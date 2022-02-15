Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Stadler Rail AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRAIL   CH0002178181

STADLER RAIL AG

(SRAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Stadler Rail : 2022/02/15 Stadler proposes Stefan Asenkerschbaumer for election to the Board of Directors

02/15/2022 | 12:47pm EST
Media Release

Bussnang, 15 February 2022

HOLD-BACK PERIOD none

DOCUMENT

2 pages

ENCLOSURES

1 photo

Stadler proposes Stefan Asenkerschbaumer for election to the Board of Directors

Stadler's Board of Directors is nominating Prof. Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer as a new member of the Board of Directors for the Ordinary General Meeting on 5 May 2022. Long-time Board member Fred Kindle will not stand for re-election at the upcoming General Meeting.

Stefan Asenkerschbaumer can look back on a long and successful career in the Bosch Group, which had a provisional turnover of CHF 78.8 billion in 2021 with around 401,300 employees. He started his career in 1987 as a commercial trainee and held numerous management positions over the following 30 years. He was a member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH from 2010 to 2021, and also served as its deputy chairman from 2013. Since 1 January 2022, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bosch Group and Managing Partner of Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG (RBIK).

After undergoing commercial vocational training and a period of military service, Stefan Asenkerschbaumer completed his diploma studies in business education in 1982 and business administration in 1984 at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. He then earned a doctorate in corporate innovation management. The University of Erlangen-Nuremberg appointed him as an honorary professor in 2017. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer was born in Burghausen in 1956. He is married and has two children.

"We are delighted that Stefan Asenkerschbaumer has agreed to strengthen the ranks of our Board of Directors. With his extensive technical and operational experience in the industry and his proven financial expertise, he will be a great asset to Stadler's Board of Directors," says Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Group CEO a.i. of Stadler.

Fred Kindle resigns from the Board of Directors

With an impressive career as Group CEO of ABB and Sulzer, Fred Kindle was elected to the Stadler Board of Directors in 2008. Fred Kindle has now decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming General Meeting on 5 May 2022.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Fred Kindle for his many years of dedicated service on Stadler's Board of Directors. Fred Kindle was elected to the Board of Directors in 2008. With his profound economic knowledge and wealth of experience, he helped shape our development for many years - especially during the IPO in 2019. In addition, he led Stadler through a highly successful growth phase as we achieved an increase in turnover from around one billion Swiss francs to over three billion Swiss francs. As Chairman

Page 1 | 2

of the Strategy Committee, he also made a significant contribution to the successful implementation of capacity expansions, particularly in the USA, Spain and Germany, as well as in the Components, Service and Signalling divisions. We wish him all the best for his professional and personal future," says Peter Spuhler.

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for 80 years. The provider of mobility solutions in rail vehicle construction, service and signalling technology has its headquarters in Bussnang, eastern Switzerland. It has a workforce of around 13,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 60 service locations. The company is conscious of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the field of mainline railways and city transport includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, metros, tramways and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages. It is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.

Follow Stadler on LinkedIn,Xingand Facebook.

Media contact:

Stadler Rail Group

Gerda Königstorfer

Head of Communications & PR

Phone: +41 71 626 19 19

E-mail:media@stadlerrail.com

www.stadlerrail.com

Page 2 | 2

Disclaimer

Stadler Rail AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
