FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A lowered outlook has darkened the outlook for Stabilus investors on Wednesday. The share price of the automotive supplier, which specializes in gas springs, fell by 8.2 percent in Tradegate trading compared to the Xetra closing price. While the company was already somewhat more pessimistic at the beginning of May, the management has now noticeably cut its outlook due to the lack of recovery.

Stabilus announced the previous evening that the current third quarter was weaker than expected and that the targets for sales and the adjusted profit margin would therefore be reduced.

Bernstein analyst Stephen Reitman called this "a clear disappointment", as the management is actually known for its reliability. He sees the news as a warning that the improvements that many in the automotive supply industry were hoping for may not materialize in the end./tih/mis

