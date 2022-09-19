Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Koblenz, September 19, 2022 – As of today, the shares of Stabilus SE (WKN STAB1L, ISIN DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, have been included in the MDAX for the first time.

Since its private equity owner took the company public in May 2014 at an issue price of €21.50 per share, revenue more than doubled from €460.1 million in fiscal year 2013 to €937.7 million in fiscal year 2021. According to the forecast published in August 2022, the company will exceed the revenue threshold of €1 billion in fiscal year 2022 (ending on September 30, 2022). By expanding the range of applications for its mechanical products, developing new electromechanical drives, tapping new markets and engaging in strategic acquisitions, the company has achieved profitable and sustainable growth over the past eight years, which in turn has led to a higher market capitalization.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: “We are delighted about our inclusion in the MDAX, and our growth story of recent years is now also reflected on the capital market. For the current fiscal year ending on September 30, 2022, we expect to cross the revenue threshold of €1 billion for the first time. However, we do not intend to rest on our laurels. Based on various emerging megatrends, we see potential for further significant growth for our solutions in the field of motion control, and we have taken this potential into account in our STAR 2030 strategy “

Stefan Bauerreis, CFO of Stabilus, added: “With its inclusion in the MDAX, Stabilus is writing the next chapter in its stock market history. Access to the capital market with both equity and debt capital was and is a key aspect for investments, further growth and the achievement of our strategic goals. As a result of Stabilus’ inclusion in the MDAX, our share has further increased its visibility and attractiveness. We look forward to continuing down our path of sustainable and profitable growth together with our shareholders.”

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2021 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenue of €937.7 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.