Stabilus S.A. english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Büchsner
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Stabilus S.A.
b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.5000 EUR 22815.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.5000 EUR 22815.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-22; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
