 2019, our Vibration & Velocity business and Industrial / Capital Goods business unit were combined into Industrial business. The presentation of prior-year figures was changed accordingly. Group revenue results from the sale of goods or services. Stabilus operates­ in automotive and industrial markets. As of October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group changed its organizational and management structure to better address the requirements of regions and markets. The change is that South America and the former NAFTA is now managed as Americas, and, consequently,­South America is not part of Asia / Pacific anymore. As such the new regions of the Group are EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa),­ Americas (North and South America) and APAC (Asia Pacific). These ­regions are the operating segments of the Stabilus Group. Furthermore, the industrial business will not be split into different business units anymore. We have merged the business units Vibration & Velocity Control and Industrial / Capital Goods into Industrial. This is to align the market approach for all industrial markets, e.g. to realize cross selling opportunities and to optimize cost structures in managing the ­industrial business. The presentation of prior year figures is adjusted to provide ­comparative information already reflecting the new structure. 61 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION COST OF SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, SELLING AND ­ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 5Cost of sales, research and development, selling and ­administrative expenses Expenses by function T _ 028 Year ended Sept 30, 2020 Research & Cost of development Adminis- IN € THOUSANDS sales expenses Selling expenses trative expenses Total Capitalized development cost - 17,340 - - 17,340 Personnel expenses (162,445) (25,726) (31,274) (29,730) (249,175) Material expenses (371,969) (9,145) (11,316) (5,421) (397,851) Depreciation and amortization (36,624) (15,898) (40,276) (3,018) (95,816) Other (19,589) (7,216) (23,202) 2,659 (47,348) Total (590,627) (40,645) (106,068) (35,510) (772,850) Year ended Sept 30, 2019 Research & Cost of development Adminis- IN € THOUSANDS sales expenses Selling expenses trative expenses Total Capitalized development cost - 14,319 - - 14,319 Personnel expenses (176,500) (25,656) (32,875) (29,908) (264,939) Material expenses (443,308) (7,416) (12,247) (5,342) (468,313) Depreciation and amortization (31,022) (12,608) (13,084) (2,919) (59,633) Other (24,125) (7,789) (25,985) 2,514 (55,385) Total (674,955) (39,150) (84,191) (35,655) (833,951) S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 The expense items in the statement of comprehensive income include the following personnel expenses: Personnel expenses T _ 029 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Wages and salaries (175,546) (187,613) Compulsory social security contributions (55,611) (55,788) Pension cost (12,496) (14,938) Other social benefits (5,522) (6,600) Personnel expenses (249,175) (264,939) In fiscal year 2020, Stabilus received government grants for social security contribution and rental subsidies due to the impact of COVID-19 with an amount of €4.4 million. These grants are directly recognized in the various functional areas in which they were incurred as a direct deduction from the related expenses. Furthermore, for short time work an amount of­ €3.9 million were recognized. The following table shows the Group's average number of employees: Average number of employees T _ 030 Year ended Sept 30, 2020 2019 Wage earners 4,703 4,823 Salaried staff 1,562 1,549 Trainees and apprentices 109 116 Average number of employees 6,374 6,488 62 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT 6Other income Other income increased from €8.3 million in fiscal year 2019 by €0.6 million to €8.9 million in fiscal year 2020. Other income includes a non-recurring effect of €3.0 million (PY: €3.3 million) from a ­purchase price adjustment related to the acquisition of General Aerospace and Piston­ . The increase is due to the foreign currency translation gains from the operating business amounting to €1.2 million. Other income T _ 031 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Net foreign currency translation gains 2,872 1,636 Gains on sale / disposal of assets 108 207 Income from the release of other accruals 473 475 Miscellaneous other income 5,474 5,976 Other income 8,927 8,294 7Other expenses Other expenses T _ 032 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Losses on sale / disposal of tangible assets (146) (71) Miscellaneous other expenses (1,914) (1,596) Other expenses (2,060) (1,667) S TA B I L U S A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS OTHER INCOME OTHER EXPENSES FINANCE INCOME FINANCE COSTS INCOME TAX EXPENSE 8Finance income Finance income T _ 033 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Interest income on loans and financial receivables not measured at fair value through profit and loss 443 374 Net foreign exchange gain 1,759 835 Other interest income 56 45 Finance income 2,258 1,254 Finance income increased from €1.3 million in fiscal year 2019 to ­ €2.3 million in fiscal year 2020. The increase is mainly due to net foreign­ exchange gains amounting to €0.9 million from the translation of intragroup­ loans, cash and cash equivalents and financial liabilities. 9Finance costs Finance costs T _ 034 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Interest expense on financial liabilities not measured at fair value through profit and loss (8,832) (9,663) Interest expenses lease liabilities1) (1,453) (2) Other interest expenses (728) (752) Finance costs (11,013) (10,417) Since October 1, 2019, the Stabilus Group has adopted the new standard IFRS 16 (Leases) by using the modified retrospective transition method. In accordance with this method, prior year figures were not restated. Finance costs increased from €(10.4) million in fiscal year 2019 to €(11.0) million in fiscal year 2020. The increase is primarily due to the initial ­application of IFRS 16 (Leases) which results in an additional €(1.5) million E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (PY: €- million) interest expense. Finance costs increased from €(10.4) ­million in fiscal year 2019 to €(11.0) million in fiscal year 2020. The increase is primarily due to the initial application of IFRS 16 (Leases) which results in an additional €(1.5) million (PY: €- million) interest expense. In addition, €(0.9) million (PY: €(1.1) million relates to the derecognition of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized adjustments of the carrying value from a voluntary prepayment of the term-loan facility in February 2020. Finance costs primarily contain ongoing interest expense. Interest expense­ in fiscal year 2020 of €(10.3) million (PY: €(9.7) million) are especially ­related to the term-loan facility, of which €(4.8) million (PY: €(3.6) million) is cash interest, the current fiscal year includes €(1.5) million interest expenses from IFRS 16. In addition, an amount of €(5.5) million (PY: €(6.1) million) is due to the amortization of debt issuance cost and the amortization of the adjustment of the carrying value using the effective interest rate method. 10Income tax expense Income taxes comprise current taxes on income (paid or owed) in the individual­ countries and deferred taxes. The tax rates which are applicable­ on the reporting date are used for the calculation of current taxes.­ Tax rates for the expected period of reversal, which are enacted or ­substantively enacted at the reporting date, are used for the calculation of deferred taxes. Deferred taxes are recognized as deferred tax ­expenses or income in the statement of comprehensive income, either through ­profit or loss or other comprehensive income, depending on the underlying transaction. Income tax expense T _ 035 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Current income taxes (26,298) (31,543) Income taxes prior year (2,376) (1,535) Deferred taxes 11,274 (875) Income tax expense (17,400) (33,953) 63 A TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS B COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT C CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS D ANNUAL ACCOUNTS E ADDITIONAL INFORMATION INCOME TAX EXPENSE The respective local rates have been used to calculate the deferred taxes. The current income taxes comprise prior year taxes amounting to €(2,376) thousand (PY: €1,535 thousand). The actual income tax expense of €(17,400) thousand is €(5,582) ­thousand higher than the expected income tax expense of €(11,818) that results from applying the Company's combined income tax rate of 24.9% to the Group's consolidated profit before income tax. The individual items that reconcile the expected income tax expense to the actual income tax expense are disclosed in the table below: The tax effect reported as a foreign tax rate differential reflects the difference­ between the combined income tax rate of 24.9% that is ­pertinent to Stabilus S. A. and the combined income tax rates applicable to the individual subsidiaries in varying countries. The combined statutory income tax rate that is applicable to Stabilus S. A. remained unchanged at 24.9% in the fiscal year 2020. The tax effect of non-deductible expenses consists primarily of expenses that are non-deductible in the ­determination Deferred tax assets and liabilities of the taxable profits in Germany. The tax effect of non-capitalized deferred taxes on domestic losses is calculated with the local tax rates on the basis of the negative earnings before taxes (EBTs) of the respective companies. The deferred tax assets (DTA) and deferred tax liabilities (DTL) in respect of each type of the temporary difference and each type of unused tax losses are as follows: T _ 037 Tax expense reconciliation (expected to actual) T _ 036 Year ended Sept 30, IN € THOUSANDS 2020 2019 Profit / (loss) before income tax 47,388 114,852 Expected income tax expense (11,818) (28,644)