Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2024 results on July 29, 2024

Koblenz, July 19, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on July 29, 2024, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2024 results.

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ends September 30, 2024) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com on July 29, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on July 29, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

Registration: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/registration/stabilus-202407

Livestream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/stabilus-202407

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

Registration: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/bPGuUGy0uvKQ

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.