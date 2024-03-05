EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE receives all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of DESTACO Koblenz, March 5, 2024 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has received the necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of the DESTACO Group. Stabilus expects the transaction to be completed by the end of March. Investor contact:

Charles Barker Corporate Communications About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than seven thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2023 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenues of €1.2 billion. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index. Important Notice This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

