Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG is an Austrian holding company that is operational through STAMAG Stadlauer Malzfabrik GmbH, a producer of malt for the bakery and brewing industries, as well as a variety of products used in the production of sweet and savory baked goods. Malts offered include Pilsner Malt, Wiener Malt, Muenchner Malt, light and dark caramel malts, wheat malt and black malt, among others. Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG receives a rental income from the leasing of its factory to STAMAG Stadlauer Malzfabrik GmbH. Through its subsidiary, IREKS GmbH, the Company is involved in the production and distribution of malt and baking ingredients in Germany.