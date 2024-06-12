NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left its rating for Stabilus at "Outperform" with a price target of EUR 66 after reducing its annual targets. Analyst Stephen Reitman called this "a clear disappointment" in his commentary published on Wednesday. This is because the management of the manufacturer of gas springs and dampers is known for reliably good results and acquisitions. The news from Stabilus could serve as a warning that the improvements promised in the automotive supply industry for the rest of the year could prove deceptive in the end./bek/ag

