Stadler Rail : 2022/02/15 Stadler proposes Stefan Asenkerschbaumer for election to the Board of Directors

Stadler proposes Stefan Asenkerschbaumer for election to the Board of Directors

Stadler's Board of Directors is nominating Prof. Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer as a new member of the Board of Directors for the Ordinary General Meeting on 5 May 2022. Long-time Board member Fred Kindle will not stand for re-election at the upcoming General Meeting.

Stefan Asenkerschbaumer can look back on a long and successful career in the Bosch Group, which had a provisional turnover of CHF 78.8 billion in 2021 with around 401,300 employees. He started his career in 1987 as a commercial trainee and held numerous management positions over the following 30 years. He was a member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH from 2010 to 2021, and also served as its deputy chairman from 2013. Since 1 January 2022, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bosch Group and Managing Partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG (RBIK).

After undergoing commercial vocational training and a period of military service, Stefan Asenkerschbaumer completed his diploma studies in business education in 1982 and business administration in 1984 at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. He then earned a doctorate in corporate innovation management. The University of Erlangen-Nuremberg appointed him as an honorary professor in 2017. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer was born in Burghausen in 1956. He is married and has two children.

"We are delighted that Stefan Asenkerschbaumer has agreed to strengthen the ranks of our Board of Directors. With his extensive technical and operational experience in the industry and his proven financial expertise, he will be a great asset to Stadler's Board of Directors," says Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group CEO a.i. of Stadler.

Fred Kindle resigns from the Board of Directors

With an impressive career as Group CEO of ABB and Sulzer, Fred Kindle was elected to the Stadler Board of Directors in 2008. Fred Kindle has now decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming General Meeting on 5 May 2022.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Fred Kindle for his many years of dedicated service on Stadler's Board of Directors. Fred Kindle was elected to the Board of Directors in 2008. With his profound economic knowledge and wealth of experience, he helped shape our development for many years - especially during the IPO in 2019. In addition, he led Stadler through a highly successful growth phase as we achieved an increase in turnover from around one billion Swiss francs to over three billion Swiss francs. As Chairman

