NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has left its rating for Stabilus at "Overweight" with a target price of 77 euros following the quarterly figures. Analyst Akshat Kacker emphasized the challenging market environment on the American continent in an initial assessment published on Monday. This, in turn, was due to the impressive development in the Asia-Pacific region. Although the sales forecast of the automotive and industrial supplier has been confirmed, he assumes that this could prove to be optimistic./tih/ajx

