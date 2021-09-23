Log in
    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 12:25:51 pm
60.175 EUR   +2.51%
12:29pStabilus S.A. english
DJ
06:30aSTABILUS : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/20STABILUS : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
Stabilus S.A. english

09/23/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.09.2021 / 18:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Büchsner 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Stabilus S.A. 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          LU1066226637 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 58.5000 EUR   22815.0000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 58.5000 EUR   22815.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-22; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Stabilus S.A. 
              2, rue Albert Borschette 
              L-1246 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     www.stabilus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70283 23.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 12:28 ET (16:28 GMT)

