    STM   DE000STAB1L8

STABILUS SE

(STM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:22:26 2023-05-02 am EDT
57.45 EUR   -2.96%
02:50aSTABILUS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:16aStabilus : Interim Report Q2 FY2023
PU
01:16aStabilus : Q2 FY2023 Results Presentation
PU
STABILUS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

05/02/2023 | 02:50am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 74.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 203 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net income 2023 97,2 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2023 50,7 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 1 462 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 342
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Michael Büchsner Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Peter Hermann Bauerreis Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Josef Maria Kessel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ina Becker Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Legal Counsel
Joachim Rauhut Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STABILUS SE-5.88%1 604
MISUMI GROUP INC.18.44%7 128
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)6.89%6 378
SFS GROUP AG32.80%5 074
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC18.05%3 838
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-23.70%3 783
