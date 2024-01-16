Stabilus SE is a Germany-based holding company. The Company is responsible for the management, economic control and financing of the Stabilus Group. The Company through its subsidiaries is a supplier of gas springs, dampers and vibration isolation products to automotive and industrial sector. Stabilus SE is also engages in production and distribution of automatic, electromechanical opening and closing systems which is the motion control solutions that are mainly used for installation in tailgates. The Company's products of applications are in the automotive industry and in the industrial business. The Company's products are typically used to support the lifting and lowering or dampening of movements and are used by to all main vehicle manufacturers.

Related indices MDAX