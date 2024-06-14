HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has lowered the price target for Stabilus from 82 to 59 euros, but left the rating at "Buy" after the recent price slide. Analyst Christian Glowa adjusted his estimates in his reaction to the forecast cut, which was published on Friday. However, the investment story of the automotive supplier remains unbroken despite the current headwinds. Stabilus is "best in class" in terms of margin and cash flow profile at an attractive valuation./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 14.06.2024 / 08:11 / CEST

