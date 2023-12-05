EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.12.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 15, 2023
Address: https://ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
