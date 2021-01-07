Log in
STADLER RAIL AG

(SRAIL)
2021/01/07 Additional order in Ticino: Stadler to build new tailor-made trains for the Centovalli railway

01/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
Media release

Bussnang, 7 Januar 2021

HOLD-BACK PERIOD None

DOCUMENT

3 pages

ENCLOSURES

Rendering

Additional order in Ticino:

Stadler to build new tailor-made trains for the Centovalli railway

Ferrovie Autolinee regionali Ticinesi SA (FART) and Stadler signed a contract for the delivery of eight new electric multiple units. The tailor-made trains will replace the old rolling stock of the reputed Centovalli railway in Ticino from 2023. The order volume amounts to around 94 million Swiss francs. Stadler is thereby gaining another customer in Ticino.

Ferrovie Autolinee regionali Ticinesi SA (FART) and Stadler signed a contract for the manufacture and delivery of eight new multiple units at the end of December 2020. The new tailor-made trains are expected to replace the old rolling stock of the reputed Centovalli railway in Ticino from 2023 - in time for its 100th anniversary. For Stadler, this will be the third order from Ticino within the past two years: the best-selling FLIRT train is already in use for TILO cross-border regional transport, while the first TRAMLINK trains will be operated by Ferrovie Luganesi SA (FLP) in Lugano from summer 2021.

The new, modern and more efficient fleet will allow FART to meet the needs of public transport as well as those of the region's tourism industry, which is growing in the long term. The multiple units also fully comply with the Law on Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities. The order volume totals around 94 million Swiss francs. The follow-up costs of the investment will be financed by the Confederation and the canton of Ticino.

This is the first time that Stadler will build new, customised narrow-gaugemultiple-units for regional and cross- border rail transport in Ticino. The new rolling stock consists of four four-carnarrow-gauge multiple units for the route from Locarno to Domodossola (Italy). Four more three-car trains are intended for regional transport services in the Centovalli.

"We are proud to be building these new trains for the Centovalli railway. The development and production of tailor-made vehicles is and remains a core business area for Stadler," says André Kurmann, Sales Manager Tailor Made at Stadler. "The new trains will ensure a high level of travel comfort for passengers. We have paid special attention to the design, to the choice of materials, and to the safety of passengers and crew members. These aspects are crucial to us as a leading train builder, and this is where our many years of experience come into play."

"Over the past few months, we have worked closely with Stadler to define all the contractual details necessary for the completion of a contract of this kind," underlines Paolo Caroni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FART. "The challenge for us was to take advantage today of all the options for the development and

modernisation of trains that will enter into service at the end of 2023 and continue to operate for decades to come. It is a great opportunity that requires vision and foresight."

More about the vehicles

The regional multiple units are around 49 metres long, whereas the international multiple units measure approximately 63 metres. The car bodies are made of aluminium. Each train can transport 264 (three-car models) or 343 (four-car models) passengers respectively, with seating space for 106 (three-car models) and 141 (four-car models) people. Stadler has focused particularly on vehicle accessibility in order to give all passengers, including those with limited mobility, unhindered access to platforms. In addition, the trains have areas reserved for wheelchairs as well as for bicycles and prams. The multiple units also have a Wi-Fi network that enables passengers to access FART and multimedia content. An innovative passenger information system completes the travel experience in the new trains for the Centovalli railway.

Follow Stadler on LinkedIn,Xingand Facebook.

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for over 75 years. The provider of rail vehicle construction solutions has its headquarters in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland. It has a workforce of around 13,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 40 service locations. The company is conscious of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the field of mainline railways and city transport includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, metros, tramways and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages. It is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.

Media contact:

Stadler Rail Group

Andreas Petrosino

Deputy Head of Communications & PR

Phone: +41 71 626 19 19

E-mail:medien@stadlerrail.com

www.stadlerrail.com

FART

Monica Brancato Gliozzi

Phone: +41 91 756 04 30

Mobile: +41 79 516 57 13

E-mail:monica.brancato@centovalli.ch

www.centovalli.ch

Disclaimer

Stadler Rail AG published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:41:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
