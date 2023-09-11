STACO INSURANCE PLC
Quarter:
4TH QUARTER
From:
OCTOBER 2023
To:
DECEMBER 2023
Turnover/ Direct Premium Written
354,999.99
Outward Re-insurance
(42,600.00)
Net Premium Written
312,399.99
Provision for unexpired risks
(28,400.00)
Commission Earned
8,520.00
Total Premium Income
292,519.99
Net Claims incurred
(34,207.80)
Acquisition cost
(60,350.00)
Underwriting Profit
197,962.19
Operating and Administration expenses
(134,316.10)
Investment Income
10,832.15
Other net income and similar charges
3,000.00
Profit/Loss Before Tax
77,478.24
Forecast Taxation
(23,243.47)
Profit/Loss After Tax
54,234.77
Net cash flow generated from operating activities
71,802.62
Net cash flow from investing activities
(4,167.85)
Net cash flow from financing activities
(18,000.00)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
49,634.77
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
133,356.12
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
182,990.89
Prepared By:
ADEBOWALE AJAYI
Position:
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Remarks:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Staco Insurance plc published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2023 18:44:08 UTC.