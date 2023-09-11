STACO INSURANCE PLC

Quarter:

4TH QUARTER

From:

OCTOBER 2023

To:

DECEMBER 2023

Turnover/ Direct Premium Written

354,999.99

Outward Re-insurance

(42,600.00)

Net Premium Written

312,399.99

Provision for unexpired risks

(28,400.00)

Commission Earned

8,520.00

Total Premium Income

292,519.99

Net Claims incurred

(34,207.80)

Acquisition cost

(60,350.00)

Underwriting Profit

197,962.19

Operating and Administration expenses

(134,316.10)

Investment Income

10,832.15

Other net income and similar charges

3,000.00

Profit/Loss Before Tax

77,478.24

Forecast Taxation

(23,243.47)

Profit/Loss After Tax

54,234.77

Net cash flow generated from operating activities

71,802.62

Net cash flow from investing activities

(4,167.85)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(18,000.00)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

49,634.77

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

133,356.12

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

182,990.89

Prepared By:

ADEBOWALE AJAYI

Position:

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Remarks:

