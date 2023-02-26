Stabilus sees scope for acquisitions of up to 700 million euros

(In the fourth sentence, the reference value has been corrected. It is the leverage rpt leverage).

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus can imagine acquisitions for a total of up to 700 million euros. "We have our sights set on targets with a sales volume of 30 to 150 million euros per year," company CEO Michael Büchsner told the Börsen-Zeitung newspaper (Saturday edition). "We want to increase again globally on the revenue side in the industrial sector." At the same time, Stabilus, like other industrial companies, is not trying to get beyond a three in terms of leverage (net debt to Ebitda). "So we still have some room for maneuver for investments with a volume of up to 700 million euros," said the manager./he