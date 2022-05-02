Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stabilus S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/29 11:35:19 am EDT
45.20 EUR   +1.23%
01:07aSTABILUS S A : Q2 FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
01:02aSTABILUS SE : Stabilus achieved record revenue in the second quarter of FY2022
EQ
04/26STABILUS : Raised from Sell to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stabilus S A : Q2 FY2022 Results Presentation

05/02/2022 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 FY2022 RESULTS

MAY 2, 2022

MOTION CONTRO 1L

DISCLAIMER

Stabilus SE (the "Company", later "Stabilus") has prepared this presentation solely for your information. It should not be treated as giving investment advice. Neither the Company, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, direct or indirect shareholders and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from any use of this presentation.

While the Company has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions contained in it are fair and reasonable, this presentation is selective in nature. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, you should not interpret that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". No obligation is assumed to update any such statement.

Numbers were rounded to one decimal. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

AGENDA

1

  • 2 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • 3 RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT

  • 4 OUTLOOK

  • 5 APPENDIX

OPERATIONAL 1 HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights in Q2 FY2022

  • In Q2 FY2022, Stabilus achieved record revenue of €281.2 million (vs. €244.0 million in Q2 FY2021); double-digit organic revenue growth of 11.6% y/y

  • Strong business in the APAC region: APAC's revenue up by 75.2% y/y organically, with sales in Automotive

    Powerise almost quadrupling

  • Despite lower light vehicle production (LVP down by 4.5% y/y), Stabilus automotive business units grew and performed better than LVP, with Group's total Automotive Powerise revenue growing by 34.5% y/y organically

  • However, uncertainty remains high due to semiconductor supply issues at several OEMs, higher inflation of material and labor costs, the Ukraine war, as well as the COVID-19 lockdowns in China

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stabilus SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 05:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STABILUS S.A.
01:07aSTABILUS S A : Q2 FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
01:02aSTABILUS SE : Stabilus achieved record revenue in the second quarter of FY2022
EQ
04/26STABILUS : Raised from Sell to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
04/21STABILUS SE : Invitation to conference call on Q2 FY2022 results on May 2, 2022
EQ
04/19STABILUS : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/29STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/24STABILUS S.A. : Extraordinary General Meeting resolves change of legal form from Société A..
EQ
03/10STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/08STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/01STABILUS S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STABILUS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 001 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2022 85,4 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net Debt 2022 66,3 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,20 €
Average target price 69,83 €
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Mark Wilhelms Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Pink Vice President-Global Operations
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.-29.98%1 177
MISUMI GROUP INC.-30.51%7 184
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-4.83%6 680
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-8.33%5 982
SFS GROUP AG-2.69%4 724
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-27.68%4 032