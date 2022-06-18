Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Stabilus S.A.
  News
  Summary
    STM   LU1066226637

STABILUS S.A.

(STM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
50.00 EUR   -0.79%
Summary 
Summary

Stabilus SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/18/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2022 / 12:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU1066226637

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.7500 EUR 6467.5000 EUR
49.7500 EUR 7512.2500 EUR
49.7500 EUR 5920.2500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.7500 EUR 19900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76235  18.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
