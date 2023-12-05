EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
