Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on adjusted forecast for FY2024 on June 13, 2024

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on adjusted forecast for FY2024 on June 13, 2024

 

Koblenz, June 12, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on June 13, 2024, 10:30 a.m. CET. In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will explain the details of the adjusted forecast for current fiscal year 2024.

 

Information on the web conference:

 

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 30 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

  • Registration: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/registration/stabilus-202406
  • Livestream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/stabilus-202406

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

  • Registration: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/hdDJG7tJBJWz

 

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

 

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

 

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

 


