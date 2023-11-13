Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2023 / 09:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.60 EUR 5860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.6000 EUR 5860.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA


Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
