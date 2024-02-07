EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Stabilus S.E.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of €1.75 per share and the election of an additional member of the Supervisory Board

Koblenz, February 7, 2024 – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.E. (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, approved all items on the agenda of this year's AGM with an approval rate of more than 90%. The company will thus pay an unchanged dividend for the 2023 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2023) of €1.75 per share. This is equivalent to a total dividend payment of €43.2 million (FY2022: €43.2 million) and a distribution ratio of around 42% (FY2022: 42%).

The Annual General Meeting also approved the agenda item relating to the expansion of the Supervisory Board from five to six members, and Susanne Heckelsberger was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The management consultant has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG since July 2020 and of Vitesco Technologies Group AG since September 2021. Prior to that, she was Chief Financial Officer at the s.Oliver Group, where she was responsible for the commercial management of the entire group. In previous positions, she has worked as Chief Operating Officer for Allianz Capital Partners, Chief Financial Officer of the Zimmer AG and as an auditor and tax consultant for several well-known auditing firms.

The share of the company equity represented at the AGM was 91.69%. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than seven thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2023 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenues of €1.2 billion. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

