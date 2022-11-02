Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stabilus S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STM   DE000STAB1L8

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:41 2022-11-02 am EDT
56.18 EUR   +1.22%
04:12aStabilus Se : Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022
EQ
04:05aAfr : Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09/19Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022

11/02/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022

02.11.2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022

 

 

Koblenz, November 2, 2022 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on November 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its preliminary results for fiscal year 2022.

 

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the fiscal year 2022 (ended September 30, 2022) based on preliminary figures as well as the outlook for fiscal year 2023 by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on November 11, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on November 11, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

 

Information on the conference call:

 

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

 

Dial-ins:

 

+32 2 588 43 69  Belgium
+1 604 262 0714 Canada
+45 69 91 82 67  Denmark
+358 9 42720657  Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47  France
+49 30 232531410  Germany
+39 02 6006 3140  Italy
+81 50 6862 3204  Japan
+352 28 48 74 04  Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+47 21 93 94 00 Norway
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden
+41 43 550 14 52  Switzerland
+44 20 3014 2761  United Kingdom
+1 646 712 9911 United States of America

 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the company’s website at Investors.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

 


02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1476925

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476925  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about STABILUS S.A.
04:12aStabilus Se : Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, ..
EQ
04:05aAfr : Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
09/19Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today
EQ
09/19Stabilus S.A.(XTRA:STM) added to Germany MDAX Index (Performance)
CI
09/16Stabilus S.A.(XTRA:STM) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Inde..
CI
09/09Stabilus Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06STABILUS : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/24STABILUS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
08/17STABILUS : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/11Stabilus Se : Extraordinary General Meeting resolves relocation of registered office to Ge..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STABILUS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 056 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
Net income 2022 89,4 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 353 M 1 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart STABILUS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stabilus S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STABILUS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 55,50 €
Average target price 65,83 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Peter Hermann Bauerreis Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf-Michael Fuchs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS S.A.-14.02%1 353
MISUMI GROUP INC.-32.63%6 085
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)2.31%5 695
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-7.90%4 946
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.15.65%3 913
SFS GROUP AG-28.29%3 511