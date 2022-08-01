Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stabilus S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
54.90 EUR   +0.73%
01:14aSTABILUS S A : Q3 FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
01:02aSTABILUS SE : Double-digit revenue and earnings growth in Q3 FY2022
EQ
07/25STABILUS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stabilus S A : Q3 FY2022 Results Presentation

08/01/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 FY2022 RESULTS

AUGUST 1, 2022

M O T I O N C O N T R O L

DISCLAIMER

Stabilus SE (the "Company", later "Stabilus") has prepared this presentation solely for your information. It should not be treated as giving investment advice. Neither the Company, nor any of its directors, officers, employees, direct or indirect shareholders and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect losses arising from any use of this presentation.

While the Company has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions contained in it are fair and reasonable, this presentation is selective in nature. Any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice and neither the Company nor any other person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation. Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, you should not interpret that the Company has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project" and "target". No obligation is assumed to update any such statement.

Numbers were rounded to one decimal. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2

AGENDA

1

2

3

4

5

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT OUTLOOK

APPENDIX

3

1 SIGNIFICANTEVENTS

4

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Key highlights in Q3 FY2022

  • Double-digitrevenue growth of 18.5% y/y, resulting in the revenue guidance increase to €1,070m for the full year
  • Strong Powerise business in the APAC region: APAC's revenue up by 53.1% y/y, with triple-digit revenue growth of 140.2% y/y in the APAC's Automotive Powerise division
  • Strong revenue growth in Americas, supported by favorable US$/€ exchange rate: +29.4% y/y reported,
    +15.2% y/y organic; double-digit / high single-digitorganicgrowth rates in all three divisions: Automotive Gas Spring + 6.7% y/y, Automotive Powerise + 29.6% y/y, Industrial + 9.3% y/y
  • Increase of profitability in Q3 FY22 y/y due to stringent cost management and increases in sales prices to compensate for higher cost inflation; these ongoing measures will also lead to a positive impact in Q4 FY22
  • Contingency plan in place in Operations to overcome headwinds, e.g., supply issues, shortages of chips or of natural gas
  • However, uncertainty remains high due to the cost inflation, the Ukraine war, the supply chain issues, as well as the COVID-19 situation in China

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stabilus SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STABILUS S.A.
01:14aSTABILUS S A : Q3 FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
01:02aSTABILUS SE : Double-digit revenue and earnings growth in Q3 FY2022
EQ
07/25STABILUS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/22STABILUS : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
07/22STABILUS SE : Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2022 results on August 1, 2022
EQ
07/22STABILUS SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarter..
EQ
07/14STABILUS : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
07/11STABILUS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/05STABILUS SE : Stabilus secures long-term financing with new credit facilities
EQ
07/05Stabilus S.A. Secures Long-Term Financing with New Credit Facilities
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STABILUS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 029 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
Net income 2022 85,4 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 90,2 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 100%
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 54,90 €
Average target price 62,50 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Peter Hermann Bauerreis Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Pink Vice President-Global Operations
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.-14.95%1 383
MISUMI GROUP INC.-30.19%7 022
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-3.99%6 556
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)4.42%6 372
LEADER HARMONIOUS DRIVE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.59.21%4 962
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-19.72%4 386