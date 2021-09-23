Stabilus S.A. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.09.2021 / 18:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Büchsner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stabilus S.A. b) LEI 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: LU1066226637 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 58.5000 EUR 22815.0000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 58.5000 EUR 22815.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-22; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Stabilus S.A. 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.stabilus.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

