Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Stadler Rail AG    SRAIL   CH0002178181

STADLER RAIL AG

(SRAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stadler Rail : 2020/10/30 Stadler takes on Staff of 12 and assumes responsibility for maintaining DCTA fleet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Media release

Salt Lake City, 30 October 2020

HOLD-BACK PERIOD none

DOCUMENT

3 pages

ENCLOSURES

1 Photo

Stadler takes on Staff of 12 and assumes responsibility for maintaining DCTA fleet

Stadler today became the employer of twelve maintenance employees and is now responsible for servicing and maintaining the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) fleet in Northern Texas. Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC) is the prime contractor in this agreement with Stadler providing the vehicle maintenance portion.

The DCTA Board today approved the hand-over of the maintenance of the existing GTW fleet to Stadler and Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC). This is Stadler's second maintenance contract in the United States, as the company builds up the Service efforts outside of Europe. Up until now, the previous contractor had been handling operations and maintenance of the eleven Stadler GTW DMU trains with services including train operations and dispatch, maintenance of equipment and facilities, maintenance of way, signals and communication.

Together, RGPC and Stadler are now contracted to provide all services to DCTA, including train operations and dispatch, maintenance or equipment and facilities, maintenance of way, signals and communication. According to the contract, RGPC is the prime contractor and provides Signaling, Dispatching, Maintenance of tracks and Operations. Stadler is covering maintenance of rolling stock and act as sub-contractor to RGPC. The contract is a nine-year-fixed-price contract with five years left and a five year extension option for DCTA. Also included in the take-over are six management-level employees, 14 engineers and conductors, who are now all part of RGPC and 12 mechanical and support employees who are joining the Stadler team.

Robert Bach, President of Rio Grande Pacific, states «Rio Grande Pacific is enthusiastic about entering into this contract with Stadler. This relationship will assist us in providing a premium level of service to DCTA which will be a model for both companies as we look to the future in the commuter rail industry.»

«We really look forward to continuing our relationship with DCTA. Stadler offers some of the best service options and we are happy that our US customers are now able to take advantage of these maintenance services» says Jürg Gygax, Executive Vice President Division Service.

«For Stadler this is now the second service contract in the US, following our maintenance contract with DART in the Dallas area. It shows that we are growing stronger in this sector and that our customers not only value our partnership when it comes to supplying rolling stock, but also rely on our excellent service options» says Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler US Inc.

Page 1 | 3

Follow Stadler on LinkedIn,Xingand Facebook

Page 2 | 3

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for over 75 years. The provider of rail vehicle construction solutions has its headquarters in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland. It has a workforce of around 12,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 40 service locations. The company is conscious of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the field of mainline railways and city transport includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, metros, tramways and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages. It is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.

Media contact:

Stadler Rail Group

Andreas Petrosino

Deputy Head of Communications & PR

Phone: +41 71 626 89 44

E-mail:andreas.petrosino@stadlerrail.com

www.stadlerrail.com

Stadler US Inc.

Charlotte Thalhammer

Marketing and Communication Manager

Phone: +1 385 394 1921

E-mail:charlotte.thalhammer@stadlerrail.com

Page 3 | 3

Disclaimer

Stadler Rail AG published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 20:59:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STADLER RAIL AG
05:00pSTADLER RAIL : 2020/10/30 Stadler takes on Staff of 12 and assumes responsibilit..
PU
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle
07/06STADLER RAIL : 2020/07/03 Stadler to deliver four additional hybrid tram-train v..
PU
06/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New brands boycott Facebook, Lululemon makes new $500m ..
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trump’s fury
05/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead
05/07ABB Signs $180 Million Supply Contract With Stadler Rail
DJ
03/26STADLER RAIL : Why Is Prasa Still Trying to Buy Trains That Can't Be Used?
AQ
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : More and more businesses are hit by the coronavirus
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 138 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
Net income 2020 133 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2020 54,1 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 3 648 M 3 982 M 3 978 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 12 156
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart STADLER RAIL AG
Duration : Period :
Stadler Rail AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STADLER RAIL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,30 CHF
Last Close Price 36,38 CHF
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Christoph Spuhler Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Raphael Herbert Widmer Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Hans-Peter Schwald Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Rüegg Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Franz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STADLER RAIL AG-24.77%3 970
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-24.51%21 497
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-24.49%11 180
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.60%3 699
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.2.07%2 844
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.21%2 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group