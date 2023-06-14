Advanced search
    STCK   CA85236X1042

STACK CAPITAL GROUP INC.

(STCK)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:40:52 2023-06-14 pm EDT
6.650 CAD   -1.48%
03:46pStack Capital Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors
GL
03:45pStack Capital Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06/13Democratizing Access To Growth : Stack Capital Group CEO talks investment in private businesses
AQ
Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors

06/14/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (“Stack Capital”) (TSX:STCK and TSX:STCK.WT) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually today, the four director nominees listed in Stack Capital’s management proxy circular dated May 5, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Stack Capital. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
John K. Bell3,400,76498.87%39,0001.13%
Jeffrey Parks3,438,25999.96%1,5050.04%
Laurie Goldberg3,401,16498.88%38,6001.12%
Gerri Sinclair3,238,09494.14%201,6705.86%


*The number of votes disclosed reflects shareholders voting at the meeting and proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.
  

Stack Capital shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Stack Capital for the ensuing year.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647.280.3307
brian@stackcapitalgroup.com


