Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/29/2021 | 03:50am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-10-29 / 09:48 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: English Date of disclosure: December 10, 2021 Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: English Date of disclosure: December 10, 2021 Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Stabilus S.A. 
              2, rue Albert Borschette 
              L-1246 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     www.stabilus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243311 2021-10-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)

